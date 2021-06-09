TOWSON, Md. — The Landmark Conference released the 2021 Landmark Spring Academic Honor Roll on Tuesday afternoon, and Susquehanna University notched 156 student-athletes on the honor roll.
Among the area’s honorees included seniors Madi Welliver from Warrior Run High School and Ian Reish from Mifflinburg Area High School.
Susquehanna’s contingent was part of 1,203 student-athletes who received recognition from the Landmark Conference. The Honor Roll recognizes all winter and spring student-athletes who have reached sophomore standing with a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher.
Women’s swimming and diving led all River Hawk winter and spring sports teams with 21 honorees while women’s basketball and women’s track & field were tied for second with 15 each. Baseball, men’s lacrosse, and softball all tied for fourth with 14 selections apiece.
In a change to the Landmark awards structure that begins in 2020-21, the spring semester academic honor now includes all spring sports as well as men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, and men’s and women’s indoor track & field.
Thirty-four River Hawk seniors have been named to the AHR in each season they have been eligible, including Welliver of the women’s basketball team, who graduated Susquehanna as one of the Class of 2021 valedictorians. Reish, who competes for the men’s tennis team, has also been on the honor roll in each season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.