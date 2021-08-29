SHAMOKIN — Shamokin racked up 288 rushing yards and limited Lewisburg to just 17 on the ground to pull of a 6-3 win in a defensive battle at Kemp Memorial Stadium.
Zachary Kreisher booted a 19-yard field goal to provide the Green Dragons their only points.
Max Madden finished with 188 yards and the game-winning TD for the Indians.
Shamokin 6, Lewisburg 3
Saturday at Shamokin
Lewisburg (0-1) 0 3 0 0 — 3
Shamokin (1-0) 0 0 0 6 — 6
Scoring
Second quarter
Lew-FG, Zachary Kreisher 19
Fourth quarter
Sham-Max Madden 3 run (pass failed)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs 7 18
Rushes-net yards 18-17 58-288
Passing yards 64 0
Passing 8-16-1 0-1-1
Fumbles-lost 0-0 5-3
Penalties-yards 2-15 4-40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Lewisburg: Ethan Dominick 13-22; Michael Casale 1-2; Wade Young 2-(-3); Zander Walter 2-(-4). Shamokin: Max Madden, 32-188, TD; Aaron Frasch 10-82; Corey Adams 9-19; Brad Latsha 3-3; Tyler Whary 1-0; Knowledge Artis-Jones 1-(-2); team 2-(-2).
PASSING — Lewisburg: Walter 5-10-1 for 45 yards; Young 3-6-0 for 19 yards; Shamokin: Latsha, 0-1-1.
RECEIVING — Lewisburg: Owen Ordonez 3-39; Chuck Landis 4-23; Cam Michaels 1-2. Shamokin: none.
