BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg University field hockey team is currently ranked 10th in Division II according to the latest Penn Monto/NFHCA National Poll released on Tuesday.
The Huskies are currently 4-2 on the season and are on a four-game winning streak after defeating Lindenwood, 2-1, Sunday afternoon. As team, the Huskies are out-scoring opponents 10-8 in their first six games and are 1-1 on penalty stroke attempts. Sophomore Alicia Carr leads the team with four goals on the year while senior Arden Morgans has two. Freshman Kara Koch, a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School, leads the team with a pair of assists.
The reigning Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week, junior Abby Shaffer, has a 1.23 goals against average for the season so far and has 31 saves in 391:31 minutes.
Bloomsburg did push its winning streak to five as the Huskies opened PSAC play Tuesday with an 8-1 victory against Seton Hill.
Lycoming’s Campbell named to D3football.com Team of the Week
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – After earning the MAC’s Defensive Player of the Week award, sophomore Hunter Campbell earned his first D3football.com Team of the Week award, the website announced on Tuesday.
Campbell had six tackles, 0.5 for loss and two interceptions in a 28-8 win over King’s. Campbell recorded a tackle for loss on King’s second offensive play, ensuring a 3-and-out. The sophomore’s first interception came early in the second quarter inside the Lycoming 19-yard line to end a six-play Monarch drive. Campbell’s second pick came with 2:26 left at the King’s 22, thwarting any chances of a comeback on the first play of the drive with the score 21-8. It set up Lycoming’s fourth touchdown of the game.
Campbell is third on the Warriors with 19 tackles, 1.5 for loss, a sack and his two interceptions leads the team. He is also tied for the team lead with two pass breakups.
Campbell is the first Warrior to earn mention on D3football.com’s Team of the Week since David Tomb ’23 was named to the team as a special teams contributor on Oct. 29, 2019.
The Warriors get back on the field on Saturday when they head to Stevenson University for a 12 p.m. MAC game.
