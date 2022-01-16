GETTYSBURG — Warrior Run topped Red Lion, Palmyra, Big Springs and Bermudian Springs Saturday at the Gettysburg Duals. Only the hosts Gettysburg handed the Defenders defeat.
Kaden Milheim (126/132) had two pins, a tech fall and two decisions to go unbeaten on the day. Cameron Milheim (138/145) also had a pair of pins, a pair of tech falls and a decision to go unbeaten on the day.
Warrior Run is at Benton on Tuesday. Samuel Hall (126/132) got two pins, a major and two decisions to go unbeaten on the day.
Warrior Run 30, Red Lion 22
106: Mason Harvey (RL) maj. dec. Gavin Hunter (WR) 15-3 113: Anson Rouch (WR) by forfeit 120: Jackson Orell (RL) pinned Trey Nicholas (WR) 1:31 126: Samuel Hall (WR) dec. Dalton Boyer (RL) 8-2 132: Kaden Milheim (WR) dec. Tyler Bootier (RL) 8-2 138: Colby LeBarron (WR) dec. Owen Smith (RL) 5-3 145: Cameron Milheim (WR) pinned Kyle Deisley (RL) 1:56 152: Frank Gulli (RL) dec. Isaiah Betz (WR) 9-6 160: Cole Shupp (WR) dec. Jay‘den Nance (RL) 7-3 172: Tristen Brenneman (RL) dec. Tanner Confair (WR) 4-2 189: James Lopez (RL) dec. Stone Allison (WR) 7-5 215: Hunter Hauck (WR) pinned Angy Mike Mossengo (RL) 1:10 285: Ethan Nelson (RL) dec. Ethan Carper (WR) 3-1
Warrior Run 46, Palmyra Area 27
120: Stephen Stine (P) pinned Anson Rouch (WR) 4:46 126: Kaden Milheim (WR) tech fall Nathaniel Foltz (P) 19-2 4:46 132: Samuel Hall (WR) pinned Josh Foltz (P) 1:14 138: Colby LeBarron (WR) pinned Keagen Klinefelter (P) 1:42 145: Cameron Milheim (WR) tech fall Mason Bucks (P) 19-3, 3:37 152: Isaiah Betz (WR) by forfeit 160: Tanner Confair (WR) by forfeit 172: Jase Jones (P) pinned Cole Shupp (WR) 4:15 189: Stone Allison (WR) pinned Kadin Jones (P) 0:31 215: Daniel Steskal (P) pinned Hunter Hauck (WR) 5:26 285: Jonathan Eisenhooth (P) pinned Ethan Carper (WR) 1:53 106: Joshua Smith (P) dec. Gavin Hunter (WR) 6-3 113: Trey Nicholas (WR) pinned Gaige Shuman (P) 1:49
Gettysburg Area 40, Warrior Run 28
113: Trey Nicholas (WR) pinned Ethan Burgess (G) 4:58 120: Gabriel Pecaitis (G) pinned Anson Rouch (WR) 0:49 126: Kaden Milheim (WR) pinned Wyatt Sokol (G) 3:22 132: Samuel Hall (WR) pinned Christian Paul (G) 3:10 138: Cameron Milheim (WR) dec. Dalton Redden (G) 12-6 145: Jaxon Townsend (G) pinned Colby LeBarron (WR) 5:16 152: Logan Newell (G) maj. dec. Isaiah Betz (WR) 13-3 160: Cole Shupp (WR) maj. dec. Mason Rebert (G) 11-2 172: Jacob Cherry (G) pinned Tanner Confair (WR) 1:19 189: Tyler Withers (G) pinned Stone Allison (WR) 1:11 215: Samuel Rodriguez (G) pinned Hunter Hauck (WR) 0:42 285: Trevor Gallagher (G) pinned Ethan Carper (WR) 0:26 106: Gavin Hunter (WR) dec. Zoey Haines (G) 6-2
Warrior Run 51, Big Springs 15
132: Samuel Hall (WR) dec. Logan Schmidt (BS) 9-3 138: Cameron Milheim (WR) tech fall Tyler Frye (BS) 18-2, 4:20 145: Colby LeBarron (WR) by forfeit 152: Isaiah Betz (WR) by forfeit 160: Cole Shupp (WR) by forfeit 172: Clayton Hetrick (BS) dec. Tanner Confair (WR) 9-2 189: Stone Allison (WR) maj. dec. Rodney Yeager (BS) 11-3 215: Owen Hutchinson (BS) pinned Hunter Hauck (WR) 1:37 285: Jeremiah Lecrone (BS) pinned Ethan Carper (WR) 0:53 106: Gavin Hunter (WR) by forfeit 113: Anson Rouch (WR) by forfeit 120: Trey Nicholas (WR) pinned Thomas Johnson (BS) 3:26 126: Kaden Milheim (WR) dec. Eli Gregoris (BS) 8-1
Warrior Run 55, Bermudian Springs 15
