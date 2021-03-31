College softball
Game 1: Juniata 4, Susquehanna 1Game 2: Susquehanna 8, Juniata 2
Notes: Katie Koch, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, singled and scored a run in the first inning of game 2 to finish the game 3-for-4 with a double and three runs scored. She also drew a walk in game 1 for the River Hawks. Records: Susquehanna is 2-2 overall and LC. Juniata is 2-6, 2-6.
Game 1: Lock Haven 10, Millersville 5Game 2: Lock Haven 10, Millersville 2
Notes: In game 1, Warrior Run graduate Madi Waltman was the starting pitcher. In 5
1/3
innings Waltman struck out seven and scattered three hits. She carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning before getting into a jam. Records: Lock Haven is 3-11 overall and PSAC. Millersville is 8-6, 4-6.
Men’s college basketball
NCAA TournamentEast RegionalRegional SemifinalsSunday, March 28At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Michigan 76, Florida St. 58
At Hinkle Fieldhouse
UCLA 88, Alabama 78, OT
Regional ChampionshipTuesday, March 30At Lucas Oil Stadium
UCLA 51, Michigan 49
South RegionalRegional SemifinalsSaturday, March 27At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Baylor 62, Villanova 51
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Arkansas 72, Oral Roberts 70
Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 29At Lucas Oil Stadium
Baylor 81, Arkansas 72
Midwest RegionalRegional SemifinalsSaturday, March 27At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Oregon St. 65, Loyola Chicago 58
At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Houston 62 Syracuse 46
Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 29At Lucas Oil Stadium
Houston 67, Oregon St. 61
West RegionalRegional SemifinalsSunday, March 28At Hinkle Fieldhouse
Gonzaga 83, Creighton 65
At Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Southern Cal 82, Oregon 68
Regional ChampionshipTuesday, March 30At Lucas Oil Stadium
Gonzaga 85, Southern Cal 66
FINAL FOURAt Lucas Oil StadiumNational SemifinalsSaturday, April 3
Baylor vs. Houston, 5 p.m. Gonzaga vs. UCLA, 8:30 p.m.
National ChampionshipMonday, April 5
Semifinal winners, 9 p.m.
Women’s college basketball
NCAA TournamentAlamo RegionRegional SemifinalsSunday, March 28
Stanford 89, Missouri St. 62 Louisville 60, Oregon 42
Regional ChampionshipTuesday, March 30
Stanford 78, Louisville 63
Hemisfair RegionRegional SemifinalsSunday, March 28
South Carolina 76, Georgia Tech 65 Texas 64, Maryland 61
Regional ChampionshipTuesday, March 30
South Carolina 62, Texas 34
River Walk RegionRegional SemifinalsSaturday, March 27
UConn 92, Iowa 72 Baylor 78, Michigan 75, OT
Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 29
UConn 69, Baylor 67
Mercado RegionRegional SemifinalsSaturday, March 27
Indiana 73, NC State 70 Arizona 74, Texas A&M 59
Regional ChampionshipMonday, March 29
Arizona 66, Indiana 53
FINAL FOURAt AlamodomeNational SemifinalsFriday, April 2
South Carolina vs. Stanford, 6 p.m. UConn vs. Arizona, 9:30 p.m.
National ChampionshipSunday, April 4
Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 32 15 .681 — Brooklyn 32 15 .681 — New York 24 23 .511 8 Boston 23 24 .489 9 Toronto 18 29 .383 14
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Charlotte 24 22 .522 — Atlanta 23 24 .489 1½ Miami 23 24 .489 1½ Washington 17 29 .370 7 Orlando 16 31 .340 8½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 29 17 .630 — Indiana 21 24 .467 7½ Chicago 19 26 .422 9½ Cleveland 17 30 .362 12½ Detroit 13 33 .283 16
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 24 21 .533 — San Antonio 23 21 .523 ½ Memphis 22 22 .500 1½ New Orleans 21 25 .457 3½ Houston 13 33 .283 11½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 35 11 .761 — Denver 29 18 .617 6½ Portland 28 18 .609 7 Oklahoma City 19 27 .413 16 Minnesota 11 36 .234 24½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 32 14 .696 — L.A. Clippers 32 17 .653 1½ L.A. Lakers 30 17 .638 2½ Golden State 23 24 .489 9½ Sacramento 22 25 .468 10½
Tuesday’s Games
Charlotte 114, Washington 104 Denver 104, Philadelphia 95 Orlando 103, L.A. Clippers 96 Phoenix 117, Atlanta 110
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m. Portland at Detroit, 7 p.m. Dallas at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New York at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Toronto at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Utah at Memphis, 8 p.m. Sacramento at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Chicago at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Milwaukee at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Philadelphia at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Golden State at Miami, 8 p.m. Orlando at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Atlanta at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Golden State at Toronto, 7 p.m. Dallas at New York, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Indiana, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Memphis, 8 p.m. Atlanta at New Orleans, 9 p.m. Chicago at Utah, 9 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Milwaukee at Portland, 10 p.m. Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 35 23 8 4 50 121 104 N.Y. Islanders 36 22 10 4 48 106 84 Pittsburgh 36 23 11 2 48 117 94 Boston 32 18 9 5 41 88 77 Philadelphia 34 17 13 4 38 106 123 N.Y. Rangers 35 16 15 4 36 112 94 New Jersey 34 13 16 5 31 83 106 Buffalo 34 6 23 5 17 71 122
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 35 24 9 2 50 124 85 Florida 36 23 9 4 50 119 99 Carolina 34 23 8 3 49 113 86 Nashville 37 19 17 1 39 95 109 Chicago 37 17 15 5 39 106 115 Columbus 37 14 15 8 36 94 118 Dallas 33 11 12 10 32 91 91 Detroit 37 12 21 4 28 80 119
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 33 24 8 1 49 108 75 Colorado 34 22 8 4 48 118 77 Minnesota 33 21 10 2 44 97 82 St. Louis 35 16 13 6 38 100 113 Arizona 35 16 14 5 37 92 103 Los Angeles 33 13 14 6 32 92 94 San Jose 34 14 16 4 32 95 118 Anaheim 37 11 20 6 28 83 123
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 35 22 10 3 47 116 91 Winnipeg 36 22 12 2 46 119 99 Edmonton 37 22 14 1 45 122 107 Montreal 32 15 8 9 39 104 87 Calgary 37 16 18 3 35 96 112 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 Ottawa 36 12 20 4 28 94 135 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Tuesday’s Games
Florida 4, Detroit 1 N.Y. Rangers 5, Washington 2 Montreal 4, Edmonton 0 Columbus 3, Tampa Bay 1 Boston 5, New Jersey 4, SO Chicago 2, Carolina 1 Nashville 3, Dallas 2, OT Wednesday’s Games Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. Arizona at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Vegas, 10 p.m. Calgary at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m. Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Columbus at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m. Montreal at Ottawa, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Boston, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Carolina at Chicago, 8 p.m. Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Vegas, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Calgary at Edmonton, 9 p.m. St. Louis at Colorado, 9 p.m. Arizona at Anaheim, 10 p.m. San Jose at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
American Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 15 11 3 1 0 23 52 30 Hartford 12 5 6 1 0 11 36 41 Bridgeport 11 3 8 0 0 6 23 40
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 21 15 4 1 1 32 68 50 Toronto 17 9 7 0 1 19 54 52 Manitoba 20 8 10 2 0 18 54 58 Stockton 17 8 8 1 0 17 56 52 Belleville 15 5 10 0 0 10 29 49
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 15 12 2 0 1 25 68 38 Texas 18 10 6 2 0 22 64 61 Grand Rapids 14 8 4 2 0 18 47 37 Cleveland 12 6 5 1 0 13 40 37 Iowa 17 5 9 3 0 13 46 73 Rockford 18 6 11 1 0 13 52 70
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 17 11 4 2 0 24 56 42 Lehigh Valley 15 10 3 2 0 22 51 46 Syracuse 13 7 5 1 0 15 45 38 Rochester 11 6 3 1 1 14 38 36 WB/Scranton 16 5 7 3 1 14 45 56 Utica 9 6 2 0 1 13 34 29 Binghamton 14 3 7 3 1 10 38 56
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 18 15 3 0 0 30 65 39 San Diego 23 13 10 0 0 26 66 69 Bakersfield 21 11 9 0 1 23 70 59 San Jose 18 7 6 4 1 19 51 60 Ontario 22 8 12 2 0 18 70 82 Colorado 17 7 8 2 0 16 50 56 Tucson 18 7 10 1 0 15 48 60 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Laval 3, Manitoba 1 Texas 4, Iowa 3 San Jose 4, Bakersfield 3
Wednesday’s Games
Providence at Bridgeport, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m. Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7 p.m. Stockton at Toronto, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Utica, ppd WB/Scranton at Binghamton, 7 p.m. Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m. Henderson at Tucson, 8:30 p.m. Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Grand Rapids at Chicago, 3 p.m.
Friday’s Games
