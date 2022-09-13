Football
Heartland Youth Football LeagueWeek 3 scoresB Varsity
Berwick 12, Mount Carmel 6 (OT) Central Col. 14, Southern Col. 0 Mifflinburg 25, Shikellamy 0 Montoursville 26, Williamsport 0 Muncy 25, Montgomery 0 Bloomsburg 20, Shamokin 0 Selinsgrove 27, Lewisburg 7 Milton 19, Danville 0 Loyalsock 20, So. Williamsport 6 Midd-West 6, Warrior Run 0
A Varsity
Mount Carmel 13, Berwick 0 Central Col. 29, Southern Col. 0 Mifflinburg 25, Shikellamy 6 Montoursville 6, Williamsport 0 Muncy 28, Montgomery 0 Bloomsburg 26, Shamokin 13 Selinsgrove 13, Lewisburg 6 Milton 22, Danville 0 So. Williamsport 19, Loyalsock 13 Warrior Run 19, Midd-West 0
Week 3 StandingsA VarsityNorth East
Muncy, 3-1 Hughesville, 2-1 Warrior Run, 1-2 Midd-West, 0-3 Montgomery, 0-3
North West
So. Williamsport, 3-0 Loyalsock, 1-1 Jersey Shore, 1-1 Williamsport, 0-2 Montoursville, 1-1 Central Mtn., 0-2
South East
Mount Carmel, 3-0 Central Columbia, 3-0 Berwick, 2-1 Bloomsburg, 2-1 Southern Columbia, 0-2 Shamokin, 0-3
South West
Mifflinburg, 3-1 Milton, 2-0 Shikellamy, 2-1 Danville, 1-2 Selinsgrove, 1-2 Lewisburg, 0-3
B VarsityNorth East
Muncy, 3-0 Midd-West, 2-1 Warrior Run, 1-2 Montgomery, 1-2 Hughesville, 0-2
North West
Jersey Shore, 2-0 Montoursville, 2-0 Loyalsock, 2-0 So. Williamsport, 1-2 Williamsport, 0-2 Central Mountain, 0-2
South East
Berwick, 3-0 Central Columbia, 2-0 Mount Carmel, 2-1 Bloomsburg, 1-2 Southern Columbia, 0-2 Shamokin, 0-3
South West
Milton, 2-0 Danville, 2-1 Mifflinburg, 2-1 Selinsgrove, 2-1 Shikellamy, 1-2 Lewisburg, 0-3
HYFL Flag FootballWeek 1 scoresVarsity
Montoursville 19, Loyalsock 6 Montgomery 6, Jersey Shore 0 (OT) So. Williamsport 6, Muncy 0 Southern Col. 30, Shikellamy 14 Milton 19, Lewisburg 13 Warrior Run 28, Berwick 7 Williamsport 32, Central Mtn. 0 Hughesville 26, Shamokin 6
Jayvee
Loyalsock 14, Montoursville 6 Jersey Shore 22, Montgomery 6 So. Williamsport 6, Muncy 0 Southern Columbia 25, Shikellamy 6 Lewisburg 34, Milton 18 Central Mtn. 26, Williamsport 19 Hughesville 26, Shamokin 0
NFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 31 10 Miami 1 0 0 1.000 20 7 N.Y. Jets 0 1 0 .000 9 24 New England 0 1 0 .000 7 20
South W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 0 0 1 .500 20 20 Indianapolis 0 0 1 .500 20 20 Jacksonville 0 1 0 .000 22 28 Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 20 21
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 24 9 Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 26 24 Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 23 20 Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 20 23
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 1 0 0 1.000 44 21 L.A. Chargers 1 0 0 1.000 24 19 Denver 0 1 0 .000 16 17 Las Vegas 0 1 0 .000 19 24
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 1 0 0 1.000 21 20 Philadelphia 1 0 0 1.000 38 35 Washington 1 0 0 1.000 28 22 Dallas 0 1 0 .000 3 19
South W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 1 0 0 1.000 27 26 Tampa Bay 1 0 0 1.000 19 3 Atlanta 0 1 0 .000 26 27 Carolina 0 1 0 .000 24 26
North W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 19 10 Minnesota 1 0 0 1.000 23 7 Detroit 0 1 0 .000 35 38 Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 7 23
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 1 0 0 1.000 17 16 Arizona 0 1 0 .000 21 44 L.A. Rams 0 1 0 .000 10 31 San Francisco 0 1 0 .000 10 19 ___
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo 31, L.A. Rams 10
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 24, N.Y. Jets 9 Chicago 19, San Francisco 10 Cleveland 26, Carolina 24 Indianapolis 20, Houston 20, OT Miami 20, New England 7 New Orleans 27, Atlanta 26 Philadelphia 38, Detroit 35 Pittsburgh 23, Cincinnati 20, OT Washington 28, Jacksonville 22 Kansas City 44, Arizona 21 L.A. Chargers 24, Las Vegas 19 Minnesota 23, Green Bay 7 N.Y. Giants 21, Tennessee 20 Tampa Bay 19, Dallas 3
Monday’s Game
Seattle 17, Denver 16
Thursday, Sept. 15
L.A. Chargers at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Carolina at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Miami at Baltimore, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Cleveland, 1 p.m. New England at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Tampa Bay at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 1 p.m. Atlanta at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Arizona at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. Cincinnati at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. Houston at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 19
Tennessee at Buffalo, 7:15 p.m. Minnesota at Philadelphia, 8:30 p.m.
BaseballMLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 85 56 .603 _ Toronto 79 61 .564 5½ Tampa Bay 78 61 .561 6 Baltimore 73 67 .521 11½ Boston 69 72 .489 16
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cleveland 74 65 .532 _ Chicago 72 69 .511 3 Minnesota 69 70 .496 5 Kansas City 57 84 .404 18 Detroit 54 87 .383 21
West Division W L Pct GB
Houston 91 50 .645 _ Seattle 79 61 .564 11½ Los Angeles 61 80 .433 30 Texas 61 80 .433 30 Oakland 51 90 .362 40 ___
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 89 53 .627 _ Atlanta 87 54 .617 1½ Philadelphia 78 62 .557 10 Miami 58 83 .411 30½ Washington 49 92 .348 39½
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 83 58 .589 _ Milwaukee 75 66 .532 8 Chicago 59 82 .418 24 Cincinnati 56 83 .403 26 Pittsburgh 52 88 .371 30½
West Division W L Pct GB
z-Los Angeles 97 43 .693 _ San Diego 77 64 .546 20½ San Francisco 68 73 .482 29½ Arizona 66 74 .471 31 Colorado 61 80 .433 36½ z-clinched playoff berth ___
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
Boston 1, Baltimore 0 Kansas City 4, Detroit 0 N.Y. Yankees 10, Tampa Bay 4 Cleveland 4, Minnesota 1 Houston 12, L.A. Angels 4 Texas 4, Toronto 1 Oakland 10, Chicago White Sox 3 Seattle 8, Atlanta 7
Monday’s Games
Texas 3, Miami 2, 1st game Cleveland 5, L.A. Angels 4 Houston 7, Detroit 0 Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 2 Miami 10, Texas 6, 2nd game
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Springs 7-4) at Toronto (Manoah 14-7), 1:07 p.m., 1st game L.A. Angels (Suarez 6-6) at Cleveland (Morris 0-1), 6:10 p.m. Houston (Brown 1-0) at Detroit (Hutchison 2-7), 6:40 p.m. Baltimore (Kremer 6-5) at Washington (Abbott 0-2), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m., 2nd game N.Y. Yankees (Cole 11-7) at Boston (Pivetta 9-11), 7:10 p.m. Kansas City (Bubic 2-11) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-8), 7:40 p.m. Oakland (Waldichuk 0-1) at Texas (Ragans 0-2), 8:05 p.m. Colorado (Kuhl 6-8) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9), 8:10 p.m. San Diego (Darvish 13-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 12-5), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Houston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m. Colorado at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. San Diego at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Baltimore at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m. Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
St. Louis 4, Pittsburgh 3 Philadelphia 7, Washington 5 N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 3 Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 6 Arizona 12, Colorado 6 L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 2 Seattle 8, Atlanta 7 San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Monday’s Games
Texas 3, Miami 2, 1st game Pittsburgh 6, Cincinnati 3 Chicago Cubs 5, N.Y. Mets 2 Miami 10, Texas 6, 2nd game L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 0 San Francisco 3, Atlanta 2
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-2) at Cincinnati (Cessa 3-2), 12:35 p.m., 1st game Philadelphia (Falter 4-3) at Miami (Alcantara 12-7), 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-0) at Cincinnati (TBD), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game Baltimore (Kremer 6-5) at Washington (Abbott 0-2), 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 5-1), 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Bush 2-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 8-3), 7:45 p.m. Colorado (Kuhl 6-8) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3) at Arizona (Kelly 12-5), 9:40 p.m. San Diego (Darvish 13-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 12-5), 9:40 p.m. Atlanta (Wright 17-5) at San Francisco (Junis 4-5), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
