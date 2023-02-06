College
Men’s lacrosseSaturdayBucknell 20, Mercer 6Notes:
Freshman Michael Meyer scored six goals in his collegiate debut, Dutch Furlong had four goals and six assists for a 10-point day, and the Bison scored early and often in a 20-6 victory over Mercer in the 2023 season opener at frigid Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium. Meyer tied the Bucknell freshman goal-scoring record with his six goals. Current sophomore Connor Davis had three six-goal games just last season, and the reigning Patriot League Rookie of the Year also had a big day with four goals, including two in the first 3:18 to get the Bison going. Bucknell’s starting attack trio of Davis, Furlong, and Meyer combined for 14 goals and seven assists, helping the Bison set a school record for most goals in a season opener. They just missed the record for the largest opening-day victory margin. Bucknell’s 2011 Patriot League championship squad debuted with a 17-2 win over Canisius.
Men’s basketballSaturdayLycoming 56, Delaware Valley 44Notes:
Rolling out 13 straight points to start the game and shooting 42 percent from downtown, the Warriors ground out a MAC Freedom win over Delaware Valley at Lamade Gym. The win helped the Warriors (13-8, 8-4 MAC Freedom) drop their magic number to three to clinch a spot in the MAC Freedom Championship and they kept a one-game lead on second-place in the league with three games remaining. Senior Dyson Harward led the way with 20 points and 22 rebounds, the most in a game for the Warriors since Kevin Rutherford grabbed 24 against Delaware Valley in 1999 and the fifth-most in program history. First-year Isaiah Valentine, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, added 14 points and senior Mo Terry notched 11 points, four rebounds and three assists, as all three hit three 3-pointers in the contest versus the Aggies (10-11, 5-7).
Women’s basketballSaturdayLycoming 61, Delaware Valley 47Notes:
A career-high 17-point outing from sophomore Jillian Pumputis jumpstarted the Warriors over MAC Freedom opponent Delaware Valley at Lamade Gym. Pumputis drilled four 3-pointers and added six rebounds. Sophomore Mya Wetzel scored nine points and added two rebounds and three assists. Junior Emily Lockard finished with eight points, five rebounds, a block and a steal and sophomore Meghan Dufner posted seven points, four rebounds, a team-high six assists and five steals for the Warriors (6-15, 2-10 MAC Freedom), who notched 24 points from the paint with another 20 off turnovers and 25 bench points against the Aggies (9-12, 5-7).
WrestlingSaturday10 Warriors place at Summa Invitational as Warriors take fourthNotes:
Ten Lycoming wrestlers placed to help the team to a fourth-place finish at the John Summa Invitational at Baldwin-Wallace University on Saturday. Twelfth-ranked junior 197-pounder Gable Crebs and fourth-ranked senior heavyweight Connor Fulmer each reached the finals before they medically forfeited out of the tournament to finish in second place. Crebs won his first three matches, posting a pin and major decision in the first two rounds before posting a 5-0 decision over Division II West Liberty State’s Drake Kendrex. Baldwin-Wallace’s fourth-ranked Doug Byrne won the tournament, as Crebs bowed out after the match with Kendrex due to an injury. Fulmer posted a pin before grinding out a 2-0 win in the quarterfinals and a 1-0 win over Baldwin-Wallace’s Benjamin DeGuzman in the semifinals. Francesco Borsellino, West Liberty’s sixth-ranked Division II grappler, won the tournament with a medical forfeit in the finals. Sophomore 125-pounder Kaden Majcher, a Warrior Run High grad, took fourth. Majcher won his first two matches and finished 3-1 on the day.
Lock Haven 24, Navy 17Note:
Lock Haven got a big win at 174 thanks to a strong effort from Tyler Stoltzfus (Mifflinburg/St. Joseph’s Academy), who dropped Sammy Starr by way of an 11-5 decision. Stoltzfus led 8-3 after two periods as he rolled to victory and put Lock Haven up 13-0.
Men’s track and fieldBloomsburg finishes fourth at Utica Pioneer Fast Trax InviteNote:
For the Huskies, Caden Dufrene, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, posted a personal-best in the 5,000-meter run as he finished third overall with a time of 16:18.01.
Men’s tennisBucknell 5, Drexel 2Notes:
Freshman Amar Tahirovic’s three-set victory at No. 2 singles provided the clinching point and sent the Bison to an impressive victory over Drexel on Sunday afternoon at the Central PA Tennis Center. Freshman Brendan McDonald also won a gritty three-setter at No. 6 singles to cap off a perfect 4-0 weekend, and Harrison Gold and Nick Mueller added straight-set singles wins to put the Bison on the brink of victory. Now 1-4 in spring dual matches, Bucknell’s first win was a good one. Drexel had already posted a 6-1 win over Villanova, which edged the Bison 4-3 on Saturday, and Bucknell avenged a 7-0 loss to the Dragons last season.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 37 16 .698 — Philadelphia 34 18 .654 2½ Brooklyn 32 20 .615 4½ New York 29 26 .527 9 Toronto 25 30 .455 13
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 29 25 .537 — Atlanta 27 27 .500 2 Washington 24 28 .462 4 Orlando 22 32 .407 7 Charlotte 15 40 .273 14½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 36 17 .679 — Cleveland 33 22 .600 4 Chicago 25 27 .481 10½ Indiana 25 30 .455 12 Detroit 14 40 .259 22½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 32 21 .604 — Dallas 28 26 .519 4½ New Orleans 28 27 .509 5 San Antonio 14 39 .264 18 Houston 13 40 .245 19
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 37 17 .685 — Minnesota 29 27 .518 9 Utah 27 27 .500 10 Portland 26 27 .491 10½ Oklahoma City 25 27 .481 11
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 29 23 .558 — L.A. Clippers 30 26 .536 1 Phoenix 29 26 .527 1½ Golden State 27 26 .509 2½ L.A. Lakers 25 29 .463 5 ___
Saturday’s Games
New Orleans 131, L.A. Lakers 126 Brooklyn 125, Washington 123 Phoenix 116, Detroit 100 L.A. Clippers 134, New York 128, OT Chicago 129, Portland 121 Oklahoma City 153, Houston 121 Milwaukee 123, Miami 115 Golden State 119, Dallas 113 Denver 128, Atlanta 108
Sunday’s Games
Orlando 119, Charlotte 113 Cleveland 122, Indiana 103 Toronto 106, Memphis 103 New York 108, Philadelphia 97 Minnesota 128, Denver 98 New Orleans 136, Sacramento 104
Monday’s Games
Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Sacramento at Houston, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Chicago, 8 p.m. Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m. Milwaukee at Portland, 10 p.m. Oklahoma City at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
