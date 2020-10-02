Junior high football

Milton 22, Hughesville 7at MiltonMilton scoring

: Lucas Ditty 70 punt return; Chris Doyle, 24 run; Heyden Patterson, two extra points and one two-point conversion run.

Milton offensive leaders:

Doyle, 7 carries for 100 yards; Patterson, 1 carry for 12 yards; Dominic Lyle, 4 carries for 15 yards; Monty Fisher, 7 carries for 5 yards; Iazayah Minium, 1-for-1 passing for 5 yards; Ditty, 1 catch for 5 yards.

Milton defensive leaders:

Doyle, 6 tackles (2 for loss); Ditty, 5 tackles; Lytle, 5 tackles (1 for loss); Patterson, 5 tackles (1 for loss); Minium, 3 tackles (1 for loss); Talen Strous, 3 tackles; Alex Bennett, 3 tackles (1 for loss and 2 sacks); Delvin Arnold 1 tackle (1 sack); Lytle, 2 tackles; Quacey Wilt, 2 tackles; Wolfe, 2 tackles (1 for loss); Cole Walter, 1 tackle; Luke Maturani, 1 tackle.

Note:

The next game for Milton is Thursday at Warrior Run.

Major League Baseball

Playoff glance

x-if necessary

WILD CARD SERIES

(Best-of-3)

American League

Tampa Bay 2, Toronto 0 Tuesday, Sept. 29: Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1 Wednesday, Sept. 30: Tampa Bay 8, Toronto 2 Oakland 2, Chicago White Sox 1 Tuesday, Sept. 29: Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland 1 Wednesday, Sept. 30: Oakland 5, Chicago White Sox 3 Thursday, Oct. 1: Oakland 6, Chicago White Sox 4 Houston 2, Minnesota 0 Tuesday, Sept. 29: Houston 4, Minnesota 1 Wednesday, Sept. 30: Houston 3, Minnesota 1 New York Yankees 2, Cleveland 0 Tuesday, Sept. 29: New York Yankees 12, Cleveland 3 Wednesday, Sept. 30: New York Yankees 10, Cleveland 9

National League

Los Angeles Dodgers 2, Milwaukee 0

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Los Angeles Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 2 Thursday, Oct. 1: Los Angeles Dodgers 3, Milwaukee 0

Atlanta 2, Cincinnati 0

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Atlanta 1, Cincinnati 0, 13 innings Thursday, Oct. 1: Atlanta 5, Cincinnati 0

Miami 1, Chicago Cubs 0

Wednesday, Sept. 30: Miami 5, Chicago Cubs 1 Thursday, Oct. 1: Miami at Chicago Cubs, ppd., rain forecast Friday, Oct. 2: Miami (Sanchez 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 8-3), 2:08 p.m. (ABC) x-Saturday, Oct. 3: Miami (Lopez 6-4) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-3), 3:38 p.m. (ESPN2)

St. Louis 1, San Diego 1

Wednesday, Sept. 30: St. Louis 7, San Diego 4 Thursday, Oct. 1: San Diego 11, St. Louis 9 Friday, Oct. 2: St. Louis (Flaherty 4-3) at San Diego, 7:08 p.m. (ESPN)

DIVISION SERIES

(Best-of-5)

American League

(All Games on TBS)

Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees

At San Diego Monday, Oct. 5: New York Yankees (Cole 7-3) vs. Tampa Bay (Snell 4-1) Tuesday, Oct. 6: New York Yankees (Tanaka 3-3) vs. Tampa Bay (Glasnow 5-1) Wednesday, Oct. 7: Tampa Bay (Morton 2-2) vs. New York Yankees (Happ 2-2) x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Tampa Bay vs. New York Yankees (García 3-2) x-Friday, Oct. 9: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay

Oakland vs. Houston

At Los Angeles Monday, Oct. 5: Houston (Greinke 3-3) vs. Oakland Tuesday, Oct. 6: Houston (Urquidy 1-1) vs. Oakland Wednesday, Oct. 7: Oakland vs. Houston x-Thursday, Oct. 8: Oakland vs. Houston x-Friday, Oct. 9: Houston vs. Oakland

National League

San Diego-St. Louis winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers At Arlington, Texas Tuesday, Oct. 6: San Diego-St. Louis winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (FS1 or MLB) Wednesday, Oct. 7: San Diego-St. Louis winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (FS1 or MLB) Thursday, Oct. 8: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego-St. Louis winner (FS1 or MLB) x-Friday, Oct. 9: Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego-St. Louis winner (FS1) x-Saturday, Oct. 10: San Diego-St. Louis vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (FS1)

Chicago Cubs-Miami winner vs. Atlanta

At Houston Tuesday, Oct. 6: Chicago Cubs-Miami winner vs. Atlanta (FS1 or MLB) Wednesday, Oct. 7: Chicago Cubs-Miami vs. Atlanta (FS1 or MLB) Thursday, Oct. 8: Atlanta vs. Chicago Cubs-Miami winner (FS1 or MLB) x-Friday, Oct. 9: Atlanta vs. Chicago Cubs-Miami winner (FS1) x-Saturday, Oct. 10: Chicago Cubs-Miami vs. Atlanta (FS1)

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 3 0 0 1.000 93 77 New England 2 1 0 .667 87 66 Miami 1 2 0 .333 70 65 N.Y. Jets 0 4 0 .000 65 131

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 3 0 0 1.000 80 74 Indianapolis 2 1 0 .667 84 45 Jacksonville 1 2 0 .333 70 84 Houston 0 3 0 .000 57 95

North

W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 3 0 0 1.000 80 58 Baltimore 2 1 0 .667 91 56 Cleveland 2 1 0 .667 75 88 Cincinnati 0 2 1 .000 66 74

West

W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 3 0 0 1.000 91 60 Las Vegas 2 1 0 .667 88 90 L.A. Chargers 1 2 0 .333 52 57 Denver 1 3 0 .250 82 98

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 1 2 0 .333 88 97 Washington 1 2 0 .333 62 81 Philadelphia 0 2 1 .000 59 87 N.Y. Giants 0 3 0 .000 38 79

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 2 1 0 .667 82 61 Carolina 1 2 0 .333 68 81 New Orleans 1 2 0 .333 88 94 Atlanta 0 3 0 .000 90 108

North

W L T Pct PF PA Chicago 3 0 0 1.000 74 62 Green Bay 3 0 0 1.000 122 85 Detroit 1 2 0 .333 70 92 Minnesota 0 3 0 .000 75 102

West

W L T Pct PF PA Seattle 3 0 0 1.000 111 86 Arizona 2 1 0 .667 77 61 L.A. Rams 2 1 0 .667 89 71 San Francisco 2 1 0 .667 87 46

Thursday’s Games

Denver 37, N.Y. Jets 28

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Chargers at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Dallas, 1 p.m. Baltimore at Washington, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Arizona at Carolina, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Detroit, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Minnesota at Houston, 1 p.m. Seattle at Miami, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Chicago, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Buffalo at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m. New England at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. Philadelphia at San Francisco, 8:20 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 8

Tampa Bay at Chicago, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 11

Cincinnati at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Kansas City, 1 p.m. L.A. Rams at Washington, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Arizona at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. Jacksonville at Houston, 1 p.m. Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m. Denver at New England, 4:25 p.m. Indianapolis at Cleveland, 4:25 p.m. Minnesota at Seattle, 8:20 p.m. Open: Detroit, Green Bay

Monday, Oct. 12

L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.

National Basketball Association

NBA FINALS

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

L.A. Lakers 1, Miami 0

Wednesday, Sept. 30: L.A. Lakers 116, Miami 98 Friday, Oct. 2: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 9 p.m. x-Friday, Oct. 9: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m. x-Sunday, Oct. 11: L.A. Lakers vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, Oct. 13: Miami vs. L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

WNBA

Finals

(Best-of-5; x-if necessary)

(1)Las Vegas vs. (2)Seattle

Friday, Oct. 2: Seattle vs. Las Vegas, 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4: Seattle vs. Las Vegas, 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6: Las Vegas vs. Seattle, 7 p.m. x-Thursday, Oct 8: Las Vegas vs. Seattle, 7 p.m. x-Sunday, Oct. 11: Seattle vs. Las Vegas, 3 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League CLEVELAND INDIANS — Activated LF Jake Bauers, RF Daniel Johnson, 1B Bobby Bradley, LHPs Sam Hentges, Logan Allen, Scott Moss and Kyle Nelson, RHPs Jean Carlos Mejia and Adam Plutko, SS Yu Chang and C Beau Taylor from alternate training site. Activated RHP Emmanuel Clase from restricted list. MINNESOTA TWINS — Activated 2B Travis Blankenhorn, 3B Josh Donaldson, RHPs Jorge Alcala, Dakota Chalmers and Jhoan Duran, LHPs Rich Hill, Devin Smeltzer and Lewis Thorpe, CF Gilberto Celestino and OF Brent Rooker from alternate training site. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent LHP Sean Gilmartin outright to alternate training site. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHPs Sean Reid-Foley, Elvis Luciano, Julian Merryweather, Patrick Murphy, Tanner Roark, Jordan Romano, Jacob Waguespack, Hector Perez, Shun Yamaguchi, T.J. Zeuch and OF Derek Fisher from alternate training site. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated LHP Joe Mantiply for assignment. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Claimed RHP Sean Poppen off waivers from Minnesota. Designated SS J.T. Riddle for assignment. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed K Elliot Fry to the practice squad. ARIZONA CARDINALS— Signed S T.J. Ward to the practice squad. Released OL Rick Leonard from the practice squad. BUFFALO BILLS — Released CB Cam Lewis. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Ryan Switzer to the practice squad. DENVER BRONCOS — Activated LB Josh Watson and OT Jake Rodgers from the practice squad. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed WR Juwann Winfree to the practice squad. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OL Ryan Hunter to the practice squad. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Sign OL Jordan Roos to the practice squad. Release WR Mason Kinsey from the practice squad. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed CB Madre Harper. NEW YORK JETS — Activated WR Jeff Smith from injured reserve. Signed CB Javelin Guidry from the practice squad. Activated WR Lawrence Cager and CB Lamar Jackson from the practice squad. Released QB Mike White and CB Nate Hairston. TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed CB Kristian on the injured reserve/COVID-19 list. SOCCER Major League Soccer MLS — Announced match between Colorado Rapids and Portland Timbers, Oct. 3, postponed for confirmed cases of COVID-19. MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Traded F Mason Toye to Montreal Impact for allocation money and a 2021 draft pick. COLLEGE UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-OSHKOSH — Named Robert W LeBuhn interim women’s tennis head coach.

