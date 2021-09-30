BLOOMSBURG — With both teams coming off tough losses, Friday’s Mifflinburg-Milton matchup in Bloomsburg will be key for both teams as they head into the second half of the season.
For Miton (4-1, 0-1 HAC-I), it’s homecoming. The Black Panthers suffered a 29-20 setback at Central Mountain a week ago. Mifflinburg (3-2, 2-1 HAC-II) is coming off a 34-27 loss at home to Shamokin.
Both teams have plenty of playmakers, and this could be a high-scoring affair. Mifflinburg has a potent offense led by sophomore quarterback Troy Dressler, and dual threats Carter Breed and Andrew Diehl. Milton has its own firepower paced by quarterback Xzavier Minium, and running back Chris Doyle.
Ultimately, this game may come down to which team rises to the challenge defensively. Both teams have good size and speed, and will need to come up with stops in order to get their defenses off the field.
As Milton’s stadium project continues, Friday’s game will be played at Bloomsburg Area High School. Next week, Milton entertains Jersey Shore at Danville while Mifflinburg travels to Montoursville.
