Delaney Good

Lock Haven junior Delaney Good, a Mifflinburg Area High School graduate, gets one of her single-season school-record 76 hits earlier this year. She was named first team All-PSAC on Tuesday.

 Photo courtesy of Lock Haven Athletics

LOCK HAVEN – Lock Haven softball player Delaney Good, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, has been named to the 2023 All-Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference First Team.

She earned First Team honors as an outfielder.

