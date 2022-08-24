WILLIAMSPORT — Addison Norton shot a team-low 45 for Mifflinburg’s golf team, but Loyalsock took a 191-210 victory Tuesday at Williamsport Country Club.
In addition to Norton’s 9-over-par 45, Alexander “Cub” Dietrich fired a 51, plus Camdon Eicher carded a 55 for Mifflinburg (0-1).
Brayden Gifford also shot a 45 to lead Loyalsock (1-0), plus Rylan Tillotson and Chase Cowden carded scores of 47 and 48, respectively.
Mifflinburg next hosts Warrior Run at 3:30 p.m. today at Shade Mountain Golf Course.
Loyalsock 191, Mifflinburg 210
at Williamsport Country Club, par 36
Loyalsock: Brayden Gifford, 45; Rylan Tillotson, 47; Chase Cowden, 48; Jaden Rankinen, 51. Other golfers: Drake Dupont, 52; John Kiehl, 62.
Mifflinburg: Addison Norton, 45; Alexander “Cub” Dietrich, 51; Kamdon Eicher, 55; Eli Erickson, 59. Other golfers: Natalie Osborne, 60; Ethan Allen, 62.
