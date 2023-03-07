LEWISBURG — Bucknell senior Ella Payer earned Patriot League Defensive Player of the Week honors on Monday, after she played a starring role in Saturday’s 22-6 home win over St. Bonaventure.

Payer, a two-time All-Patriot League honoree, spearheaded a Bison defensive unit that limited the Bonnies to only 14 total shots and only six goals, two of which came in the fourth quarter after Bucknell had built a commanding 14-goal cushion. Payer picked up three ground balls and caused two turnovers in the game.

