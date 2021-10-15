Boys soccer
Milton 3
Danville 1
DANVILLE — Carter Lilley scored twice as Milton kept pace with the other top teams in District 4 Class 2A by taking a 3-1 nonleague victory over Danville Thursday at Ironmen Stadium.
Lilley and Seth Yoder gave Milton (13-1) a 2-0 halftime lead. And after Danville (11-4) cut the lead to one following a penalty kick by PJ Cera, Lilley scored again in the 62nd minute to give the BLack Panthers added insurance.
With the win, Milton sits solidly in the No. 3 spot in the district standings behind Lewisburg and Midd-West with one week remaining in the regular season.
Milton next hosts Line Mountain at 11 a.m. Saturday, and then the Black Panthers play at Lewisburg at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Milton 3, Danville 1at DanvilleScoringFirst half
Milt-Carter Lilley, assist Evan Yoder, 7:39; Milt-Seth Yoder, assist Dominic Ballo, 21:20.
Second half
Dan-PJ Cera (penalty kick), 45:48; Milt-Lilley, assist Conner Smith, 61:28.
Shots: Milton, 12-6; Corners: Danville, 3-2; Saves:
Milton (Jonah Strobel), 5; Danville (Evan Haas), 4.
Other area score:
Mifflinburg 6, Montgomery 0
Girls soccer
Meadowbrook Chr. 9
Columbia Co. Chr. 2
MILTON — Audrey Millett scored a total of five goals, while Mattie Steck and Maddy Osman scored two each as the Lions rolled to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association victory.
Millett had three of her goals in the second half as Meadowbrook (8-7-1, 5-4-1 ACAA) blew the game open to move into the third spot in the ACAA-East standings with the conference tournament slated to start Thursday at Columbia County Christian School.
Meadowbrook next hosts Walnut Street Christian today at 3:30 p.m.
Meadowbrook Chr. 9, Columbia County Chr. 2at Meadowbrook Christian SchoolScoringFirst half
MC-Audrey Millett, unassisted, 37:22; CCC-Gracie Clippinger, assist Natalie George, 19:54; MC-Maddy Osman, assist Kailey Devlin, 17:28; MC-Millett, unassisted, 9:40; MC-Mattie Steck, assist Osman, :03.
Second half
MC-Milett, unassisted, 33:52; MC-Millett, assist Grace Skjodal, 27:54; MC-Millett, unassisted, 26:49; MC-Steck, assist Millett, 18:39; MC-Osman, assist Devlin, 17:21; CCC-George, unassisted, 6:26.
Shots: MC, 24-3; Corners: MC, 10-2; Saves:
MC (Emma George), 1; CCC (Ashleigh Baidman, 9; Elizabeth Yocum, 6), 15.
Central Columbia 3
Lewisburg 0
ALMEDIA — The undefeated Blue Jays took the Heartland-II victory over the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg falls to 5-5-3, 3-2-2 in conference play while Central improves to 17-0 overall. The Green Dragons next host East Juniata at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Field hockey
Mifflinburg 1
Central Columbia 0
MIFFLINBURG — Sara Harter scored off an Evelyn Osborne assist at the 9:12 mark of the first quarter, and the goal held up the rest of the game to give the Wildcats the Heartland-II win over the Blue Jays.
Mifflinburg (7-8-1 overall) outshot Central 6-3, while the two teams tied with seven corners apiece. Malia Shoemaker also made one save to get the shutout.
Mifflinburg next plays at Milton at 4 p.m. Monday.
Other area score:
Benton 7, Milton 1
Girls tennis
District 4 Doubles Tournament
WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg’s senior duo of Grace Hilkert and Bridget Kinnaman earned the No. 8 seed for the District 4 Doubles Tournament that begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Williamsport Area High School.
In their first round match, Hilkert and Kinnaman will face Muncy’s first team of Bekah Rosario and Taylor Shannon.
The other first-round matchups of area importance include Mifflinburg’s team of Alexis Scopelliti and Kassidy Reedy playing South Williamsport’s Greta Kimble and Olivia Jackson; Lewisburg’s second team of Katelyn Fessler and Jayden Thomas faces Jersey Shore’s No. 7-ranked team of Haley Shadle and Gelia Shemany; and Milton’s team of Brooklyn Wade and Madelyn Nicholas plays Montgomery’s Jenna Waring and Cortney Smith.
The first three rounds will be contested Saturday, with the semifinals and finals played at the Central PA Tennis Center on Monday beginning at 1 p.m.
