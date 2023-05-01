LOCK HAVEN — With the big postseason meets coming up later this month, there’s no better time than now for area track and field athletes to start hitting their marks.
A number of Milton athletes did just that during Saturday’s Lock Haven High School Classic.
The Black Panthers claimed three titles on the day in boys and girls, with Mackenzie Lopez easily winning the javelin, plus Xzavier Minium and Joel Langdon winning as well.
Lopez won her event with a throw of 129 feet, 5 inches to beat out runner-up Bald Eagle Area’s Abigial Hoover (117-8). The win was her fourth in the last five meets.
However, Lopez’s throw was just over 7 feet shy of her personal best of 136-3 she threw last weekend at Shippensburg’s Jack Roddick Invitational.
“Mackenzie is throwing really well right now. She is relaxing and allowing it to happen,” said Milton coach Rod Harris. “She has been working really hard and her and her teammate — Mo Reiner — push each other every day, whether it be practice or a meet.
“It’s really good for her to be consistent right now with big throws. It is setting her up for big throws and to peak at the right time,” Harris added.
Reiner didn’t compete in the javelin due to a sore shoulder, but she was still one of four other placefinishers for the Black Panthers.
Reiner took fourth in the pole vault with a season-best 8-6, plus Brianna Gordner took sixth in the shot put with a PR (31-0 3/4), Elizabeth Schrock took sixth in the high jump (4-8) and Sara Dewyer leapt a season-best 15-4 in the long jump.
In addition, the Black Panthers’ 1600 relay came in third, plus the 400 and 3200 relays were fourth.
“We had a great day at LHU, and all of our athletes did really well. We have a very young team and are starting to PR all over the place,” said Harris. “Our relays ran really well, and freshman Sammy Roarty and Liz Schrock are really stepping up. Liz is coming on strong in the HJ and TJ and Sammy is a top runner in the district in any event we put her in. We are really excited about her.
Sara Dewyer is really coming into her own as a leg of the 4x400 relay while holding things down for us in the LJ and TJ. She is showing true senior leadership as we proceed through the season,” added Milton’s coach.
Other placefinishers in the girls meet included Warrior Run’s Claire Dufrene (3rd, 1600, 5:16.02), Sage Dunkleberger (8th, 1600, 5:41.45), Keiara Shaffer (6th, 3200, 12:33.51), and Alivia Ritenour (2nd, PV, 8-6).
In the boys meet, Minium claimed the triple jump title with a personal-best leap of 42-3 1/2, plus Langdon copped the high jump crown with a 6-foot effort.
Minium added a fourth-place finish and a PR in the 200-meter dash (23.05).
Other top finishers for the Black Panthers included Ashton Krall, who ran a personal-best 44.88 to finish seventh in the 300IH and he also took eighth in the triple jump (39-7 1/4).
Also, Anthony Wendt took fifth in the pole vault (12-6) and seventh in the high jump (5-8), Conner Snyder was third in the javelin (162-10) and Jace Brandt was fourth (160-5).
Warrior Run had several placewinners in the meet, including Isaac Butler and Judah Kennel, who were third and sixth in the pole vault with an effort of 12-6, plus Cody Goodspeed was fourth in the 300 hurdles (42.21) and Alex Brown was set a PR with a seventh-place finish in the 400 (52.84).
Lock Haven High School Classic
Saturday at Hubert Jack Stadium, LHU
Boys100:
1. Jesse Myers, State College, 10.84; 2. Garrison Lucas, Central Mountain, 11.23; 3. Nathan Alexander, State College, 11.44; 4. Yazhir Slaughter, Williamsport, 11.60; 5. Amir Kemrer, South Williamsport, 11.63; 6. Jordan Donahay, Central Mountain, 11.63; 7. Andrew Pak-Blyzniuk, State College, 11.79; 8. Luke DeRiggi, Pocono Mountain West, 11.86.
200:
1. Jesse Myers, State College, 21.82; 2. Seth Stouffer, Greencastle-Antrim, 22.31; 3. Angelo Casas, Williamsport, 23.03; 4. Xzavier Minium, Milton, 23.05; 5. Garrison Lucas, Central Mountain, 23.11; 6. (tie) Peyton Welshans, Jersey Shore and Amir Kemrer, South Williamsport, 23.40; 8. Jakhi Briley, Pocono Mountain West, 23.70.
400:
1. Angelo Casas, Williamsport, 50.79; 2. Peyton Welshans, Jersey Shore, 51.01; 3. Mark Jackson, Pocono Mountain West, 51.95; 4. Lorenzo Thompson, Pocono Mountain West, 51.98; 5. Jakhi Briley, Pocono Mountain West, 52.52; 6. Nathan Horn, Jersey Shore, 52.63; 7. Alex Brown, Warrior Run, 52.84; 8. Seamus Babcock, State College, 53.33.
800:
1. Nick Sloff, State College, 1:56.38; 2. Alex Amador, St. Marys, 1:58.63; 3. Alexander Crist, Bellefonte, 1:59.24; 4. Nicholas Fortin, Hughesville, 1:59.30; 5. Owen Vaira, State College, 1:59.53; 6. Nicholas Hayes, 1:59.66; 7. Raidan Francis, Jersey Shore, 2:02.91; 8. Michael Money, State College, 2:04.10.
1600:
1. Kevin Sherry, Coudersport, 4:22.58; 2. Shea McCusker, Hughesville, 4:25.50; 3. Elijah Bechdel, Beaver Area, 4:30.16; 4. Raidan Francis, Jersey Shore, 4:30.57; 5. Isaac Oppermann, State College, 4:32.00; 6. Samuel Endres, State College, 4:34.23; 7. Weston Fry, Montoursville, 4:35.32; 8. Patrick Nardi, Williamsport, 4:37.67.
3200:
1. Kevin Sherry, Coudersport, 9:31.42; 2. Elijah Bechdel, Beaver Area, 9:48.64; 3. Chase Ebeling, Bellefonte, 9:49.21; 4. Sam Viglione, State College, 9:53.84; 5. Griffin Selber, State College, 9:57.09; 6. Ethan Holcomb, Williamsport, 10:04.47; 7. Domenic Bumblis, Beaver Area, 10:07.05; 8. Shea McCusker, Hughesville, 10:07.85.
110HH:
1. Calder Diakite, Williamsport, 15.10; 2. Josiah Schans, Montoursville, 15.10; 3. Christopher Reed, Pocono Mountain West, 15.67; 4. Ben Robinson, Montgomery, 15.80; 5. Will Burdett, Loyalsock, 16.05; 6. Niquis Coleman, Williamsport, 16.18; 7. Joel Langdon, Milton, 16.74.
300IH:
1. Josiah Schans, Montoursville, 40.17; 2. Calder Diakite, Williamsport, 41.41; 3. Aiden Turner, Williamsport, 42.18; 4. Cody Goodspeed, Warrior Run, 42.21; 5. Will Burdett, Loyalsock, 42.85; 6. Niquis Coleman, Williamsport, 43.25; 7. Ashton Krall, Milton, 44.88; 8. Trey Wagner, Bellefonte, 45.76.
2K steeplechase:
1. Augie Secco, St. Marys, 6:41.02; 2. Miles Ballard, State College, 6:52.07; 3. Nicholas Fortin, Hughesville, 6:54.36; 4. Isaac Dechow, Bald Eagle Area, 7:06.54; 5. Cashlin Rogers, Williamsport, 7:16.09; 6. Damien Winner, Central Mountain, 7:22.12; 7. Avery Seiber, State College, 7:24.99; 8. Caiden Puderbach, Hughesville, 7:27.44.
400R:
1. State College, 44.51; 2. Central Mountain, 44.80; 3. Jersey Shore, 45.52; 4. Loyalsock, 45.93; 5. Pocono Mountain West, 46.13; 6. Bellefonte, 46.58; 7. St. Marys, 47.56; 8. Elk County Catholic, 47.84.
1600R:
1. Pocono Mountain West, 3:24.31; 2. Jersey Shore, 3:26.20; 3. State College, 3:26.29; 4. St. Marys, 3:35.09; 5. Warrior Run, 3:39.03; 6. Elk County Catholic, 3:42.94; 7. Central Mountain, 3:44.51; 8. South Williamsport, 3:48.47.
3200R:
1. State College, 8:03.01; 2. Williamsport, 8:18.07; 3. Bellefonte, 8:23.58; 4. St. Marys, 8:51.60; 5. Hughesville, 8:53.95; 6. Loyalsock, 9:03.14; 7. Milton, 9:04.34; 8. Bald Eagle Area, 9:05.64.
High jump:
1. Joel Langdon, Milton, 6-0; 2. Kaiden Gates, Bald Eagle Area, 5-10; 3. Christopher Reed, Pocono Mountain West, 5-10; 4. William McGeahen, Williamsport, 5-8; 5. Gavin Brooks, Bald Eagle Area, 5-8; 6. Jakiha Kline, Williamsport, 5-8; 7. Anthony Wendt, Milton, 5-8; 8. Max Bodner, State College, 5-8.
Pole vault:
1. Jackson Bodner, State College, 13-0; 2. Adam Bell, State College, 13-0; 3. (tie) Nick Bellomo, Jersey Shore and Isaac Butler, Warrior Run, 12-6; 5. Anthony Wendt, Milton, 12-6; 6. Judah Kennel, Warrior Run, 12-0; 7. Indigo Koch, Williamsport, 11-6; 8. Chase Thompson, Bald Eagle Area, 11-6.
Long jump:
1. Yazhir Slaughter, Williamsport, 20-6; 2. Zane Hummel, Bellefonte, 20-1½; 3. Aiden Everett, Williamsport, 20-0½; 4. Dylan Scheller, South Williamsport, 19-10¼; 5. Collin Sharp, Bellefonte, 19-5¾; 6. Max Bodner, State College, 19-5; 7. Andrew Field, St. Marys, 19-5; 8. Gabe Gamson, State College, 19-0¼.
Triple jump:
1. Xzavier Minium, Milton, 42-3½; 2. Christopher Reed, Pocono Mountain West, 41-4½; 3. Aiden Everett, Williamsport, 41-0; 4. Dylan Scheller, South Williamsport, 40-10; 5. Ryan Taylor, Loyalsock, 40-5½; 6. Zane Hummel, Bellefonte, 40-5½; 7. Jakiha Kline, Williamsport, 40-0½; 8. Ashton Krall, Milton, 39-7¼.
Shot put:
1. Ben Spencer, State College, 49-11¼; 2. Logan Dawes, Central Mountain, 49-6½; 3. Andreas Solbakken, State College, 44-4¼; 4. Kieran Jodon, Bald Eagle Area, 43-1¾; 5. Jeremiah Johnson, Loyalsock, 43-1¾; 6. Aiden Greineisen, DuBois Central Catholic, 43-1¾; 7. Nariq Burks, Williamsport, 42-5½; 8. Austin Bowersox, South Williamsport, 40-2¾.
Discus:
1. Nathan Haas, State College, 147-4; 2. Ben Spencer, State College, 140-4; 3. Andrew Pak-Blyzniuk, State College, 130-1; 4. Aiden Greneisen, Dubois, 126-7; 5. Nazir Washington-Ruley, Williamsport, 125-10; 6. Sam Ayers, Coudersport, 124-11; 7. (tie) Paxton Gephart, So. Williamsport and Austin Bowersox, So. Williamsport, 122-7.
Javelin:
1. Peter Bellomo, Jersey Shore, 189-4; 2. Aiden Greineisen, DuBois Central Catholic, 169-11; 3. Conner Snyder, Milton, 162-10; 4. Jace Brandt, Milton, 160-5; 5. Nathan Haas, State College, 149-8; 6. Gabe Wagner, Hughesville, 141-5; 7. Nariq Burks, Williamsport, 140-9; 8. Henry Smith, State College, 140-2.
Girls100:
1. Mia Bowden, Pocono Mountain West, 12.90; 2. Rachel Hall, Central Mountain, 13.01; 3. Katelyn Peachey, State College, 13.03; 4. Kylie Field, State College, 13.22; 5. Lillian Bradley, South Williamsport, 13.23; 6. Bryn Derrick, Hughesville, 13.27; 7. Natalia Mills, Williamsport, 13.40; 8. Macy Plowman, Central Mountain, 13.82.
200:
1. Aaliyah Cancel, Pocono Mountain West, 26.39; 2. Kylie Temple, Hughesville, 27.24; 3. Abigail Corson, Jersey Shore, 27.65; 4. Maura Caskey, St. Marys, 27.82; 5. Lillian Bradley, South Williamsport, 27.88; 6. Elizabeth Shultz, Williamsport, 27.94; 7. Mia Bowden, Pocono Mountain West, 28.02; 8. Macy Plowman, Central Mountain, 28.36.
400:
1. Aaliyah Cancel, Pocono Mountain West, 59.55; 2. Elizabeth Shultz, Williamsport, 1:00.96; 3. Julia Schubach, Central Mountain, 1:02.03; 4. Brooklyn Lentz, South Williamsport, 1:02.60; 5. Anna Sick, Jersey Shore, 1:02.93; 6. Madelyn Schmader, DuBois Central Catholic, 1:03.28; 7. Malia Abdullah, State College, 1:03.52; 8. Lucia Hayes, St. Marys, 1:03.55.
800:
1. Kaya Meler, Pocono Mountain West, 2:21.84; 2. Devon Jackson, State College, 2:26.58; 3. Gianna Bille, Elk County Catholic, 2:27.64; 4. Vivian Draper, Hughesville, 2:29.01; 5. Kristen Schellberg, State College, 2:29.98; 6. Ella Andrew, Beaver Area, 2:30.01; 7. Kate Fortin, Hughesville, 2:30.19; 8. Hailey Poust, Hughesville, 2:30.27.
1600:
1. Devon Jackson, State College, 5:12.29; 2. Kaya Meler, Pocono Mountain West, 5:15.70; 3. Claire Dufrene, Warrior Run, 5:16.02; 4. Ella Andrew, Beaver Area, 5:17.30; 5. Abbey Wolfe, Central Mountain, 5:16.21; 6. Sophia Bille, Elk County Catholic, 5:31.07; 7. Adara Whitehead, Loyalsock, 5:40.95; 8. Sage Dunkleberger, Warrior Run, 5:41.45.
3200:
1. Grace Neubert, Elk County Catholic, 11:16.87; 2. Abbey Wolfe, Central Mountain, 11:35.50; 3. Julia Bigger, State College, 12:08.58; 4. Rylie Teapole, Beaver Area, 12:08.60; 5. Ella Andrew, Beaver Area, 12:27.59; 6. Keiara Shaffer, Warrior Run, 12:33.51; 7. Emma Liadis, Bellefonte, 12:37.29; 8. Birtukan Hartman, Jersey Shore, 12:47.30.
100H:
1. Anyae Grissom, Williamsport, 15.99; 2. Emma Garstka, St. Marys, 16.75; 3. Sarah Tate, State College, 16.92; 4. Sarah Hall, Central Mountain, 17.04; 5. Jocelyn Wiseman, Central Mountain, 17.40; 6. Lauren Watkins, State College, 18.24.
300IH:
1. Kylie Temple, Hughesville, 46.35; 2. Sarah Tate, State College, 47.97; 3. Emilie Nagle, Montgomery, 50.33; 4. Sami Straub, Elk County Catholic, 51.31; 5. Josie Gerst, Jersey Shore, 51.79; 6. Vivian Wilt, Central Mountain, 51.85; 7. Chloe Kennedy, Loyalsock, 52.12; 8. Reese Kramer, State College, 52.94.
2K steeplechase:
1. Marlee Kwasnica, State College, 7:28.82 (meet record – previous mark of 7:35.38 set in 2018 by Madeline Consuelos of Northwestern Lehigh); 2. Zoe Puhala, DuBois Central Catholic, 8:24.74; 3. Abigail Bigger, State College, 8:30.59; 4. Sophie Baylis, State College, 8:30.77; 5. Sybil Thompson, Bald Eagle Area, 8:46.35; 6. Olivia Laudenslager, South Williamsport, 8:49.95; 7. Madelyn Schmader, DuBois Central Catholic, 9:01.18; 8. Allison Anstadt, Hughesville, 9:01.23.
400R:
1. Central Mountain, 50.96; 2. Loyalsock, 51.50; 3. State College, 51.57; 4. Williamsport, 52.29; 5. St. Marys, 52.85; 6. Milton, 53.05; 7. Hughesville, 53.10; 8. Pocono Mountain West, 53.16.
1600R:
1. Pocono Mountain West, 4:14.05; 2. Hughesville, 4:17.20; 3. Milton, 4:18.55; 4. Elk County Catholic, 4:20.74; 5. State College, 4:21.54; 6. Warrior Run, 4:23.70; 7. Central Mountain, 4:29.37; 8. Jersey Shore, 4:29.96.
3200R:
1. Elk County Catholic, 9:48.12; 2. Hughesville, 10:08.34; 3. Warrior Run, 10:12.87; 4. Milton, 10:26.67; 5. State College, 10:54.31; 6. Central Mountain, 11:53.65; 7. Bald Eagle Area, 12:46.21.
High jump:
1. Brooklyn Lentz, South Williamsport, 4-10; 2. Maddy Hall, Loyalsock, 4-10; 3. Emma Campusano, Pocono Mountain West, 4-10; 4. Anna Tyson, Bellefonte, 4-10; 5. Abby Akers, South Williamsport, 4-8; 6. Elizabeth Schrock, Milton, 4-8; 7. Josie Younkin, State College, 4-8; 8. Najiyah Smith, Williamsport, 4-8.
Pole vault:
1. Kendall Simms, Montoursville, 10-0; 2. Alivia Ritenour, Warrior Run, 8-6; 3. Chloe Lawrence, Pocono Mountain West, 8-6; 4. Morgan Reiner, Milton, 8-6; 5. Heather Leskovansky, Bald Eagle Area, 8-0; 6. (tie) Victoria Schellenberg, Bellefonte; Maddy Wittman, St. Marys and Lyndie Peters, Loyalsock, 8-0.
Long jump:
1. Lily Hendricks, Central Mountain, 17-6¼; 2. Sara Proctor, Bellefonte, 16-9¾; 3. Natalia Mills, Williamsport, 16-1½; 4. Alexandra Antoniono, State College, 15-10½; 5. Rachel Sloff, Elk County Catholic, 15-9¾; 6. Gracelyn Stacey, Central Mountain, 15-7; 7. Izabel Sekhon, State College, 15-5½; 8. Sara Dewyer, Milton, 15-4.
Triple jump:
1. Lily Hendricks, Central Mountain, 36-11; 2. Sami Straub, Elk County Catholic, 34-4; 3. Maddy Wittman, St. Marys, 34-4; 4. Kina Cominskie, Loyalsock, 33-10; 5. Alexandra Antoniono, State College, 33-9; 6. Izabel Sekhon, State College, 32-8; 7. Najiyah Smith, Williamsport, 32-6; 8. Khia Ungard, Williamsport, 32-5.
Shot put:
1. Luseane Ma’afu, Williamsport, 35-4¾; 2. Rylee Nicklas, St. Marys, 35-0¼; 3. Tori Newton, Elk County Catholic, 34-8½; 4. Sierra Myers, Coudersport, 34-4; 5. Allison Geci, Elk County Catholic, 32-3; 6. Brianna Gordner, Milton, 31-0¾; 7. Nina Steppe, Jersey Shore, 30-11¼; 8. Nataliya Mills, Williamsport, 30-11¼.
Discus:
1. Tori Newton, Elk County, 103-0; 2. Luseane Ma’afu, Williamsport, 99-10; 3. Renee Earle, Cameron County, 98-0; 4. Ava Wahlers, Coudersport, 94-4; 5. Rylee Nicklas, St. Mary’s, 93-1; 6. Grace Crestani, Bald Eagle, 91-1; 7. Alison Bilbay, Jersey Shore, 90-8; 8. Abigail Hoover, Bald Eagle, 90-7.
Javelin: 1. Mackenzie Lopez, Milton, 129-5; 2. Abigail Hoover, Bald Eagle Area, 117-8; 3. Tori Newton, Elk County Catholic, 113-7; 4. Ellie Maeulen, Montoursville, 110-0; 5. Rylee Nicklas, St. Marys, 109-0; 6. Olivia Taylor, Bald Eagle Area, 105-4; 7. Victoria Schellenberg, Bellefonte, 103-8; 8. Ava Snyder, Hughesville, 103-8.
