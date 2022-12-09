Football
NFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 333 209 Miami 8 4 0 .667 299 289 N.Y. Jets 7 5 0 .583 252 223 New England 6 6 0 .500 249 226
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 7 5 0 .583 219 240 Indianapolis 4 8 1 .346 209 298 Jacksonville 4 8 0 .333 258 272 e-Houston 1 10 1 .125 188 287
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 8 4 0 .667 285 236 Cincinnati 8 4 0 .667 312 255 Cleveland 5 7 0 .417 290 300 Pittsburgh 5 7 0 .417 213 277
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 9 3 0 .750 350 270 L.A. Chargers 6 6 0 .500 272 309 Las Vegas 5 8 0 .385 308 313 Denver 3 9 0 .250 166 204
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 11 1 0 .917 338 226 Dallas 9 3 0 .750 333 206 N.Y. Giants 7 4 1 .625 245 252 Washington 7 5 1 .577 253 256
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 6 6 0 .500 217 219 Atlanta 5 8 0 .385 288 312 Carolina 4 8 0 .333 230 266 New Orleans 4 9 0 .308 265 297
North W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 10 2 0 .833 289 279 Detroit 5 7 0 .417 315 324 Green Bay 5 8 0 .385 263 302 e-Chicago 3 10 0 .231 270 333
West W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 8 4 0 .667 282 190 Seattle 7 5 0 .583 318 304 Arizona 4 8 0 .333 264 321 L.A. Rams 4 9 0 .308 218 296 e-Eliminated from playoffs ___
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Rams 17, Las Vegas 16
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Houston at Dallas, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Denver, 4:05 p.m. Carolina at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m. Miami at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m. Open: Indianapolis, Atlanta, Chicago, Green Bay, New Orleans, Washington
Monday’s Games
New England at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 15
San Francisco at Seattle, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Indianapolis at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Baltimore at Cleveland, 4:30 p.m. Miami at Buffalo, 8:15 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m. Dallas at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Detroit at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Kansas City at Houston, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Chicago, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Carolina, 1 p.m. Arizona at Denver, 4:05 p.m. New England at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. Tennessee at L.A. Chargers, 4:25 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Washington, 8:20 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 19
L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 21 5 .808 — Brooklyn 14 12 .538 7 Toronto 13 12 .520 7½ Philadelphia 12 12 .500 8 New York 12 13 .480 8½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 13 12 .520 — Miami 12 14 .462 1½ Washington 11 14 .440 2 Charlotte 7 18 .280 6 Orlando 6 20 .231 7½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 18 6 .750 — Cleveland 16 9 .640 2½ Indiana 13 12 .520 5½ Chicago 10 14 .417 8 Detroit 7 20 .259 12½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
New Orleans 16 8 .667 — Memphis 16 9 .640 ½ Dallas 13 11 .542 3 San Antonio 7 18 .280 9½ Houston 7 18 .280 9½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 15 10 .600 — Utah 15 12 .556 1 Portland 13 12 .520 2 Minnesota 12 12 .500 2½ Oklahoma City 11 14 .440 4
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Phoenix 16 9 .640 — Sacramento 13 10 .565 2 L.A. Clippers 14 13 .519 3 Golden State 13 13 .500 3½ L.A. Lakers 10 14 .417 5½ ___
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando 116, L.A. Clippers 111, OT Brooklyn 122, Charlotte 116 Toronto 126, L.A. Lakers 113 New York 113, Atlanta 89 Memphis 123, Oklahoma City 102 Milwaukee 126, Sacramento 113 New Orleans 104, Detroit 98 Chicago 115, Washington 111 Minnesota 121, Indiana 115 Utah 124, Golden State 123 Boston 125, Phoenix 98
Thursday’s Games
Miami 115, L.A. Clippers 110 San Antonio 118, Houston 109 Denver 121, Portland 120
Friday’s Games
New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m. Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Sacramento at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Memphis, 8 p.m. Phoenix at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m. Milwaukee at Dallas, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Antonio at Miami, 5 p.m. Brooklyn at Indiana, 7 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Chicago, 8 p.m. Boston at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. Utah at Denver, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Phoenix at New Orleans, 3:30 p.m. Charlotte at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 6 p.m. Sacramento at New York, 6 p.m. Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m. Chicago at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 25 21 3 1 43 100 53 Toronto 28 17 5 6 40 88 66 Tampa Bay 26 16 9 1 33 91 81 Detroit 26 13 8 5 31 82 83 Florida 27 13 10 4 30 95 89 Montreal 26 13 11 2 28 80 92 Buffalo 26 12 13 1 25 105 96 Ottawa 26 10 14 2 22 80 87
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 26 21 4 1 43 96 57 Carolina 26 14 6 6 34 77 73 Pittsburgh 26 14 8 4 32 93 79 N.Y. Islanders 27 16 11 0 32 86 73 N.Y. Rangers 28 13 10 5 31 87 81 Washington 28 12 12 4 28 78 86 Philadelphia 27 9 13 5 23 65 89 Columbus 25 8 15 2 18 71 105
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Winnipeg 25 17 7 1 35 84 63 Dallas 27 15 7 5 35 102 79 Minnesota 25 13 10 2 28 81 79 Colorado 24 13 10 1 27 78 70 Nashville 24 12 10 2 26 65 75 St. Louis 27 12 15 0 24 82 105 Arizona 24 7 13 4 18 63 89 Chicago 25 7 14 4 18 61 91
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 28 19 8 1 39 95 76 Seattle 25 15 7 3 33 90 79 Los Angeles 29 14 11 4 32 97 104 Edmonton 27 15 12 0 30 97 95 Calgary 26 13 10 3 29 81 79 Vancouver 27 12 12 3 27 97 106 San Jose 29 8 16 5 21 87 109 Anaheim 27 7 17 3 17 69 114 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Washington 4, Philadelphia 1 Buffalo 9, Columbus 4 Calgary 5, Minnesota 3 Boston 4, Colorado 0 Edmonton 8, Arizona 2 N.Y. Rangers 5, Vegas 1 Vancouver 6, San Jose 5, OT
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 5, Los Angeles 0 Tampa Bay 5, Nashville 2 Florida 5, Detroit 1 Winnipeg 5, St. Louis 2 Dallas 4, Ottawa 3, OT
Friday’s Games
Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m. Boston at Arizona, 9:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m. San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Ottawa at Nashville, 1:30 p.m. Detroit at Dallas, 2 p.m. Florida at Tampa Bay, 4:30 p.m. Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Calgary at Toronto, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Montreal, 7 p.m. Carolina at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Minnesota at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.