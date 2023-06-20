MIFFLINBURG — It’s time to gear up for the 3rd Annual Central PA Slamfest Live Pro Wrestling Event. At 3 p.m. on June 24, Rusty Rail Brewing in Mifflinburg will host a thrilling event that will feature Penn State defensive captain Keaton Ellis.

The event is set to be a high-energy afternoon of entertainment, featuring some of the most skilled professional wrestlers from across the country showcasing their moves in the ring. Fans can look forward to cheering their favorites and booing the bad guys as they watch seven exciting matches unfold.

