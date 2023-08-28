SUNBURY — Mifflinburg’s field hockey team got the 2023 season off on the right foot by edging Shikellamy, 1-0, in a nonleague matchup Saturday.
Lily Martin scored unassisted in the fourth quarter to give the Wildcats (1-0) the win.
In other field hockey action on Saturday:
Benton took a 3-1 road win at Milton, and Muncy took a 3-0 home win over Warrior Run.
In their next games, Mifflinburg travels to Mifflin County at 4 p.m. Tuesday, and Milton hosts Warrior Run a 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Girls soccerMeadowbrook Christian Kickoff Tourn.Meadowbrook Chr. 6,Wyalusing 3Meadowbrook Chr. 7,Montgomery 1MILTON – Meadowbrook won the championship game of its Kickoff Tournament as six different players scored goals to lead the Lions past the Rams on Saturday.
In the first half, Hannah Millett and Madalyn Fasnacht both scored, with the latter’s goal assisted by Audrey Millett.
Meadowbrook (2-0) blew the game wide open in the second half as Kat Bennage, Kailey Devlin, Madeline Osman and Audrey Millett all found the back of the net. Osman also assisted on the goals by Devlin and Audrey Millett.
Against Montgomery in Friday’s opener, Osman recorded a hat trick, plus Devlin and Audrey Millett scored two goals apiece. Osman also added a pair of assists in the win.
In goal, Emma George made eight saves in the championship game, plus two more in Friday’s matchup.
Meadowbrook next hosts Belleville Mennonite at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Milton 11, Millville 2 Milton 8, Jersey Shore 0
MILLVILLE – The Black Panthers had a scoring onslaught in their opening weekend by routing the Quakers in a nonleague matchup Saturday.
In Friday’s home season-opener against Jersey Shore, Milton rolled to an 8-0 win.
Against Millville, Milton (2-0) got four goals and three assists from Addison Wenzel, plus three goals apiece from Mackenzie Lopez and Sammy Roarty. Lopez also had an assist on the day.
Also for the Black Panthers, Olivia Heise had two goals and an assist, plus Aubrie Hostetter had a goal and an assist, Claire Souder had a goal, and Addison Zettlemoyer chipped in an assist.
In the game against Jersey Shore, Roarty scored four goals and Lopez had four assists.
In addition, Hostetter, Heise, Lainey Snyder and Wenzel all added goals for the Black Panthers.
Milton doesn’t play again until Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. when it travels to Williamsport for a nonleague matchup.
Boys soccerMilton 7, Millville 1MILLVILLE – The Black Panthers got goals from seven different players to cruise to the nonleague season-opening win over the Quakers on Saturday.
Aaron Treibley, Ethan Rhodes and Dom Ballo all scored in the first half, with Ballo’s goal coming off a penalty kick with 2:29 left before the half to give Milton a 3-1 lead.
In the second half, the Black Panthers (1-0) pulled away behind goals from Joel Langdon, Owen Rager, Tobin Strous and Evan Yoder.
Ballo and Langdon both added a pair of assists, plus Treibley and Trent Delong both had one.
Jonah Strobel made three saves to get the win for Milton, which next hosts Southern Columbia at 7 p.m. tonight.
Mifflinburg 6,Penns Valley 0SPRING MILLS — The Wildcats cruised to the nonleague victory over the Rams in the season-opener for both teams on Saturday. Mifflinburg (1-0) next hosts Williamsport at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Girls tennisLewisburg 3,Montgomery 2MONTGOMERY – The Green Dragons swept the singles matches from the Red Raiders to take the nonleague victory on Saturday.
Erin Lowthert, Annabelle Jiang and Dayssi Weis all won in straight sets. They only lost a combined 13 games.
In doubles, Leah Wetzel and Ella Markunas won the No. 2 match via an injury forfeit.
Lewisburg next hosts Bloomsburg at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Lewisburg 3, Montgomery 2
Saturday at Montgomery
Singles
1. Erin Lowthert (L) def. Falin Reynolds, 6-1, 6-3.
2. Annabelle Jiang (L) def. Summer Drick, 6-4, 6-1.
3. Dayssi Weis (L) def. Brynn Fisher, 6-4, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Carly Hall-Madison Budman (M) def. Christian Zheng-Diana Zheng, 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).
2. Leah Wetzel-Ella Markunas (L) won 4-2 (injury default).
