LEWISBURG — Lewisburg’s golf team really put on a show for area fans last season when it rolled to the District 4 Class 2A championship before finishing as the second best team in the state.
Warrior Run’s Hannah Rabb was just as impressive a year ago when she cruised to her second consecutive District 4 Class 2A individual girls title and a second straight PIAA medal.
And with Rabb back for her junior year, along with several other top golfers returning for area teams, the 2022 Heartland Athletic Conference season has the potential to provide more excitement.
Lewisburg
It was originally thought that the cupboard was bare for Green Dragons coach Joseph Faust, who lost four starters from last year’s team, presumably along with current senior Nick Mahoney, who wasn’t even listed among the team’s returnees.
Mahoney, however, is apparently still on the team, as evidenced by his 1-under-par 35 to pace the Green Dragons against Jersey Shore in a HAC-I match on Wednesday.
The return of Mahoney will provide a big boost for the Green Dragons.
Last year, Mahoney posted a 77.88 scoring average for 18 holes, which was good for fourth-best in District 4.
But among his accomplishments a year ago, Mahoney first claimed the District 4 individual title to help the Green Dragons capture the team title 327-384 over Midd-West.
Then at individual states, Mahoney finished tied for 20th with a 9-over-par 80.
Mahoney, however, saved his best performance for last when he carded a 71 to capture low medalist honors for Lewisburg in the state team championship. But despite that, Devon Prep edged Lewisburg 304-313 to get the gold medal.
“It’s always exciting to get back into the season, this year is no exception. The players and I are anxious to see what the team can bring this season,” said Faust.
“Considering we lost as many seniors to graduation (12) in 2021 as we have currently on the 2022 roster (12) it is safe to say we’ll be looking at developing younger golfers in 2022. We haven’t discussed team scoring/accomplishment goals yet, at this point we are still looking at our players as individuals, setting individual goals and once we have those in place, we’ll see where it takes us as a team.”
Some of the less experienced golfers who Faust is expecting to step up include senior Tori Vonderheid and junior Zach Engle, along with senior Gracie Murphy, junior Jacob Gose, and sophomores Mason Lytle and Lexi Shmadel.
“We’ll have a new lineup for this year. Leading the way will be Vonderheid and Engle. I also expect contribution to our team from Gose, Lytle, Murphy and Shmadel,” said Faust. “Tori is (one) of the only players returning who has experience in competition, so I look to her for team leadership. Mason and Lexi are the only two players returning from last year’s team and both have shown nice improvement thus far.”
Milton
The Black Panthers will have an experienced lineup this season, one that will include senior Cade Wirnsberger, who was a PIAA qualifier in 2021.
And three other seniors – Isaiah Day, Gehrig Baker and Kendall Fedder – should help make the season a good one for the Black Panthers.
“Everyone involved with the team is excited for another chance to get out there and put up some good numbers,” said coach Nathan Richie. “This year is going to be a fun year, players are comfortable with coaches and trust their insights and directions.
“We’ve got a lot of returning starters and some new faces, and when experience exists, a lot can go right. We’re hoping to improve on our win total from last year,” added Milton’s coach.
Last season Wirnsberger averaged a score of 84 over 18 holes, while Day posted an average of 89.
Cade Wirnsberger completed his year with a round of 88 to finish in a tie for 52nd-place finish at the state championship.
“Cade Wirnsberger leads by example, and every golf move he makes has a purpose and is analytical. Cade is always looking to improve and always learning more about the game,” said Richie.
Among the younger golfers, sophomore Brayden Gower and freshman Max Wirnsberger, Cade’s brother, will also be counted upon this season.
“Gower has become increasingly more consistent in his shots, and he places himself in good positions to score,” said Richie. “Max’s swing is compact and consistent, no energy is wasted, and every part of his swing has purpose. His practice rounds have been great scoring wise, and anytime you can add a scorer to the roster, things are going to improve.”
Mifflinburg
The Wildcats return only one starter from last year’s team – junior Zeb Hufnagle – who led District 4 with a 72.0 scoring average (over 7 matches) and was a district qualifier.
Hufnagle, without a doubt, will be counted upon to lead the team this year.
“Obviously, Hufnagle will take on the leadership role. I know he will do a great job. He made districts last year and just missed the cut to move on. He is one of those kids that you don’t have to motivate,” said Mifflinburg coach Duane Snayberger. “He does that on his own. Additionally, Ethan Allen, Addison Norton, and Natalie Osborne are all returners from last year’s team and have dramatically improved their games.
But despite all his graduation losses, second-year Mifflinburg coach Duane Snayberger is looking forward to what lies ahead for his Wildcats.
“After having a few practices, I am very excited for the season. I very much thought this was going to be a tough year considering I graduated almost all my starters,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “However, I am pleased with the progress my returning golfers made over the summer and those that have joined the team are quality golfers.”
However, that doesn’t mean the Wildcats aren’t prepared to take some lumps this year, especially for the fact the have no seniors on the team.
“We are young. There is not a senior on the team and we will be putting freshmen out there to compete,” Snayberger said. “So, we will take our lumps. But so far everyone on the team has sound fundamentals. We just need competition experience.”
Snayberger also hopes that his young golfers learned a thing or two from last year’s seniors to help them get better acclimated.
“My returning golfers had a chance to be around a great group of seniors. Those that graduated set a high bar for this program,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “They worked hard to make Mifflinburg golf competitive again. This year’s team needs to maintain and grow that competitive spirt they saw last year.
“(The keys to the season are to) relax, have fun, and stay coachable. My team will hear that over and over this year. If we can’t have fun golfing, why are we here? And if players aren’t coachable, they can’t grow,” added coach Snayberger.
Warrior Run
Making the job of first-year coach Rodney Keiser a lot easier this year is the presence of Rabb on the team.
Rabb is seeking her third straight District 4 Class 2A title as well as her third PIAA medal. She finished 9th with a 9-over-81 at last year’s state tournament.
Last year Rabb posted a District 4 second-best average of 73.88.
“Hannah is a coach’s dream! She is awesome to watch and well liked amongst her teammates,” said Keiser. “She is very humble and focuses on the game of golf. Her main goal this year, I believe, is to win states. She’s been there twice, so this year shouldn’t be any different.”
The goals of the team, according to Keiser, are just to improve on last year’s record as well as their skill level.
“Being a first-year coach, my goal for our team this year is to improve on last year’s record and to increase their knowledge and skills of the game,” Keiser said. “Golf is a life-long sport that they will be able to enjoy for the rest of their lives.”
Rabb is joined in the starting lineup by seniors Mason Sheesley, Hunter Saul and Emily Trautman, along with junior Dylan Laubach.
“The majority of our team are seniors this year, so we are hoping to improve on last year’s record of 4-9.
Lewisburg Green Dragons
Coach: Joseph Faust, 5th season.
Last year’s record: 8-0 overall; District 4 Class 2A champion and PIAA runner-up.
Key graduation losses: Sean Kelly, Will Gronlund, Zach Gose, Ava Markunas.
Returning starter: Nick Mahoney, sr.
Remaining roster: Tori Vonderheid, sr.; Gracie Murphy, sr.; Evan Gemberling, sr.; Naafay Bajwa, jr.; Zach Engle, jr.; Jacob Gose, jr.; Lingbo Wan, jr.; Lexi Schmadel, so.; Mason Lytle, so.; Lorenz Miller, so.; Ethan Zeh, so.; Keyen Faust, fr.
---
Mifflinburg Wildcats
Coach: Duane Snayberger, 2nd season.
Assistant coaches: Robert Rascoe, Adam Snayberger, Emil Stenger.
Last year’s records: 3-4, 2-4 HAC-II).
Key graduation losses: Jarret Foster, Nick Osborne, Adam Snayberger, Dylan Stroup, Brady Struble.
Returning starter: Zeb Hufnagle, jr.
Remaining roster: Eli Erickson, jr.; Nathaniel Chambers, jr.; Ethan Allen, so.; Addison Norton, so.; Natalie Osborne, so.; Wilson Abram, fr.; Jaiden Beiler, fr.; Alexander “Cub” Dietrich, fr.; Kamdon Eicher, fr.; Owen Russell, fr.; Chase Yoder, fr.
---
Milton Black Panthers
Coach: Nathan Richie, 2nd season.
Assistant coach: Ryan Edinger.
Last year’s records: 2-6, 1-6 HAC-I.
Key graduation losses: Wyatt Parker, Andrew Rohrer.
Returning starters: Isaiah Day, sr.; Cade Wirnsberger, sr.; Kendall Fedder, sr.; Brayden Gower, so.
Remaining roster: Gehrig Baker, sr.; Quinn Keister, jr.; Barry Knarr, jr.; Logan Shrawder, jr.; Drake Parker, so.; Eli Russell, so.; Max Wirnsberger, fr.
---
Warrior Run Defenders
Coach: Rodney Keiser, 1st season.
Last year’s record: 4-9 overall.
Returning starters: Mason Sheesley, sr.; Hunter Saul, sr.; Reagan Campbell, sr.; Hannah Rabb, jr.; Dylan Laubach, jr.
Remaining roster: Morgan Way, sr.; Emily Trautman, sr.; Emma Podobinski, sr.; Gracie Moser, sr.; Keagan Watson, so.; Carter Sheesley, fr.; Alec Frey, fr.; Maddox Ditty, fr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.