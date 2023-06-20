MIFFLINBURG — It’s time to gear up for the 3rd Annual Central PA Slamfest Live Pro Wrestling Event. At 3 p.m. on June 24, Rusty Rail Brewing in Mifflinburg will host a thrilling event that will feature Penn State defensive captain Keaton Ellis.
The event is set to be a high-energy afternoon of entertainment, featuring some of the most skilled professional wrestlers from across the country showcasing their moves in the ring. Fans can look forward to cheering their favorites and booing the bad guys as they watch seven exciting matches unfold.
But what really sets this night apart is the appearance of Ellis, who is known for his tenacity, strength, and skill on the football field, so be ready for anything when he makes an in-ring appearance. Fans will also get a chance to meet Ellis and get an exclusive autographed 8x10 Ellis-Slamfest event photo.
Tickets for the Central PA Slamfest Live Pro Wrestling Event are available now. The show also is benefiting the Freedom Fighters Outdoors veterans group and local Scouts Troop 525.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
