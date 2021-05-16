Mifflinburg 5, Penns Valley 0
Friday at Penns Valley
Mifflinburg 002 002 1 – 5-10-0
Penns Valley 000 000 0 – 0-2-2
Cade Dressler and Lucas Whittaker. Ty Houtz, H. Lyons (6) and D. Brodzina.
WP: Dressler. LP: Houtz.
Mifflinburg: Colin Miller, 2-for-4, triple, HR (3rd, 1 on), 2 RBI, 2 runs scored; Liam Church, 1-for-3; Brady Struble, 1-for-1, RBI; C. Dressler, 1-for-4, run; Gavin Martin, 2-for-4, double, RBI, run; Troy Dressler, 2-for-4, double, RBI; Whittaker, 1-for-3; Ethan Shoemaker, run.
Penns Valley: Houtz, walk; A. Brinker, 1-for-3; R. Brungart, walk; Brodzina, 1-for-2; M. Welshand, walk.
Central Columbia 6, Lewisburg 3
Friday at Central Columbia
Lewisburg 000 111 0 – 3-4-3
Central 100 023 x – 6-8-1
Forrest Zelechoski, Max Mitchell (6) and Shea Girton. Cade Davis, Trystan Crawford (7) and W. Coleman.
WP: Davis. LP: Zelechoski.
Lewisburg: Josh Heath, walk, 2 runs scored; Owen Arndt, 1-for-2, walk; Jack Landis, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Joel Myers, walk, run; Kadyn Magyar, 1-for-3; Zelechoski, 1-for-2.
Mason Yorty, walk, run; Dylan Harris, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, run; Luke Zeisloft, 1-for-3, RBI; Crawford, 2-for-3, run; Davis, walk; Walker Coleman, walk; Eli Morrison, run; Coleman, 1-for-1; Dylan Groshek, 1-for-2, walk, run; Zach Smith, 1-for-3, RBI, run.
