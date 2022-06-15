MIFFLINBURG — The American Legion baseball game between Mifflinburg Post 410 and Williamsport Post 202 was postponed. The game, which was to be played at the Senior Legion Field in Millmont, has no make-up date yet.
Bucknell’s Hartman recognized as Academic All-American
AUSTIN, Texas — Bucknell’s Zach Hartman was recognized as a CoSIDA Third Team Academic All-American, the organization announced Tuesday afternoon.
Hartman, who earned his bachelor’s degree in biology, was one of 11 Division I wrestlers recognized across the three 2022 Academic All-America At-Large teams. He is one of two Bison wrestlers to make an Academic All-America Team, joining Ed Curran, a 1988 At-Large First Team honoree. In addition, Hartman was one of 12 repeat Academic All-Americans on this year’s Division I at-large squad.
Hartman, a two-time All-American, shined in the classroom. Earlier this year, he became the first Bison to make the NWCA All-Academic Team and earn an EIWA Academic Achievement Award following all four of his campaigns in Lewisburg. The three-year team captain completed the pre-medicine track at Bucknell with a cumulative grade point average north of 3.90, making the Dean’s List every semester. He will attend medical school beginning in the fall of 2022.
Hartman is the second male athlete to capture Bucknell’s Christy Mathewson Award, given to the outstanding athlete, and the Alvin F. Jackson, Jr. Memorial Scholar-Athlete Award, presented to the top scholar-athlete, for his graduating class. He joined crew’s Mac Ortland ‘95 in achieving this rare feat.
Hartman closed his decorated wrestling career with a 96-26 record, which included a 29-6 mark in 2021-22. He logged bonus points for the Bison in 51 of his career victories, with 28 pins, 16 major decisions and seven technical falls. His 28 career victories by fall are good for seventh in program history.
Hartman took sixth in the 165-pound weight class at the 2021 NCAA Championships and captured a spot on the NWCA’s honorable mention squad in 2020. He was the sixth Bison wrestler to earn All-America laurels, joining Tom Marchetti (167, 1989), Bryan Burns (190, 1991), Bobby Ferraro (177, 1994 & 1995), Andy Rendos (165, 2009 & 2010) and current assistant coach Kevin LeValley (149, 2010 & 2011). In addition, he joined Marchetti as Bucknell’s second NCAA semifinalist.
Hartman was also the sixth Bison to earn a podium spot at four EIWA Championships, joining David Marble (133, 2007-10), Rendos, Paul Petrov (125, 2013-16), Joe Stolfi (285, 2013-16) and Victor Lopez (149/157, 2014-17). He won the 165-pound title at the 2021 EIWA Championships; he also took second (157 in 2019 & 165 in 2020) and third (165 in 2022) over the course of his career.
As a Bison, Hartman went 45-6 in duals, including a 28-2 mark against EIWA opponents. His longest winning streak occurred this season, a 13-bout stretch that spanned from Dec. 30 to March 6. In addition, he defeated 20 career nationally ranked opponents, including 12 top-20 foes.
Annual Penn State ‘Lift for Life’ June 30
UNIVERSITY PARK — The annual Lift for Life, the signature event of the Penn State Uplifting Athletes chapter, is set for 5 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at the Lasch Practice Fields starting.
The 19th Annual Penn State Lift for Life will again feature the Nittany Lion offense taking on the defense in a series of competitions to benefit rare diseases through the Penn State Chapter of Uplifting Athletes.
More than 80 football squad members are expected to participate in the Penn State Lift for Life. All proceeds support Uplifting Athletes and its commitment to life skills development, patient-focused programs and rare disease research.
The Penn State Uplifting Athletes Chapter also announced long snapper Chris Stoll will serve as president for the 2022 season. The 2022 Uplifting Athletes officers are: offensive lineman Landon Tengwall, vice president; offensive lineman Nick Dawkins, treasurer; long snapper Tyler Duzansky, director of operations; wide receiver Liam Clifford, assistant director of operations.
