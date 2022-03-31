LEWISBURG — Michael Espinosa is working diligently in an effort to keep the youngsters in Lewisburg’s track and field program plugged into that day’s training session and a schedule of events predicated on building toward another workout … and another … and another.
What makes Espinosa’s efforts considerably more difficult is he has a number of competitors who’ve competed in Pennsylvania’s penultimate high school meet and enjoyed varying degrees of success — individually and collectively.
So, lofty expectations do exist.
“It’s one of those things and I said to the girls, ‘We’re not going to talk about times, we’re not going to talk about places, we’re not going to talk about postseason goals right now because there’d be a lot of opportunity to get caught up putting the cart before horse,’” Espinosa said. “They’re very aware of that.
“They said, ‘When we think about postseason right now it gets almost paralyzing than if we just focus on the process.’ They’ve come in with a businesslike approach.”
And that’s remarkably pleasing to Espinosa, who returned six youngsters from a group that last spring finished fourth in the PIAA’s Class 2A championships. The Green Dragons also claimed District 4 and Pennsylvania Heartland Conference Division II crowns.
Those prominent veterans include Siena Brazier, who finished third and fourth, respectively, in the 300-meter and 100 hurdles. Brazier also ran the lead leg on a 1600 relay unit that wound up snaring silver medals.
Elena Malone clocked a sixth-place finish in the 400 for her lone individual piece of priceless hardware, but the speedy senior ran anchor legs on the aforementioned 1600 relay as well as the Dragons’ 3200 quartet that wound up third.
Maddy Ikeler and Asha Hohmuth ran the other 4x400 legs — Hohmuth will miss the 2022 season after undergoing knee surgery — wile Kyra Binney and Maggie Daly lit the 4x800 fuse by running the first two legs of that demanding race.
“Our big focus is the new normal is make working hard a habit because that’s a skill that carries over into all areas of life,” Espinosa said, referring to Lewisburg’s post-COVID plan. “Hard work travels and this is a group that’s already shown that.”
While Lewisburg graduated experienced throwers such as Maddy Downs and Munayyah Meredith, they also watched as accomplished jumpers Amelia Kiepke and Morgan Harris moved on. The Dragons also are looking for others to step in for distance specialists such as Sarah Mahoney, Delaney Humphrey and Hannah Mirshahi.
So, with those veterans gone, Espinosa anticipates bigger things from hurdler Maddy Cardello, distance runner Jenna Binney and pole vaulter Emma Freeman. Productivity also could come from Torrence Spicher, Kassie McTammany and Maddie Still.
Espinosa will challenge this group, as the Dragons will compete in invitationals at Cumberland Valley (Bruce Dallas), Harrisburg (Pan-Ram) and Shippensburg (Roddick). Espinosa also hopes to put a pair of relays in the Penn Relays.
“For things to go well, it’s going to come down to being patient and knowing when to ride them hard and really challenge them so when we need it the most they’re ready,” Espinosa said of a Lewisburg program that will move to 3A in 2023.
“If we time those things with their training, I think the end of the season could be one to remember.”
Lewisburg Green DragonsHead coach:
Michael Espinosa (sprints/hurdles)
Assistants:
Dillon Durinick (distance); Bill Morrow (throws); Hillary Cree (jumps); Mark Temple (vault/javelin); Abby Dawes, Amy Driskell, Ashleigh Espinosa.
Classification:
2A.
RosterSeniors:
Olivia Beattie, Kyra Binney, Siena Brazier, Madison Cardello, Grace Evans, Emma Freeman, Catherine Jacobson, Liberty Justice-Dean, Bridget Kinnaman, Elena Malone, Kathleen McTammany, Carina Pavlov, Miriam Vollmayr-Lee, Medha Yenireddy.
Juniors:
Alexus Ayala, Kiera Breeding, Grace Bruckhart, Hazel Buonopane, Katherine Cheville, Sophia Freeman, Ariana Garcia-Easton, Maddy Ikeler, Mikayla Long, Sophie Martin, Valerie Naylor, Marissa Paul, Gabriella Rosenberg, Emmilou Schumacher, Torrence Spicher, Madeleine Still, Samantha Wakeman.
Sophomores:
Addison Altoft, Sakina Balavenkatesan, Jenna Binney, Autumn Campbell, Anna Drouin, Summer Evans, Emma Gerlinski, Ava Harmon, Kate Haussmann, Liv Heid, Annabelle Jiang, Kyrstin Keister, Isabelle Kim, Layla Lachhab, McKenna Meadows, Ella Mirshahi, Olivia Morgan, Valeria Riley, Laura Tranquillo, Emma Trupp, Nia Young.
Freshmen: Lindsey Barker, Caroline Blakeslee, Maria Bozella, Amber Carollo, Skylar Crosby, Jillianne Donner, Kaitlyn Doran, Lucie Gosson-Roy, Mae Haussmann, Lauren Hetherington, Mai Isleem, Alanna Jacob, Anasofia Kokoruda, Nadia Lachhab, Orissa Reed, Brooke-Lynne Schreffler, Olivia Walker.
