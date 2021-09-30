College football

AP Top 25 RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS 1. Alabama (4-0) 1 SEC 1,546 (58) 2. Georgia (4-0) 2 SEC 1,492 (4) 3. Oregon (4-0) 3 Pac-12 1,411 4. Penn State (4-0) 6 Big Ten 1,283 5. Iowa (4-0) 5 Big Ten 1,277 6. Oklahoma (4-0) 4 Big 12 1,212 7. Cincinnati (3-0) 8 American Athletic 1,154 8. Arkansas (4-0) 16 SEC 1,094 9. Notre Dame (4-0) 12 IA Independents 1,076 10. Florida (3-1) 11 SEC 1,019 11. Ohio State (3-1) 10 Big Ten 1,005 12. Ole Miss (3-0) 13 SEC 852 13. Brigham Young (4-0) 15 IA Independents 748 14. Michigan (4-0) 19 Big Ten 677 15. Texas A&M (3-1) 7 SEC 651 16. Coastal Carolina (4-0) 17 Sun Belt 613 17. Michigan State (4-0) 20 Big Ten 581 18. Fresno State (4-1) 22 Mountain West 415 19. Oklahoma State (4-0) Big 12 341 20. UCLA (3-1) 24 Pac-12 316 21. Baylor (4-0) Big 12 233 22. Auburn (3-1) 23 SEC 197 23. North Carolina State (3-1) ACC 145 24. Wake Forest (4-0) ACC 142 25. Clemson (2-2) 9 ACC 138 Others receiving votes: Texas 131, Maryland 91, San Diego State 57, Boston College 55, SMU 44, Kentucky 26, Iowa State 25, LSU 24, Arizona State 23, Virginia Tech 20, Wisconsin 13, Rutgers 6, Kansas State 5, UTSA 4, Oregon State 4, Louisville 3, North Carolina 1.

Men’s soccerNo. 9 Messiah 3, Lycoming 0Notes:

Sophomore goalkeeper Nick Wilke made his first collegiate start for Lycoming, making nine saves, but the Warriors fell 3-0 Messiah at Shoemaker Field. The Warriors (4-3-2) had two shots on goal and four in the game. Luke Groothoff led the Falcons (6-0-2) with two goals and an assist and Matt McDonald had one. Jared Pavlovich made two saves to earn the shutout.

Bucknell 1, Lehigh 0Notes:

On a night when Bucknell struggled to generate many scoring chances, the young defense was rock-solid for 94 minutes, and then one of the Patriot League’s hottest goal-producers found his moment. Jordan Miller netted his league-leading sixth goal of the season, all coming in the last seven games, to send the Bison home with the victory on Wednesday at the Ulrich Sports Complex. Senior co-captain Patrick O’Hara’s hustle play on the end line set the winning goal in motion, and it lifted the Bison to 1-1-1 in Patriot League play and 3-5-1 overall. Lehigh falls to 0-8-1, 0-3.

Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 85 72 .541 _ Philadelphia 81 77 .513 4½ New York 75 83 .475 10½ Miami 65 93 .411 20½ Washington 65 94 .409 21

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 95 63 .601 _ y-St. Louis 88 70 .557 7 Cincinnati 82 77 .516 13½ Chicago 68 90 .430 27 Pittsburgh 59 99 .373 36

West Division

W L Pct GB z-San Francisco 104 54 .658 _ z-Los Angeles 102 56 .646 2 San Diego 78 80 .494 26 Colorado 73 85 .462 31 Arizona 50 108 .316 54 x-clinched division y-clinched wild card z-clinched playoff berth

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado 10, Washington 5 Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 2 Chicago Cubs 3, Pittsburgh 2 Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2 Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 0 Chicago White Sox 6, Cincinnati 1 San Francisco 1, Arizona 0 L.A. Dodgers 11, San Diego 9

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-9) at St. Louis (Happ 9-8), 1:15 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Steele 3-4) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m. Miami (Cabrera 0-3) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-8), 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Gibson 10-8) at Atlanta (Anderson 8-5), 7:20 p.m. Arizona (Bumgarner 7-10) at San Francisco (Kazmir 0-1), 9:45 p.m. San Diego (Velasquez 3-8) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Philadelphia at Miami, 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m. San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB x-Tampa Bay 98 60 .620 _ New York 90 68 .570 8 Boston 89 69 .563 9 Toronto 88 70 .557 10 Baltimore 51 107 .323 47

Central Division

W L Pct GB x-Chicago 91 68 .572 _ Cleveland 77 81 .487 13½ Detroit 75 83 .475 15½ Kansas City 73 85 .462 17½ Minnesota 71 87 .449 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 92 66 .582 _ Seattle 89 70 .560 3½ Oakland 85 74 .535 7½ Los Angeles 75 83 .475 17 Texas 58 100 .367 34 x-clinched division

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 5 Boston 6, Baltimore 0 Minnesota 5, Detroit 2 Chicago White Sox 6, Cincinnati 1 Tampa Bay 7, Houston 0 L.A. Angels 7, Texas 2 Kansas City 10, Cleveland 5 Seattle 4, Oakland 2

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Cobb 8-3) at Texas (Otto 0-3), 2:05 p.m. Boston (Pivetta 9-7) at Baltimore (Wells 1-3), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 5-3) at Toronto (Ray 13-6), 7:07 p.m. Tampa Bay (McHugh 6-1) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 12-5), 7:10 p.m. Detroit (Skubal 8-12) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-1), 7:40 p.m. Cleveland (Bieber 7-4) at Kansas City (Zerpa 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A Final Stretch

Wednesday’s Games

Gwinett 6, Jacksonville 1 Omaha 10, Iowa 5 Memphis 12, Charlotte 1 Scranton W/B 10, Rochester 6 Columbus 13, Louisville 3 Toledo 4, St. Paul 3 Buffalo 7, Syracuse 3 Durham 4, Norfolk 1 Worchester 2, Lehigh Valley 1 Indianapolis 5, Nashville 4, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Durham at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m. Scranton W/B at Rochester, 6:05 p.m. Louisville at Columbus, 6:15 p.m. St. Paul at Toledo, 6:35 p.m. Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Worchester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Gwinett, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Iowa, 7:38 p.m. Charlotte at Memphis, 7:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Scranton W/B at Rochester, 6:05 p.m. Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m. Worchester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Nashville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Gwinett, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Louisville at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Iowa, 7:38 p.m. Charlotte at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 2 1 0 .667 94 44 Miami 1 2 0 .333 45 82 New England 1 2 0 .333 54 51 N.Y. Jets 0 3 0 .000 20 70

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 2 1 0 .667 71 84 Houston 1 2 0 .333 67 76 Indianapolis 0 3 0 .000 56 80 Jacksonville 0 3 0 .000 53 91

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 82 85 Cincinnati 2 1 0 .667 68 54 Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 86 60 Pittsburgh 1 2 0 .333 50 66

West

W L T Pct PF PA Denver 3 0 0 1.000 76 26 Las Vegas 3 0 0 1.000 90 72 L.A. Chargers 2 1 0 .667 67 60 Kansas City 1 2 0 .333 92 95

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 2 1 0 .667 90 69 Philadelphia 1 2 0 .333 64 64 Washington 1 2 0 .333 67 92 N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 56 74

South

W L T Pct PF PA Carolina 3 0 0 1.000 69 30 New Orleans 2 1 0 .667 73 42 Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 103 88 Atlanta 1 2 0 .333 48 94

North

W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 2 1 0 .667 68 83 Chicago 1 2 0 .333 40 77 Minnesota 1 2 0 .333 87 78 Detroit 0 3 0 .000 67 95

West

W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 3 0 0 1.000 103 65 L.A. Rams 3 0 0 1.000 95 62 San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 86 74 Seattle 1 2 0 .333 75 79 Thursday’s Games Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Carolina at Dallas, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 1 p.m. Houston at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Miami, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Tennessee at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Washington at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Arizona at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Seattle at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. Baltimore at Denver, 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. Tampa Bay at New England, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Las Vegas at L.A. Chargers, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 7

L.A. Rams at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

WNBA

Playoffs

(x-if necessary)

First Round

Thursday, Sept. 23

No. 6 Chicago 81, No. 7 Dallas 64 No. 5 Phoenix 83, No. 8 New York 82

Second Round

Sunday, Sept 26

No. 5 Phoenix 85, No. 4 Seattle 80, OT No. 6 Chicago 89, No. 3 Minnesota 76

Semifinals

(Best-of-5)

No. 6 Chicago 1, No. 1 Connecticut 0

Tuesday, Sept. 28: Chicago 101, Connecticut 95, 2OT Thursday, Sept. 30: Chicago at Connecticut, 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3: Connecticut at Chicago, 1 p.m. x-Wednesday, Oct. 6: Connecticut at Chicago, TBA x-Friday, Oct. 8: Chicago at Connecticut, TBA

No. 2 Las Vegas 1, No. 5 Phoenix 0

Tuesday, Sept. 28: Las Vegas 96, Phoenix 90 Thursday, Sept. 30: Phoenix at Las Vegas, 10 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3: Las Vegas at Phoenix, 3 p.m. x-Wednesday, Oct. 6: Las Vegas at Phoenix, TBA x-Friday, Oct. 8: Phoenix at Las Vegas, TBA

Finals

(Best-of-5)

Sunday, Oct. 10: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 13: 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15: 9 p.m. x-Sunday, Oct 17: 3 p.m. x-Tuesday, Oct. 19: 9 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball MLB — Suspended Chicago White Sox INF Tim Anderson for 3 games and an undisclosed fine for making contact with umpire Tim Timmons during the on-field incident with the Detroit Tigers on Sept. 27. American League BOSTON RED SOX — Sent LF Danny Santana and RHP Phillips Valdez to Worcester (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments. HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated OF Michael Brantley from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Josh James to Sugar Land (Triple-A West). KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with CF Michael A. Taylor to a two-year extension. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled OF Taylor Ward from Salt Lake (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Packy Naughton was to Salt Lake retroactive to Sept. 28. MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated RHP Joe Ryan from the family medical emergency/bereavement list. Optioned LHP Charlie Barnes to St. Paul (Triple-A East). NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned LHP Andrew Heaney to the Florida Complex League. Reinstated RHP Jonathan Loaisiga from the 10-day IL. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Jacob Barnes and signed him to a major league contract and activated him for tonight’s game. Optioned RHP Anthony Castro to Buffalo (Triple-A East). Announced INF Jake Lamb has cleared release waivers and is now a free agent. National League CHICAGO CUBS — Placed INF Patrick Wisdom on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of INF Trent Giambrone from Iowa (Triple-A East). LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent LF Billy McKinney to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated INF Albert Pujols from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Andrew Vasquez to Oklahoma City. MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Daniel Castano to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP Devin Williams on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 27. Selected the contract of RHP Colin Rea Nashville (Triple-A East). Designated INF/OF Tim Lopes for assignment. Sent 1B Rowdy Tellez sent to Nashville on rehab assignment. NEW YORK METS — Placed C Tomas Nido on the 10-Day IL. Recalled C Patrick Mazeika from Syracuse (Triple-A East). PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Preston Mattingly director of player development. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Recalled RHP Roansy Contreras from Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Placed INF Ke’Bryan Hayes on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sept. 28. Minor League Baseball Atlantic League LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated LHP Darin Downs and RHP Scott Harkin to the active list. Placed RHPs Matt Dallas and Brady Dragmire on the inactive list. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association DENVER NUGGETS — Re-signed F Michael Porter Jr. to a rookie scale extension. DETROIT PISTONS — Waived F Deividas Sirvydis. MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Elijah Bryant and F Johnny O’Bryant. FOOTBALL National Football League NFL — Announced Las Vegas Raider’s DT Gerald McCoy suspended without pay for six games for violating the NFL policy on performance enhancing substances. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Promoted CB Antonio Hamilton from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed S Charles Washington on injured reserve. Activated DLB Dennis Gardeck from injured reserve. Signed OLs Shaq Calhoun, Danny Isidora, Michal Menet and CB Quinton Dunbar to the practice squad. Released CB Mazzi Wilkins from the practice squad. Signed CB Antonio Hamilton. Placed DB Charles Washington on injured reserve. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated DLs Brandon Williams, Justin Madubuike and OLB Justin Houston from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WRs Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin from injured reserve. CHICAGO BEARS — Designated LB Danny Trevathan to return from injured reserve to practice. DENVER BRONCOS — Designated RB Mike Boone to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed G/Cs Harry Crider and javon Patterson to the practice squad. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Designated QB Sam Ehlinger to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed CB T.J. Carrie on injured reserve. Promoted CB Anthony Chesley from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed S Jordan Lucas to the practice squad. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and OL Tremayne Anchrum to return from injured reserve to practice. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Designated WR Dan Chisena and RB Kene Nwangwu to return from injured reserve to practice. NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed LB Blake Martinez on injured reserve. Released WR Matt Cole, T Foster Sarell and DT Willie Henry from the practice squad. Signed LB Omari Cobb and G Sam Jones to the practice squad. NEW YORK JETS — Designated Ss Ashtyn Davis and Sharrod Neasman to return from injured reserve to practice. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed DL Cameron Malveaux and T Casey Tucker to the practice squad. Promoted G Sua Opeta from the practice squad to the active roster. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Designated OT Zach Banner to return from injured reserve to practice. Promoted LB Jamir Jones to the active roster from waivers. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Designated DT Maurice Hurst and CB Davontae Harris to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed CB Buster Skrine. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed TE Gerald Everett on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DT Robert Nkemdiche. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed WR Scotty Miller on injured reserve. Designated LB Cam Gill and G John Molchon to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed DB Richard Sherman. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL Abdullah Anderson to the practice squad. Designated S Brady Breeze and WR Marcus Johnson to return from injured reserve to practice. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed WR Kelvin Harmon to the practice squad. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released RB Devonte Williams and DB Mike Hampton from the practice roster. HOCKEY National Hockey League EDMONTON OILERS — Released D Simon Kubicek. Assigned D Max Wannere to Junior Club Moose Jaw (WHL). NEW YORK RANGERS — Assigned F Justin Richards to Hartford (AHL). East Coast Hockey League IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed F Colton Kehler to a standard player contract. SOCCER Major League Soccer NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Issiar Drame for the remainder or the season with an option for next season.

