College football
AP Top 25 RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS 1. Alabama (4-0) 1 SEC 1,546 (58) 2. Georgia (4-0) 2 SEC 1,492 (4) 3. Oregon (4-0) 3 Pac-12 1,411 4. Penn State (4-0) 6 Big Ten 1,283 5. Iowa (4-0) 5 Big Ten 1,277 6. Oklahoma (4-0) 4 Big 12 1,212 7. Cincinnati (3-0) 8 American Athletic 1,154 8. Arkansas (4-0) 16 SEC 1,094 9. Notre Dame (4-0) 12 IA Independents 1,076 10. Florida (3-1) 11 SEC 1,019 11. Ohio State (3-1) 10 Big Ten 1,005 12. Ole Miss (3-0) 13 SEC 852 13. Brigham Young (4-0) 15 IA Independents 748 14. Michigan (4-0) 19 Big Ten 677 15. Texas A&M (3-1) 7 SEC 651 16. Coastal Carolina (4-0) 17 Sun Belt 613 17. Michigan State (4-0) 20 Big Ten 581 18. Fresno State (4-1) 22 Mountain West 415 19. Oklahoma State (4-0) Big 12 341 20. UCLA (3-1) 24 Pac-12 316 21. Baylor (4-0) Big 12 233 22. Auburn (3-1) 23 SEC 197 23. North Carolina State (3-1) ACC 145 24. Wake Forest (4-0) ACC 142 25. Clemson (2-2) 9 ACC 138 Others receiving votes: Texas 131, Maryland 91, San Diego State 57, Boston College 55, SMU 44, Kentucky 26, Iowa State 25, LSU 24, Arizona State 23, Virginia Tech 20, Wisconsin 13, Rutgers 6, Kansas State 5, UTSA 4, Oregon State 4, Louisville 3, North Carolina 1.
Men’s soccerNo. 9 Messiah 3, Lycoming 0Notes:
Sophomore goalkeeper Nick Wilke made his first collegiate start for Lycoming, making nine saves, but the Warriors fell 3-0 Messiah at Shoemaker Field. The Warriors (4-3-2) had two shots on goal and four in the game. Luke Groothoff led the Falcons (6-0-2) with two goals and an assist and Matt McDonald had one. Jared Pavlovich made two saves to earn the shutout.
Bucknell 1, Lehigh 0Notes:
On a night when Bucknell struggled to generate many scoring chances, the young defense was rock-solid for 94 minutes, and then one of the Patriot League’s hottest goal-producers found his moment. Jordan Miller netted his league-leading sixth goal of the season, all coming in the last seven games, to send the Bison home with the victory on Wednesday at the Ulrich Sports Complex. Senior co-captain Patrick O’Hara’s hustle play on the end line set the winning goal in motion, and it lifted the Bison to 1-1-1 in Patriot League play and 3-5-1 overall. Lehigh falls to 0-8-1, 0-3.
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 85 72 .541 _ Philadelphia 81 77 .513 4½ New York 75 83 .475 10½ Miami 65 93 .411 20½ Washington 65 94 .409 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 95 63 .601 _ y-St. Louis 88 70 .557 7 Cincinnati 82 77 .516 13½ Chicago 68 90 .430 27 Pittsburgh 59 99 .373 36
West Division
W L Pct GB z-San Francisco 104 54 .658 _ z-Los Angeles 102 56 .646 2 San Diego 78 80 .494 26 Colorado 73 85 .462 31 Arizona 50 108 .316 54 x-clinched division y-clinched wild card z-clinched playoff berth
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado 10, Washington 5 Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2 Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2 Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2 Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 0 Chicago White Sox 6, Cincinnati 1 San Francisco 1, Arizona 0 L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 9
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee (Anderson 4-9) at St. Louis (Happ 9-8), 1:15 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-4) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m. Miami (Cabrera 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-8), 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Gibson 10-8) at Atlanta (Anderson 8-5), 7:20 p.m. Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at San Francisco (Kazmir 0-1), 9:45 p.m. San Diego (Velasquez 3-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-1), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB x-Tampa Bay 98 60 .620 _ New York 90 68 .570 8 Boston 89 69 .563 9 Toronto 88 70 .557 10 Baltimore 51 107 .323 47
Central Division
W L Pct GB x-Chicago 91 68 .572 _ Cleveland 77 81 .487 13½ Detroit 75 83 .475 15½ Kansas City 73 85 .462 17½ Minnesota 71 87 .449 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 92 66 .582 _ Seattle 89 70 .560 3½ Oakland 85 74 .535 7½ Los Angeles 75 83 .475 17 Texas 58 100 .367 34 x-clinched division
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5 Boston 6, Baltimore 0 Minnesota 5, Detroit 2 Chicago White Sox 6, Cincinnati 1 Tampa Bay 7, Houston 0 L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2 Kansas City 10, Cleveland 5 Seattle 4, Oakland 2
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Cobb 8-3) at Texas (Otto 0-3), 2:05 p.m. Boston (Pivetta 9-7) at Baltimore (Wells 1-3), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 5-3) at Toronto (Ray 13-6), 7:07 p.m. Tampa Bay (McHugh 6-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-5), 7:10 p.m. Detroit (Skubal 8-12) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-1), 7:40 p.m. Cleveland (Bieber 7-4) at Kansas City (Zerpa 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A Final Stretch
Wednesday’s Games
Gwinett 6, Jacksonville 1 Omaha 10, Iowa 5 Memphis 12, Charlotte 1 Scranton W/B 10, Rochester 6 Columbus 13, Louisville 3 Toledo 4, St. Paul 3 Buffalo 7, Syracuse 3 Durham 4, Norfolk 1 Worchester 2, Lehigh Valley 1 Indianapolis 5, Nashville 4, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
Durham at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m. Scranton W/B at Rochester, 6:05 p.m. Louisville at Columbus, 6:15 p.m. St. Paul at Toledo, 6:35 p.m. Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Worchester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Gwinett, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Iowa, 7:38 p.m. Charlotte at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Scranton W/B at Rochester, 6:05 p.m. Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Worchester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Gwinett, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Louisville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Iowa, 7:38 p.m. Charlotte at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 94 44 Miami 1 2 0 .333 45 82 New England 1 2 0 .333 54 51 N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 20 70
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 71 84 Houston 1 2 0 .333 67 76 Indianapolis 0 3 0 .000 56 80 Jacksonville 0 3 0 .000 53 91
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 82 85 Cincinnati 2 1 0 .667 68 54 Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 86 60 Pittsburgh 1 2 0 .333 50 66
West
W L T Pct PF PA Denver 3 0 0 1.000 76 26 Las Vegas 3 0 0 1.000 90 72 L.A. Chargers 2 1 0 .667 67 60 Kansas City 1 2 0 .333 92 95
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 2 1 0 .667 90 69 Philadelphia 1 2 0 .333 64 64 Washington 1 2 0 .333 67 92 N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 56 74
South
W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 3 0 0 1.000 69 30 New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 73 42 Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 103 88 Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 48 94
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 68 83 Chicago 1 2 0 .333 40 77 Minnesota 1 2 0 .333 87 78 Detroit 0 3 0 .000 67 95
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 3 0 0 1.000 103 65 L.A. Rams 3 0 0 1.000 95 62 San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 86 74 Seattle 1 2 0 .333 75 79 Thursday’s Games Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Carolina at Dallas, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m. Houston at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Miami, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Tennessee at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Washington at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Baltimore at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. Tampa Bay at New England, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 7
L.A. Rams at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.
WNBA
Playoffs
(x-if necessary)
First Round
Thursday, Sept. 23
No. 6 Chicago 81, No. 7 Dallas 64 No. 5 Phoenix 83, No. 8 New York 82
Second Round
Sunday, Sept 26
No. 5 Phoenix 85, No. 4 Seattle 80, OT No. 6 Chicago 89, No. 3 Minnesota 76
Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
No. 6 Chicago 1, No. 1 Connecticut 0
Tuesday, Sept. 28: Chicago 101, Connecticut 95, 2OT Thursday, Sept. 30: Chicago at Connecticut, 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3: Connecticut at Chicago, 1 p.m. x-Wednesday, Oct. 6: Connecticut at Chicago, TBA x-Friday, Oct. 8: Chicago at Connecticut, TBA
No. 2 Las Vegas 1, No. 5 Phoenix 0
Tuesday, Sept. 28: Las Vegas 96, Phoenix 90 Thursday, Sept. 30: Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3: Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3 p.m. x-Wednesday, Oct. 6: Las Vegas at Phoenix, TBA x-Friday, Oct. 8: Phoenix at Las Vegas, TBA
Finals
(Best-of-5)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.