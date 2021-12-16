LEWISBURG – Bucknell head football coach Dave Cecchini announced the signing of 13 players to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday as part of NCAA football's Early Signing Period.
"Our coaching staff worked tirelessly to bring in a great class for the early signing date, and that hard work has paid off," Cecchini said. "This group of incoming players is loaded with talent and championship potential. I can't wait to see them wearing the orange and blue this coming fall."
The players hail from six states: Maryland (4), New Jersey (4), Pennsylvania (2), Indiana, Massachusetts and Oklahoma. Eight position groups are represented, including three at both wide receiver and offensive line and two at defensive line.
Cecchini and the Bison football staff will continue to add to the class of 2026 during the traditional signing period of Feb. 2 through April 1.
Here is a rundown on Bucknell's new signees.
Derrick Anderson Jr., WR, 6-3, 175, Fort Washington, Md., Episcopal (Va.)
Coach Cecchini's Scouting Report: "Derrick is a do-it-all athlete with a high motor. He can high point the ball and win over the top."
Okeyo Ayungo, WR, 6-1, 185, Rockville, Md., Rockville
Coach Cecchini's Scouting Report: "Okeyo is an explosive and twitched-up track star built to run away from people with the ball in his hands."
Alex Brown, QB, 6-3, 195, Rumson, N.J., Red Bank Catholic
Coach Cecchini's Scouting Report: "Alex is an elite-level leader and person. His dual-threat talents helped him lead his team to a state championship and will be a welcome addition to our program."
Brown's uncle, Steve Brown, played linebacker for Bucknell from 1984-87, and his father, Ray, was a wide receiver for the University of Arizona.
Kieran Coscia, OL, 6-3, 260, Pittsfield, Mass., Pittsfield
Coach Cecchini's Scouting Report: "Kieran has the explosiveness and passion he needs to propel him into becoming a mainstay All-Patriot League player."
Luke Freeman, S, 6-2, 190, Tulsa, Okla., Victory Christian School
Coach Cecchini's Scouting Report: "Luke is a physical and hard-hitting safety. He has the ability to defend the pass and be a big-time run stopper."
Josh Gary, WR, 5-11, 190, Upper Marlboro, Md., St. John's College HS
Coach Cecchini's Scouting Report: "Josh is a big-time football player in every sense. He comes from a big-time program and has a big-time football pedigree. He is ready to make Bucknell his big time."
Jack Goheen, LB, 6-2, 210, Fishers Ind., Cathedral
Coach Cecchini's Scouting Report: "Jack (whose father was a football captain at Notre Dame) is a tenacious linebacker who plays the game with extreme passion. His effort is unmatched, and you will regularly find him running sideline to sideline."
Gavin Kennedy, OL, 6-5, 295, Turnersville, N.J., St. Augustine Prep
Coach Cecchini's Scouting Report: "Gavin is a house of a human being who will be a dominating force at the line of scrimmage."
Charlie Kreinbucher, TE, 6-5, 230, Butler, Pa., Butler Area
Coach Cecchini's Scouting Report: "Charlie is a dynamic playmaker who will be physical at the line of scrimmage. He will be a match-up problem for defenses."
Nathan Natoli, OL, 6-6, 260, Olney, Md., Sherwood
Coach Cecchini's Scouting Report: "Nathan has a galore of untapped potential. This Maryland product will develop into a premier offensive tackle."
Bradley Pao, CB, 6-0, 175, Mays Landing, N.J., St. Augustine Prep
Coach Cecchini's Scouting Report: "Bradley is a complete cornerback who can cover like a blanket and hit like a Mack Truck. He is a playmaker who has a high football IQ and great instincts."
Ashton Sempervive, DL, 6-2, 260, New Egypt, N.J., New Egypt
Coach Cecchini's Scouting Report: "Ashton is a powerful defensive lineman who uses strength and speed to reset the line of scrimmage and play in any offense's backfield."
Daniel Sierk, DL, 6-5, 250, Greensburg, Pa., Hempfield Area
Coach Cecchini's Scouting Report: "Daniel is a versatile defensive lineman with the size and speed to demand double teams. He can also make opposing quarterbacks uncomfortable."
