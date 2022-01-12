MIFFLINBURG — Cannon Griffith and Jarret Foster combined to score 30 points to lead Mifflinburg to a 45-38 Heartland-I victory over Shikellamy on Tuesday.
Griffith led the way with 17 points, nine of which came in the first half as Mifflinburg (6-2, 3-1 HAC-I) built a 23-11 halftime lead.
Mifflinburg is off until Saturday when it plays at Montoursville at 7:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg 45, Shikellamy 38at Mifflinburg
Shikellamy 8 3 9 18 — 38 Mifflinburg 13 10 6 16 — 45
Shikellamy (5-6) 38
Ryan Williams 1 2-6 4; Cameron Lenner 2 2-2 6; Moyer 0 0-0 0; Scott Miller 0 0-0 0; John Peifer 6 0-0 13; Xavier Fashaw 2 0-0 5; Wallace 0 0-0 0; Luke Snyder 0 2-2 2; Mason Dietrich 3 2-2 8.
Totals:
14 8-13 38.
3-point goals:
Peifer, Fashaw.
Mifflinburg (6-2) 45
Jarret Foster 5 0-0 13; Tyler Reigel 1 3-4 5; Eli Troutman 0 0-0 0; Lane Yoder 0 3-4 3; Cannon Griffith 6 5-8 17; Carter Breed 0 1-4 1; Ethan Bomgardner 1 4-6 6.
Totals:
13 16-26 45.
3-point goals:
Foster 3.
JV score:
Shikellamy, 58-42. High scorers: Shikellamy, Snyder, 22; Mifflinburg, Bolick, 15.
Milton 50
Southern Columbia 43
CATAWISSA — Trailing by nine points entering the fourth quarter, the Black Panthers exploded for 22 points in the final eight minutes of play to come back and take the HAC-II victory over the Tigers.
Xzavier Minium powered Milton (7-4, 2-1 HAC-II) with 23 points, plus Jace Brandt added 12 points in the win.
Milton next hosts Midd-West at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Milton 50, Southern Columbia 43At Southern Columbia
Milton 13 8 7 22 – 50 Southern 14 13 10 6 – 43
Milton (7-4) 50
Carter Lilley 1 0-1 2; Nevin Carrier 0 0-0 0; Dale Mitchell 1 0-0 2; Austin Gainer 2 3-4 9; Jace Brandt 3 4-4 12; Xzavier Minium 6 8-12 23; Luke DeLong 0 0-1 0; Ashton Krall 1 0-2 2; Peyton Rearick 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
14 15-24 50.
3-point goals:
Minium 3, Gainer 2, Brandt 2.
Southern (3-3) 43
Michael Zsido 4 0-0 10; Liam Klebon 5 4-7 16; Connor Gallagher 0 0-0 0; Isaac Carter 1 0-0 2; Jake Tocylousky 0 0-0 0; Brian Britton 4 0-0 8; Trey Wetzel 0 0-0 0; Tyler Arnold 1 1-2 3; Braedon Wisloski 1 2-4 4.
Totals:
16 7-13 43.
3-point goals:
Zsido 2, Klebon 2.
JV score:
SCA, 51-45. High scorers: SC, Matt Masala, 15; Milton, Nijel Hunter, 14.
Girls basketball
Northumberland Chr. 60
Meadowbrook Chr. 19
MILTON — The Warriors outscored the Lions 28-11 in the first half to roll to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win.
Kailey Devlin led Meadowbrook (3-8, 2-1 ACAA) with 11 points.
Meadowbrook next plays at Juniata Christian School at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Northumberland Chr. 60, Meadowbrook Chr. 19At Meadowbrook Christian
Norry Chr. 16 12 24 8 — 60 Meadowbrook 1 10 8 0 – 19
Northumberland (9-1) 60
Kendra Schoeppner 1 0-0 2; Aubrie Hostetter 0 0-0 0; Jenika Krum 1 0-0 3; Eden Treas 0 0-0 0; Allison Miller 0 0-0 0; Kara Wilhelm 3 0-0 6; Emily Garvin 12 1-3 26; Emily McCahan 2 0-0 4; Anna Ulmer 3 1-1 7; Emma Ulmer 6 0-0 12; Caryssa Ressler 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
28 2-4 60.
3-point goals:
Krum, Garvin.
Meadowbrook Chr. (3-8) 19
Kailey Devlin 4 2-3 11; Emma George 0 0-0 0; Cassidy Miller 0 0-0 0; Addison Nevius 0 1-2 1; Audrey Millett 0 0-0 0; Alayna Smith 0 1-2 1; Madi McNeal 2 0-0 6; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
6 4-7 19.
3-point goals:
Devlin.
Boys/girls swimming
Milton sweeps Shamokin
COAL TOWNSHIP — Camden Weaver and Hunter Zettlemoyer were both four-event winners to help lead the Black Panthers to the HAC sweep of the Indians.
Weaver won the 200 free (2:08.81), 100 breast (1:16.25), 200 free relay and the 400 free relay; and Zettlemoyer won the 50 free (25.96), 100 free (58.29), 200 medley relay and 400 free relay as Milton beat Shamokin, 80-38.
On the girls, a 79-49 victory for the Black Panthers, Maria Painter led the way with three wins. Painter took the 200 free (2:20.18), 100 free (1:01.52) and she also swam a leg on the victorious 400 free relay team.
BoysMilton 80, Shamokin 38200 medley relay: 1. Milton (Levi Shamblen, Brady Newcomer, Hunter Zettlemoyer, Farrell Sipe), 2:14.59. 200 free: 1. Camden Weaver, M, 2:08.81; 2. Xavier Godown, M; 3. Anthony Feudale, S. 50 free: 1. Zettlemoyer, M, 25.96; 2. Sipe, M; 3. Oskar Moraski, S. Diving: 1. Vance Shiko, S, 146.35; 2. Brian Jovel-Martinez, S. 100 free: 1. Zettlemoyer, M, 58.29; 2. Shiko, S; 3. Sipe, M. 500 free: 1. Godown, M, 6:02.01. 200 free relay: 1. Milton (Weaver, Newcomer, Max Ferry, Sipe), 1:53.97. 100 back: 1. Feudale, S, 1:12.42; 2. Newcomer, M; 3. Shamblen, M. 100 breast: 1. Weaver, M, 1:16.25; 2. Shamblen, M. 400 free relay:
1. Milton (Ferry, Zettlemoyer, Godown, Weaver), 4:26.63.
GirlsMilton 79, Shamokin 49200 medley relay: 1. Milton (Kayli Johnson, Ashley Shamblen, Ruby Newcomer, Sara Dewyer), 2:21.82. 200 free: 1. Maria Painter, M, 2:20.18; 2. Riley Godown, M; 3. Emma Rodriguez, S. 200 IM: 1. Newcomer, M, 2:44.02; 2. Madalyn Roman, S. 50 free: 1. Liela Bellis, S, 28.13; 2. Dewyer, M; 3. Shamblen, M. 100 free: Painter, M, 1:01.52; 2. Newcomer, M; 3. Dewyer, M. 500 free: 1. Rodriguez, S, 7:56.27; 2. Godown, M. 200 free relay: 1. Shamokin (Bellis, Haley Rebuck, Hannah Bashore, Roman), 2:13.59. 100 back: 1. Bellis, S, 1:17.17; 2. Johnson, M; 3. Carlie Dauberman, M. 100 breast: 1. Roman, S, 1:34.15; 2. Shamblen, M; 3. Dauberman, M. 400 free relay:
1. Milton (Godown, Shamblen, Dewyer, Painter), 4:58.55.
Lewisburg boys tie/girls lose twice in tri-meet
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons only came away with a handful of wins as they competed in a Heartland tri-meet against Danville and Central Mountain at Bucknell University.
In the boys meet, Mason Ordonez won the 500 free in 5:11.20 and he also swam a leg on the winning 400 free relay team for Lewisburg (1-1-2).
On the girls side, Kimberly Shannon took the 200 IM (2:12.40) and the 500 free (5:17.24), plus she also helped the 400 free relay team to victory as well for Lewisburg (1-3).
BoysLewisburg 42, Danville 42Lewisburg 42, Central Mountain 42At Bucknell University200 medley relay: 1. Central Mtn. (Owen Wunder, Jonathan Hughes, Leisher Gugino, Jackson Walker), 1:53.19. 200 free: 1. Gugino, CM, 1:56.73; 2. Ethan Zeh, L; 3. Julian Hardin, D. 200 IM: 1. Ryan Hause, D, 2:07.97; 2. Miles Fassero, L; 3. Wunder, CM. 50 free: 1. Walker, CM, 24.72; 2. Liam Liotta, D; 3. Braden Davis, L. Diving: 1. Gavin Holcombe, D, 191.45; 2. Ethan Riedhammer, D; 3. Luca Kuhn, L. 100 fly: 1. Hause, D, 59.60. 100 free: 1. Hughes, CM, 52.76; 2. Liotta, D; 3. Walker, CM. 500 free: 1. Mason Ordonez, L, 5:11.20; 2. Wunder, CM; 3. Arthur McGuire, CM. 200 free relay: 1. CM (Hughes, Walker, Wunder, Gugino), 1:42.52. 100 back: 1. Hughes, CM, 1:00.53; 2. Zeh, L; 3. Hardin, D. 100 breast: 1. Gugino, CM, 1:06.49; 2. Miles Fassero, L; 3. Kieran Davis, L. 400 free relay:
1. Lewisburg (Braden Davis, Zeh, Kieran Davis, Mason Ordonez), 4:13.52.
GirlsDanville 65, Lewisburg 34Central Mountain 59, Lewisburg 41At Bucknell University200 medley relay: 1. Danville (Alivia Shen, Brenna Ross, Coyla Bartholomew, Caroline Spahr), 1:57.36. 200 free: 1. C. Bartholomew, D, 2:03.38; 2. Emma Gerlinski, L; 3. Ana Persun, CM. 200 IM: 1. Kimberly Shannon, L, 2:12.40; 2. Shen, D; 3. C. Bartholomew, D. 50 free: 1. Ross, D, 25.11; 2. Camryn Bair, CM; 3. Madison Bair, CM. Diving: 1. Lilla Oldfield, D, 140.65; 2. Alanna Jacob, L; 3. Ella Mirshahi, L. 100 fly: 1. Persun, CM, 1:02.15; 2. Hannah Bartholomew, D; 3. Maya Hassenbalg, D. 100 free: 1. C. Bartholomew, D, 55.41; 2. C. Bair, CM; 3. Gerlinski, L. 500 free: 1. Shannon, L, 5:17.24; 2. Victoria Bartholomew, D; 3. Spahr, D. 200 free relay: 1. Danville (Spahr, H. Bartholomew, C. Bartholomew, Ross), 1:45.16. 100 back: 1. Shen, D, 1:05.95; 2. M. Bair, CM; 3. Anna Hummel, D. 100 breast: 1. Ross, D, 1:11.36; 2. Olivia Rockey, CM; 3. Ava Ross, D. 400 free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Gerlinski, Lucy Mitchell, Valeria Riley, Shannon), 4:15.29.
