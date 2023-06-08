GRANVILLE, W.Va. — The Williamsport Crosscutters picked up their first win of the 2023 MLB Draft League season Wednesday by taking a 13-1 victory over the West Virginia Black Bears thanks to an offensive explosion and a pitching performance that allowed a season-best one run and four hits.
The Williamsport (1-5) offense was led by Jack Oberdorf and Reed Chumley who combined for seven hits, including three extra base hits, and five RBI.
Manny Jackson also had two hits and two walks including a solo home run in the fifth inning.
The Crosscutters pitching staff also looked dominant as starter Parker Burgess went four innings, allowing three hits and recording four strikeouts. The bullpen built on that success, giving up just one hit in five innings of work.
Ryan Geraghty got the win to improve to 1-1 on the year.
The Williamsport pitching staff would combine to strikeout 14 Black Bears in Wednesday’s victory.
The Crosscutters continue their three-game series against the Black Bears today at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.