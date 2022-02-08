WILLIAMSPORT — Milton’s boys swim team posted five top-five finishes to finish third in the team standings at Saturday’s Williamsport Coaches Invitational.
Williamsport won the team title with 405 points, while Central Columbia was the runner-up with 240 and Milton scored 179 for third.
Getting the top finishes for the Black Panthers were Hunter Zettlemoyer, who was fourth in the 50 free (25.07) and fourth in the 100 free (55.90); Xavier Godown, who was the runner-up in the 500 free (5:51.74); and Camden Weaver, who was fourth in the 100 breast (1:09.89).
In addition, the Black Panthers were second in the 400 free relay. Team members included Weaver, Brandon Newcomer, Zettlemoyer and Godown.
Aside from Milton’s finishers, Lewisburg (7th, 113 points) and Mifflinburg (9th, 74) also had several swimmers reach the podium.
For the Green Dragons, Mason Ordonez was second in the 200 free (1:52.44) and fourth in the 100 fly (58.41)
The Wildcats saw Sam Deluca win the 100 fly (53.82) and take second in the 100 back (56.45), plus Sean Witmer won the 100 breast (1:02.30) and was second in the 50 free 23.96.
In the girls meet, Lewisburg took sixth with 155 points and Milton was 8th with 80.
Top-five finishes for the Green Dragons came from Kimberly Shannon in the 100 breast (1st, 1:10 47) and 50 free (3rd, 26.25), Valeria Riley in the 100 breast (3rd, 1:21.67) and 200 IM (4th, 2:35.41), and Emma Gerlinski in the 100 free (4th, 58.58).
Riley, Shannon, Gerlinski and Skylar Crosby also took third in the 200 medley relay and fifth in the 200 free relay.
For Milton, Ruby Newcomer was sixth in the 100 fly (1:10.72) and ninth in the 100 free (1:01.43).
Williamsport Coaches InviteSaturday at Williamsport Area H.S.GirlsTeam scores:
1. Williamsport 414; 2. Central Mountain 396; 3. Bloomsburg 342; 4. Jersey Shore 216; 5. Central Columbia 180; 6. Lewisburg 155; 7. Milton 80; 8. Towanda 61; 9. Danville 60; 9. Shamokin 42; 11. Wellsboro 31; 12. Shikellamy 25
200 Medley Relay
1. Central Mountain (Madison Bair, Camryn bair, Ana Persun, Olivia Rockey) 2:00.24; 2. Bloomsburg 2:00.89; 3. Lewisburg (Skylar Crosby, Valeria Riley, Kimberly Shannon, Emma Gerlinski) 2:07.21; 10. Milton (Kayli Johnson, Carlie Dauberman, Ruby Newcomer, Sara Dewyer) 2:31.82
200 Free
1. Kiaha McCool, Bloomsburg, 1:56.60; 2. Brenna Ross, Danville, 1:59.05; 3. Mal Pardoe, Williamsport, 2:03.41; 11. Maria Painter, Milton, 2:18.69
200 IM
1. Finley Musser, Bloomsburg, 2:19.54; 2. Sydney Kelley, Williamsport, 2:21.91; 3. Hannah Brian, Central Mountain, 2:35.06; 4. Valeria Riley, Lewisburg, 2:35.41
50 Free
1. Camryn Bair, Central Mountain, 25.28; 2. Reese Charney, Jersey Shore, 25.77; 3. Kimberly Shannon, Lewisburg, 26.25
100 Fly
1. Brenna Ross, Danville, 59.0; 2. Sydney Kelley, Williamsport, 1:02.5; 3. Ana Persun, Central Mountain, 1:03.67; 6. Ruby Newcomer, Milton, 1:10.72
100 Free
1. Mal Pardoe, Williamsport, 55.67; 2. Camryn Bair, Central Mountain, 56.73; 3. Reese Charney, Jersey Shore, 58.57; 4. Emma Gerlinski, Lewisburg, 58.58; 9. Ruby Newcomer, Milton, 1:01.43; 11. Maria Painter, Milton, 1:01.84
500 Free
1. Kate Rarrick, Bloomsburg, 5:27.51; 2. Abrianna Hosley, Central Mountain, 6:01.13; 3. Aubrey Glosser, Williamsport, 6:01.74
200 Free Relay
1. Central Mountain (Ana Persun, Hannah Brian, Madison Bair, Camryn Bair) 1:45.86; 2. Williamsport 1:47.25; 3. Bloomsburg 1:50.33; 5. Lewisburg (Kimberly Shannon, Skylar Crosby, Valeria Riley, Emma Gerlinski) 1:53.01; 13. Milton 2:23.97
100 Back
1. Kiaha McCool, Bloomsburg, 59.27; 2. Emma Welsh, Central Columbia, 1:04.79; 3. Kendall Cohick, Williamsport, 1:08.38; 6. Emma Gerlinski, Lewisburg, 1:10.13
100 Breast
1. Kimberly Shannon, Lewisburg, 1:10.47; 2. Finley Musser, Bloomsburg, 1:14.86; 3. Valeria Riley, Lewisburg, 1:21.67
400 Free Relay
1. Bloomsburg (Kiaha McCool, Katelyn Packer, Kate Rarrick, Addie Pringle) 3:52.47; 2. Williamsport 3:55.24; 3. Central Mountain 4:15.33; 7. Milton (Riley Godown, Kayli Johnson, Sara Dewyer, Maria Painter) 4:58.21
BoysTeam scores:
1. Williamsport 405; 2. Central Columbia 240; 3. Milton 179; 4. Central Mountain 168; 5. Jersey Shore 154; 6. Bloomsburg 144; 7. Lewisburg 113; 8. Shikellamy 86; 9. Mifflinburg 74; 10. Shamokin 66; 11. Towanda 66; 12. Wellsboro 26; 13. Danville 4
200 Medley Relay
1. Central Columbia (Bryce Rafel, Connor Morgan, Elias Hosler, Alton Smargassi) 1:53.02; 2. Bloomsburg 1:55.38; 3. Central Mountain 1:57.24; 6. Milton (Bradley Newcomer, Camden Weaver, Hunter Zettlemoyer, Farrell Sipe) 2:03.03; 7. Lewisburg (Braden Davis, Kieran Davis, Aidan Gross, Mason Ordonez) 2:04.03
200 Free
1. Carter Boone, Bloomsburg, 1:51.54; 2. Mason Ordonez, Lewisburg, 1:52.44; 3. Keller Griswold, Williamsport, 1:52.60; 9. Xavier Godown, Milton, 2:09.92
200 IM
1. Jordan Hughes, Central Mountain, 2:11.94; 2. Mason Cianflone, Shikellamy, 2:16.43; 3. Cal Hockman, Williamsport, 2:18.82
50 Free
1. Brady Madden, Central Columbia, 22.84; 2. Sean Witmer, Mifflinburg, 23.96; 3. Artie Dammer, Jersey Shore, 24.66; 4. Hunter Zettlemoyer, Milton, 25.07
100 Fly
1. Sam Deluca, Mifflinburg, 53.82; 2. Carter boone, Bloomsburg, 54.77; 3. Leisher Gugino, Central Mountain, 58.02; 4. Mason Ordonez, Lewisburg, 58.41
100 Free
1. Keller Griswold, Williamsport, 50.95; 2. Trevor Reichner, Shikellamy, 53.80; 3. Jaden Rankinen, Williamsport, 54.82; 4. Hunter Zettlemoyer, Milton, 55.9; 7. Camden Weaver, Milton, 57.88
500 Free
1. Brady Glosser, Williamsport, 5:45.04; 2. Xavier Godown, Milton, 5:51.74; 3. Anthony Feudale, Shamokin, 6:13.78
200 Free Relay
1. Williamsport (Cal Hockman, Jaden Rankinen, Nate Wiley, Keller Griswold) 1:38.10; 2. Central Columbia 1:41.86; 3. Central Mountain, 1:42.21; 5. Lewisburg (Braden Davis, Kieran Davis, Aidan Gross, Mason Ordonez) 1:46.05; 10. Milton (Max Ferry, Levi Shamblen, Farrell Sipe, Xavier Godown) 2:06.14
100 Back
1. Brady Madden, Central Columbia, 55.35; 2. Sam Deluca, Mifflinburg, 56.45; 3. Bryce Rafel, Central Columbia, 1:01.90
100 Breast
1. Sean Witmer, Mifflinburg, 1:02.30; 2. Jonathan Hughes, Central Mountain, 1:03.68; 3. Nicolas Damiano, Williamsport, 1:09.48; 4. Camden Weaver, Milton, 1:09.89; 11. Bradley Newcomer, Milton, 1:17.89
400 Free Relay
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.