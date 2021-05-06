Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 16 15 .516 _ New York 12 13 .480 1 Atlanta 14 16 .467 1½ Washington 12 14 .462 1½ Miami 13 16 .448 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB St. Louis 18 13 .581 _ Milwaukee 17 14 .548 1 Chicago 15 16 .484 3 Cincinnati 14 15 .483 3 Pittsburgh 13 17 .433 4½
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 18 13 .581 _ San Diego 18 14 .563 ½ Los Angeles 17 15 .531 1½ Arizona 15 15 .500 2½ Colorado 12 19 .387 6
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 1, Chicago White Sox 0, 10 innings Colorado 6, San Francisco 5 St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 1, 7 innings, 1st game Miami 8, Arizona 0 Atlanta 5, Washington 3 Philadelphia 5, Milwaukee 4 N.Y. Mets 7, St. Louis 2, 7 innings, 2nd game San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 2 Chicago Cubs 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 11 innings
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-2), 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Walker 1-1) at St. Louis (Gant 2-2), 1:15 p.m. Atlanta (Smyly 0-2) at Washington (Lester 0-0), 4:05 p.m. Arizona (Bumgarner 3-2) at Miami (López 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee at Miami, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Colorado at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 18 13 .581 _ New York 16 14 .533 1½ Tampa Bay 17 15 .531 1½ Toronto 15 14 .517 2 Baltimore 15 16 .484 3
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 16 13 .552 _ Cleveland 16 13 .552 _ Kansas City 16 13 .552 _ Minnesota 11 18 .379 5 Detroit 9 22 .290 8
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 19 13 .594 _ Seattle 17 15 .531 2 Houston 15 15 .500 3 Texas 15 17 .469 4 Los Angeles 13 16 .448 4½
Wednesday’s Games
Cincinnati 1, Chicago White Sox 0, 10 innings Baltimore 6, Seattle 0 N.Y. Yankees 6, Houston 3 Texas 3, Minnesota 1 Detroit 6, Boston 5, 10 innings Cleveland 5, Kansas City 4 Toronto 9, Oakland 4 Tampa Bay 3, L.A. Angels 1
Thursday’s Games
Houston (McCullers Jr. 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-1), 1:05 p.m. Detroit (Turnbull 1-2) at Boston (Eovaldi 4-2), 1:10 p.m. Texas (Lyles 1-2) at Minnesota (Pineda 2-1), 1:10 p.m. Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at Kansas City (Duffy 4-1), 2:10 p.m. Toronto (Ryu 1-2) at Oakland (Fiers 0-1), 3:37 p.m. Tampa Bay (Fleming 1-3) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 1-2), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Cincinnati at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m. Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Tampa Bay at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Columbus (Cleveland) 2 0 1.000 _ Toledo (Detroit) 2 0 1.000 _ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh ) 1 1 .500 1 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 1 1 .500 1 Omaha (Kansas City) 1 1 .500 1 St. Paul (Minnesota) 1 1 .500 1 Louisville (Cincinnati) 0 2 .000 2
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Buffalo (Toronto) 2 0 1.000 _ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 2 0 1.000 _ Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 1 1 .500 1 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 1 1 .500 1 Rochester (Washington) 0 2 .000 2 Worcester (Boston) 0 2 .000 2
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 2 0 1.000 _ Jacksonville (Miami) 2 0 1.000 _ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 1 1 .500 1 Gwinnett (Atlanta) 1 1 .500 1 Memphis (St. Louis) 0 2 .000 2 Nashville (Milwaukee) 0 2 .000 2 Norfolk (Baltimore) 0 2 .000 2
Wednesday’s Games
St. Paul 10, Omaha 4 Jacksonville 10, Norfolk 7 Columbus 2, Louisville 1 Toledo 9, Nashville 6 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 7, Syracuse 5 Buffalo 5, Worcester 2 Charlotte 9, Gwinnett 6 Lehigh Valley 8, Rochester 7 Iowa 8, Indianapolis 3 Durham 4, Memphis 0
Thursday’s Games
Columbus at Louisville, 6:30 p.m. Nashville at Toledo, 6:35 p.m. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Worcester at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Omaha, 7:35 p.m. Durham at Memphis, 7:45 p.m. Indianapolis at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Columbus at Louisville, 7 p.m. Worcester at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Gwinnett at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Nashville at Toledo, 7:05 p.m. Rochester at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. St. Paul at Omaha, 8:05 p.m. Indianapolis at Iowa, 8:08 p.m. Durham at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 0 0 .000 _ Hartford (Colorado) 0 0 .000 _ New Hampshire (Toronto) 0 0 .000 _ Portland (Boston) 0 0 .000 _ Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 0 0 .000 _ Reading (Philadelphia) 0 1 .000 _
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Erie (Detroit) 1 0 1.000 _ Akron (Cleveland) 0 0 .000 _ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 0 0 .000 _ Bowie (Baltimore) 0 0 .000 _ Harrisburg (Washington) 0 0 .000 _ Richmond (San Francisco) 0 0 .000 _
Wednesday’s Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m. (postponed) Bowie 8, Altoona 4 Richmond 6, Hartford 4 Akron 4, Binghamton 1 Erie 14, Reading 2 Somerset 3, Harrisburg 1
Thursday’s Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m. Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m. Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Binghamton at Akron, 6:35 p.m. Erie at Reading, 6:35 p.m. Harrisburg at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m. Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m. Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Erie at Reading, 6:35 p.m. Harrisburg at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
High-A East
North Division
W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 0 0 .000 _ Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 0 0 .000 _ Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 0 0 .000 _ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 0 0 .000 _ Wilmington (Washington) 0 0 .000 _
South Division
W L Pct. GB Asheville (Houston) 0 0 .000 _ Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 0 0 .000 _ Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 0 0 .000 _ Greenville (Boston) 0 0 .000 _ Hickory (Texas) 0 0 .000 _ Rome (Atlanta) 0 0 .000 _ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 0 0 .000 _
Wednesday’s Games
Greensboro 8, Hickory 4 Asheville 6, Brooklyn 1 Rome 8, Winston-Salem 7 Aberdeen 4, Wilmington 2 Hudson Valley 8, Jersey Shore 0 Bowling Green 9, Greenville 2
Thursday’s Games
Bowling Green at Greenville, 5 p.m., 1st game Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Rome at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Aberdeen at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m. Bowling Green at Greenville, 8 p.m., 2nd game
Friday’s Games
Hickory at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Rome at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Aberdeen at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Hudson Valley at Jersey Shore, 7:05 p.m. Bowling Green at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Washington 53 34 14 5 73 185 157 x-Pittsburgh 54 35 16 3 73 187 152 x-Boston 52 31 14 7 69 156 127 x-N.Y. Islanders 53 31 16 6 68 148 122 N.Y. Rangers 54 26 22 6 58 172 149 Philadelphia 53 23 23 7 53 154 195 New Jersey 53 18 28 7 43 140 184 Buffalo 54 15 32 7 37 134 190
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Carolina 53 36 10 7 79 177 126 x-Tampa Bay 53 36 14 3 75 178 133 x-Florida 54 35 14 5 75 180 152 Nashville 54 29 23 2 60 148 153 Dallas 53 21 18 14 56 146 144 Chicago 53 22 25 6 50 151 178 Columbus 54 17 25 12 46 130 178 Detroit 54 18 27 9 45 118 164
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 52 37 13 2 76 176 118 x-Colorado 51 34 13 4 72 178 127 x-Minnesota 52 33 14 5 71 170 143 St. Louis 51 24 19 8 56 152 158 Arizona 54 22 26 6 50 143 170 Los Angeles 51 21 24 6 48 137 151 San Jose 53 21 26 6 48 145 183 Anaheim 54 17 30 7 41 120 171
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Toronto 52 33 13 6 72 174 136 x-Edmonton 51 32 17 2 66 167 135 Winnipeg 52 28 21 3 59 158 145 Montreal 52 24 19 9 57 149 152 Calgary 51 22 26 3 47 132 148 Ottawa 53 21 27 5 47 148 179 Vancouver 47 19 25 3 41 123 156 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division
Wednesday’s Games
Columbus 4, Nashville 2 Tampa Bay 6, Dallas 2 Ottawa 5, Montreal 1 Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 2 Anaheim 3, St. Louis 2, SO Vegas 3, Minnesota 2, OT Winnipeg 4, Calgary 0 San Jose 3, Colorado 2 Los Angeles 4, Arizona 2
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Chicago at Carolina, 7 p.m. Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Boston, 7 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Vancouver at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m. Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. St. Louis at Vegas, 10 p.m. Arizona at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 45 21 .682 — x-Brooklyn 43 23 .652 2 New York 37 29 .561 8 Boston 35 31 .530 10 Toronto 27 39 .409 18
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 37 30 .552 — Miami 35 31 .530 1½ Charlotte 32 33 .492 4 Washington 30 36 .455 6½ Orlando 21 45 .318 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB x-Milwaukee 42 24 .636 — Indiana 30 35 .462 11½ Chicago 26 39 .400 15½ Cleveland 21 45 .318 21 Detroit 19 47 .288 23
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 37 28 .569 — Memphis 33 32 .508 4 San Antonio 31 34 .477 6 New Orleans 30 36 .455 7½ Houston 16 50 .242 21½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB x-Utah 48 18 .727 — x-Denver 44 22 .667 4 Portland 37 29 .561 11 Oklahoma City 21 45 .318 27 Minnesota 20 46 .303 28
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB x-Phoenix 47 19 .712 — x-L.A. Clippers 44 22 .667 3 L.A. Lakers 37 28 .569 9½ Golden State 33 33 .500 14 Sacramento 29 37 .439 18 x-clinched playoff spot
Wednesday’s Games
Boston 132, Orlando 96 Portland 141, Cleveland 105 Atlanta 135, Phoenix 103 Philadelphia 135, Houston 115 Sacramento 104, Indiana 93 Memphis 139, Minnesota 135 Milwaukee 135, Washington 134 Utah 126, San Antonio 94 Denver 113, New York 97
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Indiana, 8 p.m. Memphis at Detroit, 8 p.m. L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m. Oklahoma City at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.