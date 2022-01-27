MIDDLEBURG — With the District 4 Team Duals less than a week away, Lewisburg’s wrestling team is trending in the right direction at just the right time.
The Green Dragons picked up their 11th straight victory Thursday as they racked up six forfeit wins and three pins to roll past the Midd-West Mustangs, 59-16.
“We’ll take the win,” said Lewisburg coach Justin Michaels. “It’s one of those things where Midd-West has some really good individuals, and we knew we would be in some individual battles tonight.
“(But), we’ve got to keep improving,” added Michaels.
The match began with a forfeit at 285, and five more would follow for Lewisburg (12-3). Sure, all the forfeits factored heavily in the Green Dragons’ win, but they don’t necessarily help the wrestlers’ focus and preparation with the postseason right around the corner.
“That’s one of those things where we’ve just got to prepare ourselves when we got out there with those forfeits,” said Michaels. “We got to mentally prepare ourselves and have ourselves ready to go and just work on that focus.”
However, a quick pin by Jace Gessner at 106 helped get Lewisburg out to an 18-0 lead.
Two early takedowns put Gessner in control against Kaden Peters, who managed to escape Gessner’s grasp once but was then wrapped up and pinned in 1 minute and 8 seconds.
“That definitely does (give us momentum). Sending Jace out there I have a lot of trust in him,” said Michaels. “He’s a leader on this team and we have high expectations for him as we head into the postseason.”
Midd-West got a pair of technical falls at 120 and 138 to temporarily slow Lewisburg’s roll, but the Green Dragons picked right back up with an exciting pin from Chase Wenrich at 152.
Wenrich trailed Midd-West’s Jeffrey Yount 4-0 after the second period, but the Green Dragon chose top to start the third and immediately cradled Yount and rolled him on his back for the pin just 14 seconds into the period.
“Chase found a way (to win), and that’s the thing when you don’t have your best stuff every night,” said Michaels. “You got to find a way, and Chase was able to find a way and get the win.
“He just has to learn from it and just continue to improve,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
At 160, Midd-West’s Caden Wolfley pinned Hagen Persun in 1:52, but Lewisburg closed out the match strong when Derek Shedleski got a 16-1 technical fall in 4:37 over Wyatt Weaver at 172, and Zander Walter got a pin in 1:11 over Bryce Hackenburg.
“We just got to build off this win. And we got to continue to build confidence, continue to work our craft, and continue to get better,” said Michaels. “That’s our objective right now. Every day going into the mat room we’re just working to get better.
“We’ll be back in the mat room (today), get refocused, and learn from our success (Thursday), but also learn from our mistakes and get better as a team,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “
Next up for Lewisburg is a home quad meet against Bloomsburg, Nanticoke and Sayre that begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, and after that the Green Dragons will begin preparations for the postseason.
And if the postseason were to start today, Lewisburg would be the No. 6 seed.
“We have one more weekend (of action) coming up with regular-season duals, and then prepare ourselves for next week’s District 4 Duals. As a team we got to finish the regular season on a high note, and as individuals (we need) get ready for that step for the postseason as we head into the sectional tournament,” said Michaels. “The goal is to one, qualify for the duals, but goal No. 2 right now is to get an opportunity to host a first-round matchup.
“The guys are building confidence, and that’s the thing when you’re working with high school athletes is a lot of this is confidence (building) and feeling good about themselves,” Michaels added. “But at the same time we can’t get complacent. We got to keep working. Yeah, (we’ll) enjoy the success, but at the same time we got to know we got to continue to improve.”
Lewisburg 59, Midd-West 16
at Midd-West285:
Cory Mahon (L) won by forfeit.
106:
Jace Gessner (L) pinned Kaden Peters, 1:08.
113:
Caden Michaels (L) won by forfeit.
120:
Matthew Smith (MW) tech. fall Quintong Bartlett, 17-0, 4:00.
126:
Chase Long (L) won by forfeit.
132:
Derek Gessner (L) won by forfeit.
138:
Conner Heckman (MW) tech. fall Brady Cromley, 18-3, 3:37.
145:
Kaiden Wagner (L) won by forfeit.
152:
Chase Wenrich (L) pinned Jeffrey Yount, 4:14.
160:
Caden Wolfley (MW) pinned Hagen Persun, 1:52.
172:
Derek Shedleski (L) tech. fall Wyatt Weaver, 16-1, 4:37.
189:
Ahmaad Robinson (L) won by forfeit.
215: Zander Walter (L) pinned Bryce Hackenburg, 1:11.
