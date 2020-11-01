Girls soccer
District 4 Class 3A semifinal
Mifflinburg 3
Athens 2
ATHENS — Sarah Fritz tallied two second-half goals as Mifflinburg rallied past the top-seeded Wildcats in the District 4 Class 3A semifinal Saturday in Athens.
The Wildcats improved to 10-6-1 and advanced to the district championship against No. 3 Selinsgrove, which knocked off Shikellamy. That game will be played at a date to be determined. The winner advances to the state tournament.
Mifflinburg got on the board first when Peyton Yocum found net off an assist from Makayla Weber early in the first half. Athens answered with goals from Ally Thorman and Emma Roe.
In the second half, Fritz scored off an assist from Avery Metzger, then found net again with an assist from Weber.
Kristi Benfield had six saves in goal for Mifflinburg.
District 4 Class 3A semifinal Mifflinburg 3, Athens 2
Saturday at Athens 1st half: M — Peyton Yocum, assist Makayla Weber, 14:15; A — Ally Thoman, assist Emma Roe, 26:00; A — Roe, unassisted, 29:47. 2nd half: M — Sarah Fritz, assist Avery Metzger, 58:10; M — Fritz, assist Weber, 73:29. Shots: Mifflinburg 17-8. Corners: Mifflinburg 3-2. Saves: Mifflinburg 6 (Kristi Benfield); Athens 14 (Abby Chapman).
Boys soccer
District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal
Warrior Run 10
South Williamsport 2
WILLIAMSPORT — Brendan Geiger and Alex Brown each had a pair of goals as the Defenders cruised Saturday to a District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal win over South Williamsport at the Balls Mills Complex.
The No. 4 Defenders (15-3) will travel to No. 1 Lewisburg for a 2:30 p.m. semifinal matchup on Wednesday.
Kaden Majcher scored a goal and tallied three assists for the Defenders, while Alex Hazzoum had a goal and two assists. Hayden DuRussell, Luke Mattox and Logan Confer found net as well. Cody Goodspeed dished a first-half assist.
South Williamsport saw its season end at 9-2-1.
District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal Warrior Run 10, South Williamsport 2
at Balls Mills 1st half: WR — Alex Hazzoum, assist Kaden Majcher, 33:08; WR — Majcher, assist Hazzoum, 27:28; WR — Brendan Geiger, assist Hazzoum, 21:29; WR — Hayden DuRussell, assist Cody Goodspeed, 4:28. 2nd half: WR — Alex Brown, assist Majcher, 38:47; WR — Luke Mattox, assist Brown, 38:17; SW — Connor Sauers, penalty kick, 31:11; SW- Ben Manning, unassisted, 29:26; WR — Brown, unassisted, 27:37; WR — Logan Confer, assist Majcher, 22:46; WR — Hazzoum, assist Geiger, 13:36. Shots: Warrior Run 11-6; Corners: South 4-2 Saves: WR (Duncan Bender) 6, South (Weaver) 6
Football
District 4 Class 4A semifinal
Jersey Shore 48
Mifflinburg 7
JERSEY SHORE — Brady Jordan scored four rushing touchdowns as the top-seeded Bulldogs powered past No. 4 Mifflinburg in District 4 Class 4A semifinal action Saturday at Jersey Shore.
The Bulldogs advance to meet No. 3 Shamokin in the district final, which will determine which team advances to states.
Mifflinburg’s season ends at 4-4 while Shore improved to 7-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.