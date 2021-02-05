MILTON - After landing in the loss column in four out of its last five games, Milton's girls basketball team looked to get back to the winning side against Montoursville in Friday's Heartland Athletic Conference Division II matchup.
The Black Panthers, who already own a 12-point victory over the Warriors earlier this season, tried to get the season sweep but they fell just a little bit short.
Montoursville made five of six free throws down the stretch to hold on for a 42-39 victory over Milton inside The Jungle.
"They made their free throws and we didn't. We didn't execute very well on offense for a couple of stretches in the game, and Montoursville made some shots and we didn't," said Milton coach Phil Davis, whose team hadn't played since a 60-21 loss to Southern Columbia last Friday.
"It was a good game and we played hard, but Montoursville was able to execute a little bit better on the offensive end than we did, and they shot a little bit better from the foul line than we did."
A slow start to the game didn't help Milton's cause, either.
The Black Panthers (3-5, 1-5 HAC-II) didn't get their first points - a layup by Kiersten Stork - until halfway through the first period. Stork would add a jumper later in the period, but the Warriors (2-7, 2-4) went ahead by three late on a trey by Alaina Marchioni.
Milton got more into a rhythm in the second quarter as Abbey Kitchen scored six points and Morgan Reiner sank a couple of buckets, the second of which was a mid-range jumper that gave the hosts their first lead of the game at 16-14 with 1:50 left before the half.
A layup by Crystal Hamilton followed moments after Reiner's shot to ensure the Black Panthers would go into the locker room with a lead (18-17).
"Again, we were struggling to shoot the ball, but we fought back and had a little bit of momentum," said Davis. "Montoursville closed the gap at the half, but it was a good, close game for much of the game other than (a little stretch) in the first quarter, but we just didn't execute when we needed to the most."
A couple of jumpers and a layup by Hamilton highlighted the third period for Milton as the game became knotted up at 25-all, but Montoursville went on a 5-0 run at the end of the quarter to retake the lead for good.
Hamilton continued her hot shooting in the fourth with three more buckets to help keep Milton within a possession of Montoursville, but when the Black Panthers resorted to fouling with under a minute remaining the Warriors had Marchioni to seal the deal.
Marchioni (15 points) made 5-of-6 of her shots from the charity stripe in the final seconds to help Montoursville hold on.
Hamilton, however, led all scorers with 16 points, eight rebounds and a block. Stork added eight points and Kitchen had seven in the loss for the Black Panthers.
"Montoursville has improved all year and they are getting better, and they just got us tonight," said Davis. "We didn't execute on the offensive end a few times and they made their shots, and we didn't.
"I think we were prepared for them and we played really hard, but Montoursville just came out on the good end of it," added Milton's coach.
Milton is next scheduled to play at 2 p.m. today at Danville.
Montoursville 42, Milton 39
at Milton
Score by quarters
Montoursville;9;8;13;12 - 42
Milton;6;12;7;14 - 39
Montoursville (2-7) 42
Alaina Marchioni 3 8-8 15; Shianne Klemick 0 2-2 2; Madison Moll 0 0-0 0; Mackenzie Weaver 6 0-2 15; Mackenzie Cohick 0 2-4 2; Madalyn Adams 1 1-4 4; Anna Baylor 2 0-0 4. Totals: 12 13-20 42.
3-point goals: Weaver 3, Adams, Marchioni.
Milton (3-5) 39
Kiersten Stork 3 1-3 8; Leah Walter 0 0-0 0; Morgan Reiner 3 1-3 7; Crystal Hamilton 7 2-3 16; Abbey Kitchen 2 3-4 7; Kyla Rovenolt 0 0-0 0; Brooklyn Wade 0 0-0 0; Larissa Shearer 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 7-13 39.
3-point goals: Stork, Reiner.
JV score: Montoursville, 43-22.
