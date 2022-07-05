TRENTON — The Williamsport Crosscutters continued their struggles on the road this season, falling 7–4 in the first game of a three-game set against the Trenton Thunder.
Trenton scored three runs in eighth to break a 4–4 stalemate.
Both teams battled back and forth in the first five innings before pitching took over. Both teams scored a run in the first inning and Trenton took a 2–1 lead in the bottom of the third.
The Cutters scored three runs in the top of the fourth before the Thunder tied the game at four a piece with two runs in the fifth inning.
Trenton scored three in the eighth while Williamsport (16-11) only picked up one hit over the final five innings of the game.
Crosscutters starter Riley Gowens gave up two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts over four innings. Second baseman Isaac Nunez hit 2-for-5 with two RBI. Third baseman Daniel Harris IV and centerfielder Michael Gupton each drove in a run. Nick Palumbo threw two scoreless innings in relief for the Cutters.
Williamsport continues its series against Trenton tonight at 7 p.m. The Crosscutters return home Friday to play the same Trenton team at 6:35 p.m.
