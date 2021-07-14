Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 37 22 .627 — Toledo (Detroit) 33 26 .559 4 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 29 29 .500 8 St. Paul (Minnesota) 29 31 .483 8½ Columbus (Cleveland) 27 32 .458 10 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 24 34 .414 12½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 24 35 .407 13

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 38 20 .655 — Buffalo (Toronto) 34 24 .586 4 Worcester (Boston) 34 25 .576 4½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 26 34 .433 13 Rochester (Washington) 25 34 .424 13½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 20 40 .333 19

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 41 18 .695 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 38 22 .633 3½ Jacksonville (Miami) 31 28 .525 10 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 27 34 .443 15 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 25 34 .424 16 Norfolk (Baltimore) 24 33 .421 16 Memphis (St. Louis) 24 36 .400 17½

Tuesday’s Games

Syracuse 18, Rochester 2 Scranton W/B 52 Worcesters2 Durham 8, Jacksonville 1 Buffalo 2, Lehigh Valley 1 Gwinnett 5, Charlotte 3 Toledo 2, Iowa 1 Indianapolis 3, Omaha 2 St. Paul 19, Columbus 1 Nashville 2, Louisville 1 Memphis 4, Norfolk 3

Wednesday’s Games

Scranton W/B at Worcester, 2, 4:35 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 2, 5:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Iowa at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Columbus at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Norfolk at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Scranton W/B at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Iowa at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Columbus at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Norfolk at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Double-A Northeast

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 39 21 .650 — Portland (Boston) 35 23 .603 3 New Hampshire (Toronto) 25 32 .439 12½ Reading (Philadelphia) 26 35 .426 13½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 22 36 .379 16 Hartford (Colorado) 18 42 .300 21

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 35 24 .593 — Erie (Detroit) 36 25 .590 — Bowie (Baltimore) 33 26 .559 2 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 32 26 .552 2½ Richmond (San Francisco) 33 28 .541 3 Harrisburg (Washington) 22 38 .367 13½

Tuesday’s Games

Akron 8, Harrisburg 3 Altoona 6, Binghamton 3 Somerset 3, Richmond 2 Portland 9, Reading 3 New Hampshire 11, Hartford 5 Erie 7, Bowie 5

Wednesday’s Games

Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Binghamton at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Somerset at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Reading, 7:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m. Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Binghamton at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Somerset at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Reading, 7:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m. Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

High-A East

North Division

W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 40 20 .667 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 34 26 .567 6 Wilmington (Washington) 26 34 .433 14 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 26 35 .426 14½ Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 20 39 .339 19½

South Division

W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 39 21 .650 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 36 25 .590 3½ Rome (Atlanta) 32 29 .525 7½ Greenville (Boston) 31 30 .508 8½ Asheville (Houston) 27 33 .450 12 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 26 34 .433 13 Hickory (Texas) 25 36 .410 14½

Tuesday’s Games

Asheville 11, Greenville 4 Greensboro 2, Rome 0 Aberdeen 9, Hickory 4 Brooklyn 1, Jersey Shore 0 Hudson Valley 9, Wilmington 4 Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m. Aberdeen at Hickory, 7 p.m. Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 2, 5 p.m. Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m. Aberdeen at Hickory, 7 p.m. Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Low-A East

Central Division

W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 35 25 .583 — Down East (Texas) 33 27 .550 2 Fayetteville (Houston) 26 34 .433 9 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 19 41 .317 16

North Division

W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 37 22 .627 — Salem (Boston) 35 26 .574 3 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 29 30 .492 8 Fredericksburg (Washington) 19 42 .311 19

South Division

W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 41 18 .695 — Columbia (Kansas City) 30 27 .526 10 Augusta (Atlanta) 28 32 .467 13½ Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 26 34 .433 15½ No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 5 Carolina 10, Kannapolis 4 Down East 9, Delmarva 6 Columbia 4, Myrtle Beach 3 Salem 16, Fayetteville 8 Charleston 8, Augusta 5

Wednesday’s Games

Carolina at Kannapolis, noon Delmarva at Down East, noon Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m. Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m. Fayetteville at Salem, 7:05 p.m. Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m. Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m. Delmarva at Down East, 7 p.m. Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m. Fayetteville at Salem, 7:05 p.m. Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.

Atlantic League

North Division

W L Pct. GB Long Island 22 19 .527 — Southern Maryland 22 19 .527 — Lancaster 20 22 .476 2½ York 19 23 .452 3½

South Division

W L Pct. GB Lexington 27 13 .675 — High Point 19 23 .452 9 Gastonia 18 22 .450 9 West Virginia 17 23 .425 10

Tuesday’s Games

Gastonia 8, High Point 1, game one High Point 7, Gastonia 2, game two York 13 Lacaster 12 Long Island 6, West Virginia 1 Lexington 10, Southern Maryland 1

Wednesday’s Games

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m. West Virginia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m. Southern Maryland at Lexington, 7:05 p.m. Gastonia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m. West Virginia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m. Southern Maryland at Lexington, 7:05 p.m. Gastonia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.

National Basketball Association

NBA FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Phoenix 2, Milwaukee 1

Tuesday, July 6: Phoenix 118, Milwaukee 105 Thursday, July 8: Phoenix 118, Milwaukee 108 Sunday, July 11: Milwaukee 120, Phoenix 100 Wednesday, July 14: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. Saturday, July 17: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m. x-Tuesday, July 20: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. x-Thursday, July 22: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Connecticut 14 6 .700 — Chicago 10 10 .500 4 New York 10 11 .476 4½ Washington 8 10 .444 5 Atlanta 6 13 .316 7½ Indiana 4 16 .200 10

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Seattle 16 5 .762 — Las Vegas 15 6 .714 1 Minnesota 12 7 .632 3 Phoenix 9 10 .474 6 Dallas 9 12 .429 7 Los Angeles 6 13 .316 9 Tuesday’s Games No games scheduled. Wednesday’s Games 2021 All-Star Game Team WNBA vs USAB Women’s Nat. Team, 7 p.m., Las Vegas

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LF Eloy Jimenez to Charlotte (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent LHP Daniel Tillo to Northwest Arkansas (Double-A Central) on a rehab assignment. MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent C Mitch Garver and OF Jake Cave to St. Paul (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments. Signed RHP Orlando Rodriguez to a minor league contract. SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Casey Sadler to Everett (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. TEXAS RANGERS — Sent C Sam Huff to Frisco RoughRiders (Double-A Central) on a rehab assignment. National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent RHP Jay Flaa outright to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). CHICAGO CUBS — Sent 3B Matt Duffy to Iowa (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Designated RHP Bobby Wahl for assignment. Claimed RHP Jimmie Sherfy off waivers from San Francisco Giants. MIAMI MARLINS — Sent LHP Shawn Morimando and RHP Preston Guilmet outright to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Sent RHP John Curtiss to Beloit (High-A Central) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Jorge Guzman to Jacksonville. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Justin Topa to Arizona Complex League (ACL) Brewers Blue on a rehab assignment. Acquired LHP Kyle Lobstein from Washington Nationals in exchange for cash and assigned him to Nashville (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Ryan Weber for assignment. Sent SS Daniel Robertson outright to Nashville. NEW YORK METS — Sent OF Johneshwy Fargas to Binghamton (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed LHP Sam Howard on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 10. Minor League Baseball Atlantic League LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Announced that the contract of RHP Michael Tonkin has been purchased by Toros de Tijuana of the Mexican League. Frontier League EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed OF Jose Pujols. Released OF Josh Henderson. FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed OF Connor Perry. GATEWAY GRIZZLIES — Traded RHP Justin Watts to the Sussex County Miners. Released OF Hogan Brown. SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHPs Nathan Thomas and Rydel Yakel. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed C Willie Estrada. TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed INF Luis Roman. FOOTBALL Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Signed RB Devonte Williams. HOCKEY National Hockey League EDMONTON OILERS — Acquired C Tim Soderlund and D Duncan Keith from Chicago for D Caleb Jones and a 2022 third-round pick. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Announced the retirement of G Pekka Rinne. SOCCER Major League Soccer MLS DISCIPLINARY — Found Cincinnati FC and Columbus Crew SC in violation of the Mass Confrontation Policy in their match on Friday, July 9 and both clubs have been issued a warning for their first violation. The Independent Review Panel has unanimously rescinded the one-match suspension and accompanying fine for the red card issued to Atlanta United FC’s Jake Mulraney in the match against Nashville SC on Thursday, July 8. FC DALLAS — Loaned M Thomas Roberts to SK Austria Klagenfurt in the Austrian Bundesliga for the remainder of 2021-22 season and extended his contract with a club option for the 2023 season. NEW YORK FC — Named Morten Grahn Academy Director, pending receipt of his work visa. PHILADELPHIA UNION — Loaned M Matej Oravec to Slovakian side FK Zeleziarne Podbrezova on a one-year loan. USL Championship USL DISCIPLINARY — Rescinded the suspension of D Nabi Kibunguchy from Sacramento for his red card in the denial of a goalscoring opportunity against Orange County SC on July 10. Suspended D Sebastian Anderson from Colorado Springs for one game following his red card for violent conduct against New Mexico United on July 9. Suspended D Mitchell Taintor from Sacramento one game following his red card for two cautionable offenses against Orange County SC on July 10. Suspended D Emir Tombul from New York Red Bulls II one game for his red card following two cautionable offenses against Hartford Athletic on July 10. COLLEGE BARUCH — Promoted Nicole Bellini to head softboll coach. EAST CAROLINA — Named Ashley Holland assistant women’s soccer coach. KEENE ST. — Named Justin Blood head baseball coach. TUSCULUM — Named Trea King head spirit coordinator. WISCONSIN — Named Kristen Simpson assistant women’s golf coach.

