GRANVILLE, W.Va. — The Williamsport Crosscutters picked up their first win of the 2023 MLB Draft League season Wednesday by taking a 13-1 victory over the West Virginia Black Bears thanks to an offensive explosion and a pitching performance that allowed a season-best one run and four hits.

The Williamsport (1-5) offense was led by Jack Oberdorf and Reed Chumley who combined for seven hits, including three extra base hits, and five RBI.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.