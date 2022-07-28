WILLIAMSPORT — The Crosscutters’ offense, paired with their stellar pitching, combined to hand the Spikes a 7-3 loss on Wednesday to complete the three-game series sweep.
Starter Nick Meyer (2-2) earned his second win in as many starts, working 5.2 innings, allowing one run on a solo homer. Meyer allowed four hits and four walks, striking out a season-high seven.
Third baseman Daniel Harris IV picked up his third, three-hit game of the season, going 3-for-4 with three doubles. Harris has a six-game hit streak going, upping his batting average to .295 for the season.
Designated hitter EJ Taylor picked his first two hits of the season. Along with his first two RBI of the year, finishing 2-for-3. Catcher Jake Urena also collected his first two hits of the season, going 2-for-4 with a pair of runs scored.
Relief pitcher Jesse Bolt tossed 2.1 innings of relief without allowing a run or a hit. He did walk two but struck out a pair in the outing. Christian Lopez later recorded the final out of the top of the ninth, earning his second save of the season.
Williamsport next travels to play the Trenton Thunder at 7 tonight.
