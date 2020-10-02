Junior high football
Milton 22, Hughesville 7at MiltonMilton scoring
: Lucas Ditty 70 punt return; Chris Doyle, 24 run; Heyden Patterson, two extra points and one two-point conversion run.
Milton offensive leaders:
Doyle, 7 carries for 100 yards; Patterson, 1 carry for 12 yards; Dominic Lyle, 4 carries for 15 yards; Monty Fisher, 7 carries for 5 yards; Iazayah Minium, 1-for-1 passing for 5 yards; Ditty, 1 catch for 5 yards.
Milton defensive leaders:
Doyle, 6 tackles (2 for loss); Ditty, 5 tackles; Lytle, 5 tackles (1 for loss); Patterson, 5 tackles (1 for loss); Minium, 3 tackles (1 for loss); Talen Strous, 3 tackles; Alex Bennett, 3 tackles (1 for loss and 2 sacks); Delvin Arnold 1 tackle (1 sack); Lytle, 2 tackles; Quacey Wilt, 2 tackles; Wolfe, 2 tackles (1 for loss); Cole Walter, 1 tackle; Luke Maturani, 1 tackle.
Note:
The next game for Milton is Thursday at Warrior Run.
Major League Baseball
Playoff glance
x-if necessary
WILD CARD SERIES
(Best-of-3)
American League
Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0 Tuesday, Sept. 29: Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1 Wednesday, Sept. 30: Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 2 Oakland 2, Chicago White Sox 1 Tuesday, Sept. 29: Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland 1 Wednesday, Sept. 30: Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 3 Thursday, Oct. 1: Oakland 6, Chicago White Sox 4 Houston 2, Minnesota 0 Tuesday, Sept. 29: Houston 4, Minnesota 1 Wednesday, Sept. 30: Houston 3, Minnesota 1 New York Yankees 2, Cleveland 0 Tuesday, Sept. 29: New York Yankees 12, Cleveland 3 Wednesday, Sept. 30: New York Yankees 10, Cleveland 9
National League
Los Angeles Dodgers 2, Milwaukee 0
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Los Angeles Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 2 Thursday, Oct. 1: Los Angeles Dodgers 3, Milwaukee 0
Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 0
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Atlanta 1, Cincinnati 0, 13 innings Thursday, Oct. 1: Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 0
Miami 1, Chicago Cubs 0
Wednesday, Sept. 30: Miami 5, Chicago Cubs 1 Thursday, Oct. 1: Miami at Chicago Cubs, ppd., rain forecast Friday, Oct. 2: Miami (Sanchez 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 8-3), 2:08 p.m. (ABC) x-Saturday, Oct. 3: Miami (Lopez 6-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-3), 3:38 p.m. (ESPN2)
St. Louis 1, San Diego 1
Wednesday, Sept. 30: St. Louis 7, San Diego 4 Thursday, Oct. 1: San Diego 11, St. Louis 9 Friday, Oct. 2: St. Louis (Flaherty 4-3) at San Diego, 7:08 p.m. (ESPN)
DIVISION SERIES
(Best-of-5)
American League
(All Games on TBS)
Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees
At San Diego Monday, Oct. 5: New York Yankees (Cole 7-3) vs. Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) Tuesday, Oct. 6: New York Yankees (Tanaka 3-3) vs. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-1) Wednesday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2) vs. New York Yankees (Happ 2-2) x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees (García 3-2) x-Friday, Oct. 9: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay
Oakland vs. Houston
At Los Angeles Monday, Oct. 5: Houston (Greinke 3-3) vs. Oakland Tuesday, Oct. 6: Houston (Urquidy 1-1) vs. Oakland Wednesday, Oct. 7: Oakland vs. Houston x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Oakland vs. Houston x-Friday, Oct. 9: Houston vs. Oakland
National League
San Diego-St. Louis winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers At Arlington, Texas Tuesday, Oct. 6: San Diego-St. Louis winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (FS1 or MLB) Wednesday, Oct. 7: San Diego-St. Louis winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (FS1 or MLB) Thursday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego-St. Louis winner (FS1 or MLB) x-Friday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego-St. Louis winner (FS1) x-Saturday, Oct. 10: San Diego-St. Louis vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (FS1)
Chicago Cubs-Miami winner vs. Atlanta
At Houston Tuesday, Oct. 6: Chicago Cubs-Miami winner vs. Atlanta (FS1 or MLB) Wednesday, Oct. 7: Chicago Cubs-Miami vs. Atlanta (FS1 or MLB) Thursday, Oct. 8: Atlanta vs. Chicago Cubs-Miami winner (FS1 or MLB) x-Friday, Oct. 9: Atlanta vs. Chicago Cubs-Miami winner (FS1) x-Saturday, Oct. 10: Chicago Cubs-Miami vs. Atlanta (FS1)
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 93 77 New England 2 1 0 .667 87 66 Miami 1 2 0 .333 70 65 N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 65 131
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74 Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 84 45 Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 70 84 Houston 0 3 0 .000 57 95
North
W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58 Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 91 56 Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 75 88 Cincinnati 0 2 1 .000 66 74
West
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 91 60 Las Vegas 2 1 0 .667 88 90 L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 52 57 Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 1 2 0 .333 88 97 Washington 1 2 0 .333 62 81 Philadelphia 0 2 1 .000 59 87 N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 38 79
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 82 61 Carolina 1 2 0 .333 68 81 New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 88 94 Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 90 108
North
W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 3 0 0 1.000 74 62 Green Bay 3 0 0 1.000 122 85 Detroit 1 2 0 .333 70 92 Minnesota 0 3 0 .000 75 102
West
W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 3 0 0 1.000 111 86 Arizona 2 1 0 .667 77 61 L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 89 71 San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 87 46
Thursday’s Games
Denver 37, N.Y. Jets 28
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Dallas, 1 p.m. Baltimore at Washington, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Arizona at Carolina, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Detroit, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Houston, 1 p.m. Seattle at Miami, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Chicago, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Buffalo at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. New England at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. Philadelphia at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 8
Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 11
Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Washington, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m. Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. Denver at New England, 4:25 p.m. Indianapolis at Cleveland, 4:25 p.m. Minnesota at Seattle, 8:20 p.m. Open: Detroit, Green Bay
Monday, Oct. 12
L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.
National Basketball Association
NBA FINALS
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
L.A. Lakers 1, Miami 0
Wednesday, Sept. 30: L.A. Lakers 116, Miami 98 Friday, Oct. 2: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 9 p.m. x-Friday, Oct. 9: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. x-Sunday, Oct. 11: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, Oct. 13: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
WNBA
Finals
(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)
(1)Las Vegas vs. (2)Seattle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.