LOCK HAVEN – Lock Haven softball player Delaney Good, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, has been named to the 2023 All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference First Team.
She earned First Team honors as an outfielder.
Updated: May 3, 2023 @ 3:49 am
Updated: May 3, 2023 @ 3:49 am
LOCK HAVEN – Lock Haven softball player Delaney Good, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, has been named to the 2023 All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference First Team.
She earned First Team honors as an outfielder.
Good, a junior, is now a two-time All-PSAC selection after earning Second Team honors last season.
Hitting leadoff, Good, a candidate for Division II National Player of the Year, enjoyed a remarkable season at the plate. She started all 48 games for Lock Haven and hit .437, the second-best single-season average in school history. Good finished the season with a Lock Haven single-season school record - 76 hits.
The .437 batting average ranked No. 5 in the PSAC at the end of the regular season and the 76 hits ranked third in the league.
On the season, Good scored 55 runs, the second-most in school history for a single season. She finished with three doubles, one triple and one home run. Good recorded a .494 slugging-percentage and a .495 on-base percentage.
She also finished the season with 33 stolen bases, the third-most for a single season in school history, and the second-most during the PSAC regular season.
Good had a hit in 41 of 48 games and she recorded 21 multiple-hit games on the season.
To go along with her flashy offensive numbers, Good played spectacular defense in left field.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
