LEWISBURG - The Lewisburg Green Dragons swept the top five spots in both the boys and girls races to easily defeat visiting teams from Bloomsburg, Central Columbia and Jersey Shore in Tuesday's quad meet at the Pawling Athletic Complex.
Taking the top five spots on the boys side for Lewisburg (14-0) were Jacob Hess (17:07), Thomas Hess (17:45), Connor Murray (17:55), Bryce Ryder (17:55) and Jonah Carney (18:36).
In the girls race, the top five finishers for Lewisburg (14-0) went to Alanna Jacob (21:03, Maggie Daly (21:34), Jenna Binney (22:00), Olivia Beattie (22:06) and Grace Evans (23:00).
Lewisburg, along with Milton and Mifflinburg, next run at Danville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Boys
Lewisburg 15, Jersey Shore 48
Lewisburg 15, Bloomsburg 50
Lewisburg 15, Central Columbia 50
at Lewisburg
1. Jacob Hess (L), 17:07; 2. Thomas Hess (L), 17:45; 3. Connor Murray (L), 17:55; 4. Bryce Ryder (L), 17:55; 5. Jonah Carney (L), 18:36; 6. Raidan Francis (JS), 18:36; 7. Liam Shabahang (L), 18:48; 8. Kieran Murray (L), 19:55; 9. Adam McGinley (B), 20:03; 10. Jonathan Hess (L), 20:09; 11. Ben Bailey (L), 20:13; 12. Nathan Horn (JS), 20:22; 13. Barryn Van der Putter (JS), 20:32; 14. Brady Ryder (L), 20:33; 15. Addison Smarg (CC), 21:05; 16. Josh Lovell (JS), 21:34; 17. Baden Hawrelek (CC), 21:43; 18. Gabriel Newlin (L), 21:44; 19. Dillyn Reibsome (B), 22:00; 20. Samuel Piatt (B), 22:01.
Girls
Lewisburg 15, Jersey Shore 47
Lewisburg 15, Central Columbia 48
Lewisburg 15, Bloomsburg 50
at Lewisburg
1. Alanna Jacob (L), 21:03; 2. Maggie Daly (L), 21:34; 3. Jenna Binney (L), 22:00; 4. Olivia Beattie (L), 22:06; 5. Grace Evans (L), 23:00; 6. Birtukan Hartman (JS), 23:02; 7. Erin Prezioso (CC), 23:57; 8. Miriam Vollmayr Lee (L), 24:00; 9. Olivia Miller (JS), 24:03; 10. Isabelle Kim (L), 24:09; 11. Samantha Wakeman (L), 24:11; 12. Abigail Corson (JS), 24:23; 13. Haley Kelley (JS), 24:28; 14. Asha Hohmuth (L), 24:38; 15. Pistoia Bella (B), 24:42; 16. Ariana Garcia Easton (L), 24:49; 17. Laura Tranquillo (L), 25:06; 18. Gabriella Rosenberg (L), 25:19; 19. Lillian Bennett (CC), 25:23; 20. Esha Patel (CC), 25:35.
Milton boys/girls win twice
WILLIAMSPORT - The Black Panthers had a combined five runners place among the top five finishers on the day as Milton's teams both went 2-1 in the quad meet.
Milton's boys were led by a runner-up finish from Ryan Bickhart (18:05) and a fourth-place showing from Chace Bilodeau (18:43).
In the girls' race, Jayden Mather took first in 22:19, while Emma East was third (22:35) and Mercedez Farr was fifth (24:04).
Boys
Williamsport 22, Milton 35
Milton 15, Loyalsock 18
Milton 18, Mount Carmel 44
at Williamsport
1. Ethan Holcomb (W), 17:51; 2. Ryan Bickhart (M), 18:05; 3. Patrick Nardi (W), 18:42; 4. Chace Bilodeau (M), 18:43; 5. Justin Fulmer (W), 18:46; 6. Pence Kieser (W), 18:47; 7. Kris Kalbarchik (MC), 19:11; 8. Holden Furey (W), 19:16; 9. Cameron Kautz (M), 19:26; 10. Micai Harris (W), 19:39; 11. Rex Farr (M), 19:51; 12. Jude Sterling (M), 19:52; 13. Luke Segraves (W), 20:11; 14. Steven Lingg (L), 21:32; 15. Nate Wiley (W), 21:44; 16. John Compton (W), 22:16; 17. Brad Newcomer (M), 22:55; 18. Caleb Gensemer (MC), 23:03; 19. Treon Evans (W), 23:13; 20. Anthony Patrick (W), 23:34.
Girls
Williamsport 28, Milton 29
Milton 15, Loyalsock 49
Milton 15, Mount Carmel 50
at Williamsport
1. Jayden Mather (M), 22:19; 2. Danyse Washington (W), 22:35; 3. Emma East (M), 22:35; 4. Emily Hale (W), 23:40; 5. Mercedez Farr (M), 24:04; 6. Kanina Lattie (W), 24:46; 7. Zoey Pophal (W), 25:55; 8. Elise Degols (M), 26:09; 9. Khia Ungard (W), 27:40; 10. Sophie Cendoma (W), 27:47; 11. Adelyn McDermott (W); 29:13; 12. Jacklyn Hopple (M), 30:37; 13. Aliana Ayala (M), 31:27; 14. Julia Breon (L), 33:40; 15. Jillian Hopple (M), 34:44.
