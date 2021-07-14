Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 37 22 .627 — Toledo (Detroit) 33 26 .559 4 Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 29 29 .500 8 St. Paul (Minnesota) 29 31 .483 8½ Columbus (Cleveland) 27 32 .458 10 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 24 34 .414 12½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 24 35 .407 13
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 38 20 .655 — Buffalo (Toronto) 34 24 .586 4 Worcester (Boston) 34 25 .576 4½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 26 34 .433 13 Rochester (Washington) 25 34 .424 13½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 20 40 .333 19
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 41 18 .695 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 38 22 .633 3½ Jacksonville (Miami) 31 28 .525 10 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 27 34 .443 15 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 25 34 .424 16 Norfolk (Baltimore) 24 33 .421 16 Memphis (St. Louis) 24 36 .400 17½
Tuesday’s Games
Syracuse 18, Rochester 2 Scranton W/B 52 Worcesters2 Durham 8, Jacksonville 1 Buffalo 2, Lehigh Valley 1 Gwinnett 5, Charlotte 3 Toledo 2, Iowa 1 Indianapolis 3, Omaha 2 St. Paul 19, Columbus 1 Nashville 2, Louisville 1 Memphis 4, Norfolk 3
Wednesday’s Games
Scranton W/B at Worcester, 2, 4:35 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 2, 5:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Iowa at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Columbus at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Norfolk at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Scranton W/B at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Iowa at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Columbus at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m. Louisville at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Norfolk at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 39 21 .650 — Portland (Boston) 35 23 .603 3 New Hampshire (Toronto) 25 32 .439 12½ Reading (Philadelphia) 26 35 .426 13½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 22 36 .379 16 Hartford (Colorado) 18 42 .300 21
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 35 24 .593 — Erie (Detroit) 36 25 .590 — Bowie (Baltimore) 33 26 .559 2 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 32 26 .552 2½ Richmond (San Francisco) 33 28 .541 3 Harrisburg (Washington) 22 38 .367 13½
Tuesday’s Games
Akron 8, Harrisburg 3 Altoona 6, Binghamton 3 Somerset 3, Richmond 2 Portland 9, Reading 3 New Hampshire 11, Hartford 5 Erie 7, Bowie 5
Wednesday’s Games
Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Binghamton at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Somerset at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Reading, 7:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m. Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Binghamton at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Somerset at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Reading, 7:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m. Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
High-A East
North Division
W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 40 20 .667 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 34 26 .567 6 Wilmington (Washington) 26 34 .433 14 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 26 35 .426 14½ Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 20 39 .339 19½
South Division
W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 39 21 .650 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 36 25 .590 3½ Rome (Atlanta) 32 29 .525 7½ Greenville (Boston) 31 30 .508 8½ Asheville (Houston) 27 33 .450 12 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 26 34 .433 13 Hickory (Texas) 25 36 .410 14½
Tuesday’s Games
Asheville 11, Greenville 4 Greensboro 2, Rome 0 Aberdeen 9, Hickory 4 Brooklyn 1, Jersey Shore 0 Hudson Valley 9, Wilmington 4 Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m. Aberdeen at Hickory, 7 p.m. Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Hudson Valley at Wilmington, 2, 5 p.m. Greenville at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Greensboro at Rome, 7 p.m. Aberdeen at Hickory, 7 p.m. Jersey Shore at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Winston-Salem at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Low-A East
Central Division
W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 35 25 .583 — Down East (Texas) 33 27 .550 2 Fayetteville (Houston) 26 34 .433 9 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 19 41 .317 16
North Division
W L Pct. GB Delmarva (Baltimore) 37 22 .627 — Salem (Boston) 35 26 .574 3 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 29 30 .492 8 Fredericksburg (Washington) 19 42 .311 19
South Division
W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 41 18 .695 — Columbia (Kansas City) 30 27 .526 10 Augusta (Atlanta) 28 32 .467 13½ Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 26 34 .433 15½ No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Lynchburg 7, Fredericksburg 5 Carolina 10, Kannapolis 4 Down East 9, Delmarva 6 Columbia 4, Myrtle Beach 3 Salem 16, Fayetteville 8 Charleston 8, Augusta 5
Wednesday’s Games
Carolina at Kannapolis, noon Delmarva at Down East, noon Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m. Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m. Fayetteville at Salem, 7:05 p.m. Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Fredericksburg at Lynchburg, 6:30 p.m. Carolina at Kannapolis, 7 p.m. Delmarva at Down East, 7 p.m. Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m. Fayetteville at Salem, 7:05 p.m. Augusta at Charleston, 7:05 p.m.
Atlantic League
North Division
W L Pct. GB Long Island 22 19 .527 — Southern Maryland 22 19 .527 — Lancaster 20 22 .476 2½ York 19 23 .452 3½
South Division
W L Pct. GB Lexington 27 13 .675 — High Point 19 23 .452 9 Gastonia 18 22 .450 9 West Virginia 17 23 .425 10
Tuesday’s Games
Gastonia 8, High Point 1, game one High Point 7, Gastonia 2, game two York 13 Lacaster 12 Long Island 6, West Virginia 1 Lexington 10, Southern Maryland 1
Wednesday’s Games
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m. West Virginia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m. Southern Maryland at Lexington, 7:05 p.m. Gastonia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
York at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m. West Virginia at Long Island, 6:35 p.m. Southern Maryland at Lexington, 7:05 p.m. Gastonia at High Point, 7:05 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Phoenix 2, Milwaukee 1
Tuesday, July 6: Phoenix 118, Milwaukee 105 Thursday, July 8: Phoenix 118, Milwaukee 108 Sunday, July 11: Milwaukee 120, Phoenix 100 Wednesday, July 14: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. Saturday, July 17: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m. x-Tuesday, July 20: Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. x-Thursday, July 22: Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Connecticut 14 6 .700 — Chicago 10 10 .500 4 New York 10 11 .476 4½ Washington 8 10 .444 5 Atlanta 6 13 .316 7½ Indiana 4 16 .200 10
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 16 5 .762 — Las Vegas 15 6 .714 1 Minnesota 12 7 .632 3 Phoenix 9 10 .474 6 Dallas 9 12 .429 7 Los Angeles 6 13 .316 9 Tuesday’s Games No games scheduled. Wednesday’s Games 2021 All-Star Game Team WNBA vs USAB Women’s Nat. Team, 7 p.m., Las Vegas
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Friday’s Games
