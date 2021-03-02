MILTON — Sure, Milton’s boys basketball team took more than its share of lumps during the 2020-21 season, but the Black Panthers still had an opportunity to end the campaign on a positive note in Monday’s game against Central Columbia.
The Blue Jays however brought the challenging season to a merciless end for the Black Panthers, who never recovered from an early double-digit deficit and fell 59-30 in the Heartland Athletic Conference Division II matchup inside The Jungle.
Milton wrapped up a season that almost wasn’t (thanks to COVID-19) with a 5-17 overall record and a 4-11 mark in the conference.
“I just told (my players) I’m so proud of them. They’ve played 22 games since the beginning of January and I’m happy these kids got a full season in. We’re a young team, but we saw a lot of growth. We made a lot of big mistakes, but we saw a lot of surprise ability — things we can do,” said Milton coach Ryan Brandt.
“But, we’re beat up, and that was a tough game tonight. That was Central’s (11th game) and our 22nd, and definitely early on you could see how fresh they were. I mean, it was a long season and a tough one, but we got it in, so there was a sense of accomplishment there.”
Central (9-2) jumped out to a quick 10-0 lead behind 3-pointers from Eli Morrison and Dylan Harris. And not only did Milton have problems stopping the Blue Jays from scoring early on, the Black Panthers couldn’t score themselves.
Milton was held to just five points in the first period to trail by 15 after eight minutes of play.
Things got a little bit better in the second period for the hosts, who got three buckets from Dillan Guinn-Bailey and a pair of 3-pointers from Jace Brandt to make the halftime score 35-21 in favor of Central.
“Our whole thing for this game was to go in, stay healthy, be aggressive, gut it out because I know we’re fatigued, and get better playing one of the best teams in the area,” said coach Brandt. “These are the types of games where you find out what you are (made of). You learn how good your skill sets are against good pressure at a high pace, and we like these types of games because we can really evaluate where we’re at.
“We got off to a slow start, but we gave it a tough go for as long as we had energy there. Though it kind of faded away as the game went on,” added Milton’s coach
The Black Panthers had another five-point effort in the third period, which saw their deficit grow to 23 (49-26), and they had just four points in the final period as both coaches cleared their benches.
Guinn-Bailey finished with 12 points, four rebounds and two steals, plus Brandt had nine points and three assists.
“Dillan has kind of been doing that for us all year. He’s just ready for the moment,” said coach Brandt. “He’s a good mid-range shooter, so if he catches the ball (inside the arc), which is a forgotten area on the court, and he can just pull up and hit it. He’s been doing that for us this year. He always seems to get a quick little burst of points for us.
“And I thought Xavier handled a lot of pressure well tonight, and Jace and Xavier’s ability to dribble-drive (was good),” added Milton’s coach. “The whole team did a lot of good things tonight, but the tank was low.”
The good news is that coach Brandt gets to bring all of those aforementioned players back for another go-around next year. The team loses just three seniors: Ethan Rowe, Jose Oyola, Jamir Wilt.
“We want to get better, and we recognize we return every single starter,” said coach Brandt. “We have two seniors (Rowe and Oyola) who’ve started a few games and play a ton of minutes for us, and somebody is going to have to step up and replace them.”
And although the season just ended for Milton, coach Brandt is already looking forward to next year.
“We’re really looking forward to the fact that we’ll have a year where we return all the starters, and with a ton of experience. We’re going to be older, more mature and hopefully stronger than everyone we’re (going to be) playing,” said Milton’s coach.
I have some dynamic juniors and sophomores right now, but you can’t beat two years in the weight room and two years’ worth of experience. You just can’t beat that. We’ve battled at times and we’ve done some good things, but ultimately we know what this season meant for the future (of our team). It means a lot — a ton of experience for a young group.”
Central Columbia 59, Milton 30at MiltonScore by quarters
Central 20 15 14 10 — 59 Milton 5 16 5 4 — 30
Central (9-2) 59
Eli Morrison 4 2-2 12; Pete Lanza 0 0-0 0; Cameron Day 1 0-0 2; Russell Gump 6 2-2 14; Carter Crawford 1 0-0 2; Connor McKinnon 1 0-0 3; Dylan Harris 7 1-1 17; Garrett McNelis 1 0-0 2; Brian Prezioso 1 0-0 2; Logan Welkom 2 0-0 4; Dylan Gregory 0 0-0 0; Andrew Beagle 0 1-2 1.
Totals:
24 6-7 59.
3-point goals:
Morrison 2, Harris 2, McKinnon.
Milton (5-17) 30
Austin Gainer 1 0-0 2; Xavier Minium 0 1-2 1; Ethan Rowe 0 0-0 0; Carter Lilley 2 0-0 4; Ashton Krall 0 0-0 0; Nevin Carrier 0 0-0 0; Jose Oyola 1 0-2 2; Jace Brandt 3 1-2 9; Nigel Hunter 0 0-0 0; Dale Mitchell 0 0-0 0; Dillan Guinn-Bailey 6 0-0 12; Isaiah Day 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
13 2-6 30.
3-point goals:
Brandt 2.
JV score: Central, 47-27.
