WILLIAMSPORT – Six Lycoming College student-athletes have been named to the spring edition of the 2022 All-Middle Atlantic Conference Sportsmanship Team, the conference office in Annville announced on Tuesday.
The Sportsmanship team is made up of a student-athlete from each conference institution that exemplifies outstanding sportsmanship on and off the field over the course of a season. Each member of the team is chosen by their respective coaches and teammates.
The honorees include:
Men’s Golf: Michael Turck, Sr.
Turck is a two-time member of the All-MAC Sportsmanship team, previously earning the honors in 2021. This season, he shot a season-best 90 at the Husky Invitational on April 14. He totaled a 193 at the MAC Freedom Championship on April 23-24 where he helped the Warriors to an eight-stroke improvement in the second round of the tournament.
Men’s Lacrosse: Jason Chappell, Sr.
Chappell earns his first All-MAC Sportsmanship team nod, as he played six games this season, picking up one groundball. He finished his career as a five-year letterwinner with three goals, two assists, and 19 groundballs.
Women’s Lacrosse: Emma Lehr, Sr.
Lehr started all 19 games this season, totaling a career-high 21 goals, four assists, 19 groundballs, five caused turnovers and 56 draw controls. She scored a season-best four goals against King’s College on April 6 and posted a season-best 10 draw controls against Mount Aloysius on March 5. She finished her career with 34 goals, 32 groundballs, and 75 draw controls.
Softball: Angie King, Sr.
King played in 31 games, making 26 starts for the Warriors in her senior season. She posted a season-best four hits against Albright College on April 5, as well as posting a double against Stevens Institute of Technology on April 3, and a triple against Alfred University on March 22. King hit a two-run homer against Alvernia to cap a dramatic comeback from down 9-1 to beat the Golden Wolves, 10-9. As a pitcher, she posted a season-best seven strikeouts against Franklin Pierce during the Fast Pitch Dreams Spring Classic.
Men’s Tennis: Nathan Redell, Jr.
A three-time member of the Sportsmanship team, Redell helped the Warriors to their best record since 2017-18 as they won five dual meets. Redell finished 5-12 at the No. 1 singles position and, in the No. 1 doubles slot, he went 5-10 with teammate Cody Greenaway and 2-1 with Luke Leach. Redell was named the MAC Freedom Player of the Week twice, first on Oct. 12, 2021, and again on March 29.
Women’s Tennis: Rei Saar, Fr.
In her first year as a Warrior, Saar led the women’s tennis team to a 7-10 overall record as she set the school’s single-season wins record, going 17-5 overall in the No.3, 4, and 5 positions with a 13-4 dual meet singles record. She added a 4-6 doubles record with teammate Hannah Seebold in the No.1 slot. Her 26 combined wins are the fourth most in program history. Saar was named the MAC Freedom Player of the Week on Oct. 12, 2021, and reached the MAC Individual Championship semifinals at No. 5 singles.
