College softball

Game 1: Juniata 4, Susquehanna 1Game 2: Susquehanna 8, Juniata 2

Notes: Katie Koch, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, singled and scored a run in the first inning of game 2 to finish the game 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored. She also drew a walk in game 1 for the River Hawks. Records: Susquehanna is 2-2 overall and LC. Juniata is 2-6, 2-6.

Game 1: Lock Haven 10, Millersville 5Game 2: Lock Haven 10, Millersville 2

Notes: In game 1, Warrior Run graduate Madi Waltman was the starting pitcher. In 5

1/3

innings Waltman struck out seven and scattered three hits. She carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning before getting into a jam. Records: Lock Haven is 3-11 overall and PSAC. Millersville is 8-6, 4-6.

Men’s college basketball

NCAA TournamentEast RegionalRegional SemifinalsSunday, March 28At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Michigan 76, Florida St. 58

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

UCLA 88, Alabama 78, OT

Regional ChampionshipTuesday, March 30At Lucas Oil Stadium

UCLA 51, Michigan 49

South RegionalRegional SemifinalsSaturday, March 27At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Baylor 62, Villanova 51

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Arkansas 72, Oral Roberts 70

Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 29At Lucas Oil Stadium

Baylor 81, Arkansas 72

Midwest RegionalRegional SemifinalsSaturday, March 27At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Oregon St. 65, Loyola Chicago 58

At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Houston 62 Syracuse 46

Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 29At Lucas Oil Stadium

Houston 67, Oregon St. 61

West RegionalRegional SemifinalsSunday, March 28At Hinkle Fieldhouse

Gonzaga 83, Creighton 65

At Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Southern Cal 82, Oregon 68

Regional ChampionshipTuesday, March 30At Lucas Oil Stadium

Gonzaga 85, Southern Cal 66

FINAL FOURAt Lucas Oil StadiumNational SemifinalsSaturday, April 3

Baylor vs. Houston, 5 p.m. Gonzaga vs. UCLA, 8:30 p.m.

National ChampionshipMonday, April 5

Semifinal winners, 9 p.m.

Women’s college basketball

NCAA TournamentAlamo RegionRegional SemifinalsSunday, March 28

Stanford 89, Missouri St. 62 Louisville 60, Oregon 42

Regional ChampionshipTuesday, March 30

Stanford 78, Louisville 63

Hemisfair RegionRegional SemifinalsSunday, March 28

South Carolina 76, Georgia Tech 65 Texas 64, Maryland 61

Regional ChampionshipTuesday, March 30

South Carolina 62, Texas 34

River Walk RegionRegional SemifinalsSaturday, March 27

UConn 92, Iowa 72 Baylor 78, Michigan 75, OT

Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 29

UConn 69, Baylor 67

Mercado RegionRegional SemifinalsSaturday, March 27

Indiana 73, NC State 70 Arizona 74, Texas A&M 59

Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 29

Arizona 66, Indiana 53

FINAL FOURAt AlamodomeNational SemifinalsFriday, April 2

South Carolina vs. Stanford, 6 p.m. UConn vs. Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

National ChampionshipSunday, April 4

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 32 15 .681 — Brooklyn 32 15 .681 — New York 24 23 .511 8 Boston 23 24 .489 9 Toronto 18 29 .383 14

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Charlotte 24 22 .522 — Atlanta 23 24 .489 1½ Miami 23 24 .489 1½ Washington 17 29 .370 7 Orlando 16 31 .340 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 29 17 .630 — Indiana 21 24 .467 7½ Chicago 19 26 .422 9½ Cleveland 17 30 .362 12½ Detroit 13 33 .283 16

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Dallas 24 21 .533 — San Antonio 23 21 .523 ½ Memphis 22 22 .500 1½ New Orleans 21 25 .457 3½ Houston 13 33 .283 11½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Utah 35 11 .761 — Denver 29 18 .617 6½ Portland 28 18 .609 7 Oklahoma City 19 27 .413 16 Minnesota 11 36 .234 24½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Phoenix 32 14 .696 — L.A. Clippers 32 17 .653 1½ L.A. Lakers 30 17 .638 2½ Golden State 23 24 .489 9½ Sacramento 22 25 .468 10½

Tuesday’s Games

Charlotte 114, Washington 104 Denver 104, Philadelphia 95 Orlando 103, L.A. Clippers 96 Phoenix 117, Atlanta 110

Wednesday’s Games

Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m. Portland at Detroit, 7 p.m. Dallas at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m. Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Golden State at Miami, 8 p.m. Orlando at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Atlanta at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Golden State at Toronto, 7 p.m. Dallas at New York, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Indiana, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Memphis, 8 p.m. Atlanta at New Orleans, 9 p.m. Chicago at Utah, 9 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Milwaukee at Portland, 10 p.m. Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

National Hockey League

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 35 23 8 4 50 121 104 N.Y. Islanders 36 22 10 4 48 106 84 Pittsburgh 36 23 11 2 48 117 94 Boston 32 18 9 5 41 88 77 Philadelphia 34 17 13 4 38 106 123 N.Y. Rangers 35 16 15 4 36 112 94 New Jersey 34 13 16 5 31 83 106 Buffalo 34 6 23 5 17 71 122

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 35 24 9 2 50 124 85 Florida 36 23 9 4 50 119 99 Carolina 34 23 8 3 49 113 86 Nashville 37 19 17 1 39 95 109 Chicago 37 17 15 5 39 106 115 Columbus 37 14 15 8 36 94 118 Dallas 33 11 12 10 32 91 91 Detroit 37 12 21 4 28 80 119

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 33 24 8 1 49 108 75 Colorado 34 22 8 4 48 118 77 Minnesota 33 21 10 2 44 97 82 St. Louis 35 16 13 6 38 100 113 Arizona 35 16 14 5 37 92 103 Los Angeles 33 13 14 6 32 92 94 San Jose 34 14 16 4 32 95 118 Anaheim 37 11 20 6 28 83 123

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 35 22 10 3 47 116 91 Winnipeg 36 22 12 2 46 119 99 Edmonton 37 22 14 1 45 122 107 Montreal 32 15 8 9 39 104 87 Calgary 37 16 18 3 35 96 112 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 Ottawa 36 12 20 4 28 94 135 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.

Tuesday’s Games

Florida 4, Detroit 1 N.Y. Rangers 5, Washington 2 Montreal 4, Edmonton 0 Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1 Boston 5, New Jersey 4, SO Chicago 2, Carolina 1 Nashville 3, Dallas 2, OT Wednesday’s Games Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m. Calgary at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m. Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m. Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m. St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m. Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

American Hockey League

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 15 11 3 1 0 23 52 30 Hartford 12 5 6 1 0 11 36 41 Bridgeport 11 3 8 0 0 6 23 40

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 21 15 4 1 1 32 68 50 Toronto 17 9 7 0 1 19 54 52 Manitoba 20 8 10 2 0 18 54 58 Stockton 17 8 8 1 0 17 56 52 Belleville 15 5 10 0 0 10 29 49

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 15 12 2 0 1 25 68 38 Texas 18 10 6 2 0 22 64 61 Grand Rapids 14 8 4 2 0 18 47 37 Cleveland 12 6 5 1 0 13 40 37 Iowa 17 5 9 3 0 13 46 73 Rockford 18 6 11 1 0 13 52 70

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 17 11 4 2 0 24 56 42 Lehigh Valley 15 10 3 2 0 22 51 46 Syracuse 13 7 5 1 0 15 45 38 Rochester 11 6 3 1 1 14 38 36 WB/Scranton 16 5 7 3 1 14 45 56 Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29 Binghamton 14 3 7 3 1 10 38 56

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 18 15 3 0 0 30 65 39 San Diego 23 13 10 0 0 26 66 69 Bakersfield 21 11 9 0 1 23 70 59 San Jose 18 7 6 4 1 19 51 60 Ontario 22 8 12 2 0 18 70 82 Colorado 17 7 8 2 0 16 50 56 Tucson 18 7 10 1 0 15 48 60 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

Laval 3, Manitoba 1 Texas 4, Iowa 3 San Jose 4, Bakersfield 3

Wednesday’s Games

Providence at Bridgeport, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m. Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7 p.m. Stockton at Toronto, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Utica, ppd WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7 p.m. Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m. Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m. Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Grand Rapids at Chicago, 3 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m. Stockton at Laval, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m. Henderson at Tucson, 9 p.m. Ontario at Stockton, 9 p.m. San Diego at San Jose, 9 p.m. Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Released INF Yolmer Sanchez. BOSTON RED SOX — Activated OF Franchy Cordero from the COVID-19 injured list. Designated RHP John Schreiber for assignment. Optioned INF Michael Chavis and RHP Colten Brewer to the alternate training site. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with INF Jake Lamb on a one-year contract. Designated LHP Nik Turley for assignment. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned 1B Ryan O’Hearn, LHP Richard Lovelady and RHP Jake Newberry to the alternate training site. MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned OF Brent Rooker to the alternate training site. Placed RHP Edwar Colina on the 10-day IL. NEW YORK YANKEES — Announced INF Kyle Holder returned and sent to alternate training site as a Rule 5 draft return from Cincinnati. TEXAS RANGERS — Selected the contracts of INF Brock Holt and RHP Ian Kennedy. Placed RHP Jonathan Henandez and Jose Leclerc on the 60-day injury list. National League NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Tommy Hunter on a minor league contract. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Selected the contracts of RHP Brandon Kintzler and OF Matt Joyce from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with INF Todd Frazier on a minor league contract. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reassigned RHPs Trevor Gott, Dominic Leone, Zack Littell and Nick Tropeano to the minor league camp. Minor League Frontier League OTTAWA TITANS — Signed 3B Taylor Wright. QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed SS Gift Ngogpe. SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed RHPs Saul De La Cruz and Steve Ledesma. TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed C Jake Barbee. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Malcolm Butler. Signed QB Colt McCoy to a one-year contract. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed OT Bobby Hart to a one-year contract. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed G Quinton Spain to a one-year contract. Re-signed DL Mike Daniels to a one-year contract. DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed S Jayron Kearse GREEN BAY PACKERS — Re-signed TE Marcedes Lewis and DL Tyler Lancaster. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed RB Phillip Lindsay, DB Desmond King, P Cameron Johnston and WR Alex Erickson. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed C Austin Blythe to a one-year contract. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LT Kolton Miller to a three-year contract extension. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Re-signed G Dakota Dozier an FS Xavier Woods. Placed TE Hale Hentges on the reserve/retired list. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed DL Lawrence Guy. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed TE Nick Vannett and LB Tanoh Kpassagnon. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed WR Greg Ward to a one-year contract. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OL Rashaad Coward and RB Kalen Ballage to one-year contracts. SAN FRANCISCO 49ers — Signed WR Mohamed Sanu to a one-year contract. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DE Carlos Dunlap. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed T Josh Wells. TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with S Matthias Farley on a one-year contract. HOCKEY National Hockey League ANAHEIM DUCKS — Assigned D Kodie Curran, G Lukas Dostal and RW Vinni Lettieri to the minor league taxi squad. BOSTON BRUINS — Recalled G Dan Vladar and LW Trent Frederic from the minor league taxi squad. COLORADO AVALANCHE — Waived C Liam O’Brien. Recalled D Keaton Middleton from Colorado (AHL) loan. MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled Cs Laurent Dauphin and Jake Evans from the minor league taxi squad. NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled RW Kaapo Kakko from the minor league taxi squad. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Assigned LW Matthew Strome to Greenville (ECHL). Waived D Sahyne Gostisbehere. SAN JOSE SHARKS — Assigned RW Stefan Noesen, D Christian Jaros and C Fredrik Handemark to San Jose (AHL). TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled C Adam Brooks and D Timothy Liljegren from Toronto (AHL). Assigned D Calle Rosen and LW Nick Robertson to the minor league taxi squad. Reassigned D Filip Kral to Toronto (AHL). VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Waived D Nick Holden. American Hockey League AHL — Suspended Henderson F Tyrell Goulbourne two games for an illegal check to the head of an opponent during a March 26 game against Colorado. COLORADO EAGLES — Released D Keaton Middleton form his standard player contract. ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Loanded D Dmitry Osipov to Indy (ECHL). Released D Cliff Watson from his professional tryout contract (PTO). East Coast Hockey League FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed D Dylan Woolf to the active roster. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released G Jake Kupsky. Activated G Ryan Bednard from the reserve list. Placed F Liam Pecararo on the reserve list. INDY FUEL — Activated F Ross Olsson from injured reserve and then released him. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed F Kelly Bent to the active roster and placed on the reserve list. TULSA OILERS — Placed F Darby Llewellyn on the reserve list. Recalled D Mike McKee from Tucson (AHL) loan. WICHITA THUNDER — Signed F Ryan White to the active roster. National Women’s Hockey League NWHL — Named Lisa Haley senior vice president of hockey operations. COLLEGE FORDHAM — Named Kyle Neptune head men’s basketball coach. UT-MARTIN — Named Ryan Ridder head men’s basketball coach. NEW MEXICO — Announced QB Terry Wilson from Kentucky signed paperwork to join the football roster as a senior transfer.

