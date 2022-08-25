LEWISBURG — Lewisburg’s golf team really put on a show for area fans last season when it rolled to the District 4 Class 2A championship before finishing as the second best team in the state.

Warrior Run’s Hannah Rabb was just as impressive a year ago when she cruised to her second consecutive District 4 Class 2A individual girls title and a second straight PIAA medal.

