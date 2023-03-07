LEWISBURG — Bucknell senior Ella Payer earned Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week honors on Monday, after she played a starring role in Saturday’s 22-6 home win over St. Bonaventure.
Payer, a two-time All-Patriot League honoree, spearheaded a Bison defensive unit that limited the Bonnies to only 14 total shots and only six goals, two of which came in the fourth quarter after Bucknell had built a commanding 14-goal cushion. Payer picked up three ground balls and caused two turnovers in the game.
A big factor in keeping the St. Bonaventure offense in check was Bucknell’s 20-10 edge on the draw circle, and Payer collected 10 of Bucknell’s 20 draw controls. Payer now has 34 draw controls in five games this season, third-most in the Patriot League. Her 153 career draw controls are fourth-most in team history and now just 11 shy of Bonnie Buechel’s school record.
Bucknell received contributions from all over the field in Saturday’s win over St. Bonaventure. Sophomore Allie Boyce earned an Honorable Mention nod from the Patriot League this week after equaling her career high with seven goals. Sophomore Taylor McClain dished out five assists to give her 19 on the season, fourth-most in all of Division I lacrosse, and freshman Alex Nesbitt tallied four goals and two assists in her first collegiate start.
The Bison have now won three straight games by a combined margin of 54-26 to move to 3-2 on the season. Bucknell travels to Mount St. Mary’s on Saturday before hosting Navy in the Patriot League opener on March. 18.
Ex-Raider Derek Carr agrees to 4-year contract with Saints
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Derek Carr has proved repeatedly that he can produce as a passer.
What the former Raiders quarterback hasn't done is win in the playoffs, something he aims to change in New Orleans, where he'll be reunited with Dennis Allen — his first NFL coach.
Carr has agreed to a four-year contract with the Saints, and a person familiar with the situation said the deal could be worth up to $150 million.
The person spoke to The Associated Press about the contract's value on condition of anonymity Monday because financial terms were not released when the Saints announced their agreement with Carr, a four-time Pro Bowler who ranks fourth in the NFL in yards passing since entering the league.
“Derek’s experience, leadership and skillset will be an asset to our offense,” Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said.
Carr played nine seasons for the Raiders and holds club records for yards passing (35,222) and touchdown passes (217). But after struggling late last season, he was benched with two games remaining.
Carr, who turns 32 on March 28, was released by Las Vegas on Feb. 14 after he declined to waive the no-trade clause in his contract. Las Vegas needed to trade or release him by that date or $40.4 million of his contract over the next two years would have become fully guaranteed.
The knock on Carr was that his tenure as the Raiders' starting QB produced just two playoff appearances and no postseason victories. Now he will have an opportunity in New Orleans to demonstrate that he can get better results with a different organization.
Allen, meanwhile, urgently needs to win. He went 8-28 in his first head coaching job with the Raiders, but he got a second chance in New Orleans in 2022 after overseeing one of the NFL's best defenses during more than a half-decade as a coordinator under Sean Payton.
While New Orleans again fielded an elite defense last season, the Saints finished 7-10 and out of the playoffs because of an inconsistent and turnover-prone offense.
Vorhees, Brown lead position in bench press at NFL combine
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Guard Andrew Vorhees of Southern California closed the NFL’s annual scouting combine Monday with a flourish, bench pressing 38 reps at 225 pounds with an injured leg.
It was the highest total all week in Indianapolis. It wasn't immediately clear how serious Vorhees injury was on Sunday, but he was able to show up Monday on the bench press.
Defensive tackle Mazi Smith of Michigan had the previous best of 34.
The offensive line performed well as a group, too. Guards Anthony Bradford of LSU and Jovaughn Gwynn of South Carolina were tied in second at 34, matching Smith's previous mark.
Tyler Steen of Alabama had the top mark (31) among offensive tackles, one more than Peter Skoronski of Northwestern, who is expected to be the first tackle selected April 27.
Running back Chase Brown of Illinois continued his impressive week by leading all running backs with 25 reps. Evan Hull of Northwestern and Tank Bigsby of Auburn were second with 21 each.
Brown also was the fifth-fastest back in the 40-yard dash (4.43 seconds) and led his position group with a 40-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of 10 feet, 7 inches.
