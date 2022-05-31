SHIPPENSBURG — At some point last season, Elena Malone and Siena Brazier established a lofty yet attainable objective they wanted to reach before both of them completed their sparking Lewisburg track and field careers.
They had a particular time in mind, not to mention when they wanted to hit that predetermined number. All they needed was a strong commitment from relay mates Kyra Binney and Caroline Blakeslee that they were fully bought in.
What Malone and Brazier were hoping to do is crack four minutes in the 4x400-meter relay and they wanted to do that at the PIAA Class AA track and field championships. Saturday, on day two of the season-ending meet, they took their shot.
And they pulled it off, popping a 3:56.85 that on most days would have propelled the Green Dragons to a gold medal and the top step on Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium podium. Lewisburg had to settle for silver as Central Columbia used a strong closing kick and checked in with a winning 3:56.20.
Regardless of the finish, the Green Dragons foursome walked away remarkably satisfied by the terrific achievement they’d managed to tuck in their gym bags.
“I’m so proud of all of us,” Malone said. “We put in so much hard work this season, that to get here and run the time we did today (was such an accomplishment).”
Sitting fourth at the end of the first circuit, Brazier’s slick exchange to Binney pushed the Green Dragons into second almost immediately. Once Binney surrendered the baton to Blakeslee, the freshman had Lewisburg in first while continuing to build the lead.
And when Malone took over — a sizable advantage in place — it definitely appeared as if the Green Dragons were going to make their desired time … and win. Central’s anchor was able to catch Malone on the homestretch and slipped past her.
“Honestly, we knew Central would come out and run hard,” said Malone, who earlier finished sixth (59.34) in the 400 and ran anchor on the 4x800. “Our goal was to run hard, too. Last year, Siena and I had the goal of finishing our senior year by running under four minutes. We brought that idea up to Kyra and Caroline and, obviously, they were all on board for it. That was our biggest goal, for the time and not the place.
“We all had in our heads that we could come out here and run 3:57, but to run faster than that … for me, that’s the best way to close out my career. They came out and ran the best time and they deserve credit. We would not have run that time without them.”
Actually, Lewisburg began the weekend with a seed of 4:03.25 yet lowered those impressive numbers to 4:01.92 during Friday’s preliminaries. So, factoring everything together, the Green Dragons lowered their season-best time some seven seconds.
Another nifty accomplishment was Brazier popping a career-best 15.14 in the 100 hurdles while finishing second to reigning champion Taleea Buxton of West Catholic.
Brazier’s 15.14 also lowered her Lewisburg’s school record.
“I’m really, really happy with this finish and I’m happy that I PRd,” said Brazier, who also medaled last season. “I kind of knew she was going to get first and I’ll give her that, but I knew it was going to be a race for second place.”
Perhaps the most-surprising result was Lewisburg’s 4x800 relay finishing 20th with a time of 10:21.52. A difficult opening leg had the Green Dragons well back of the teams up front and that’s where they stayed. Malone, the anchor, even dialed it back since they had no chance of rallying. It also gave her more energy for later races.
Following a forgettable Friday during which she tumbled near the end of her 100 hurdles heat, Milton’s Riley Murray also was bothered by her team’s finish in the 4x100 relay. Especially since the Black Panthers won that event during the 2021 state meet.
Even though Murray could not erase those lingering nightmares as Friday played out, by the time the Black Panthers senior hopped out of bed Saturday morning she was fine and ready to compete in the Class AA pole vault.
“Once I woke up, I was good to go,” Murray said after clearing 11-0 in the pole vault, just six inches behind the eventual winner. “I think (competing in the pole vault) helped, because it has no relation to the other events I competed in.”
Murray came in and immediately cleared 10-6, but she needed all three attempts to get over the bar at 11-0. However, Murray was unable to reach 11-6 and bowed out.
A new pole she wasn’t completely comfortable with also proved unsettling.
And while a fifth-place finish in the Class AA pole vault won’t erase all the sting from the state meet’s opening day, Murray will head off to Slippery Rock pleased about pocketing four medals during a pair of trips to Pennsylvania’s season-ending meet.
“I was just hoping to win a couple more,” Murray admitted.
As for the other local girls competing on day two of the state meet, Warrior Run’s Aurora Cieslukowski finished 15th in the pole vault after clearing 9-6. Meanwhile, Milton’s Anita Shek was 20th in the shot put following a throw of 31-10.
On the boys’ side, Milton’s Cole Goodwin was able to pop the Black Panthers into the Class AA scoring column with his sixth-place finish in the shot put (51-1½).
“It didn’t go as planned,” Goodwin admitted. “I was hoping for more, but I’ll live with what I’ve got. Coming off of districts, this wasn’t my best day at all. I was hoping for better than that, but I guess that I’ll take it.”
Goodwin qualified for states a season ago in districts, but Saturday was his first taste of the Class AA shot put competition. Just over a week ago in Williamsport, Goodwin mined gold at districts with a throw (54-5) that gave him Milton’s school record.
“I need to mentally prepare a little bit more for things that happen throughout the competition,” Goodwin said, offering some personal constructive criticism.
“Lots of preparation, a lot more practice.”
Goodwin’s third throw advanced him into the shot finals, but his 51-1½ also stood as the medal-winning attempt for the Susquehanna University-bound senior.
Lewisburg’s frustrations continued in the Class AAA competition, as the Green Dragons’ 4x800 relay finished 24th after clocking an 8:31.71. Junior Thomas Hess finished 14th in the faster heat of the 800, posting a 1:55.55 that was just shy of his career-best time yet placed him ninth in a race featuring eventual champ Gary Martin of Archbishop Wood.
Things looked promising for Jacob Hess as the 3,200 unfolded — Hess led for most of the first three laps — but the Liberty recruit wound up 10th after running 9:22.12.
PIAA Track and Field ChampionshipsSaturday at Shippensburg UniversityBOYSTop 8 finishers and locals onlyClass 2A100: 1. Ethan Black, Conemaugh Twp, 10.78; 2. Marcel Jackson, West Catholic, 10.82; 3. James Buonaccorsi, Huntingdon, 11.19; 4. Evan McCracken, Richland, 11.21; 5. Trayvon Collins, Paul Robeson, 11.34; 6. Jon Seamans, Lakeland, 11.34; 7. London Montgomery, Scranton Prep, 11.35; 8. Aaron Crossley, Wyoming Area, 11.38; 25. Chris Aviles, Milton, 11.54
200: 1. Ethan Black, Conemaugh Twp, 21.45; 2. Marcel Jackson, West Catholic, 21.48; 3. Trayvon Collins, Paul Robeson, 22.22; 4. Jayden Horton-Mims, Imhotep, 22.31; 5. Jon Seamans, Lakeland, 22.43; 6. Amory Thompson, Wyomissing, 22.45; 7. James Buonaccorsi, Huntingdon, 22.49; 8. Asad Reese, Imhotep, 22.52; 21. Chris Aviles, Milton, 23.33
400:
1. Jake Brungard, Camp Hill, 49.36; 2. Alex Mitchell, Harrisburg Christian, 49.62; 3. Alden Wetzel, Riverside, 49.83; 4. Asad Reese, Imhotep, 49.85; 5. Jayden Horton-Mims, Imhotep, 49.89; 6. Quadir Thomas, Beaver Falls, 50.37; 7. Kyle Northrup, New Hope-Solebury, 50.86; 8. Joshua Sterner, Brandywine Heights, 52.45.
800:
1. Carson McCoy, Deer Lakes, 1:51.02; 2. Luke Seymour, Schuylkill Valley, 1:51.85; 3. Amberson Bauer, Riverview, 1:55.19; 4. Logan Strawser, East Juniata, 1:55.59; 5. Maxwell Hamilton, Our Lady of Sacred Heart, 1:55.82; 6. Morgan Gavitt, Hughesville, 1:56.53; 7. Mason Moore, Lancaster Catholic, 1:56.98; 8. Zane Cassell, Greenwood, 1:57.48.
1600: 1. Carson McCoy, Deer Lakes, 4:13.14; 2. Luke Seymour, Schuylkill Valley, 4:14.81; 3. Thomas Smigo, Palisades, 4:15.72; 4. Kevin Sherry, Coudersport, 4:16.31; 5. Sean Aiken, Eden Christian, 4:16.45; 6. Morgan Gavitt, Hughesville, 4:17.15; 7. Ty Fluharty, Riverside, 4:17.38; 8. Joshua Jones, Grove City, 4:18.72; 23. Ryan Bickhart, Milton, 4:37.69
3200: 1. Sean Aiken, Eden Christian, 9:13.47; 2. Logan Strawser, East Juniata, 9:14.62; 3. Ty Fluharty, Riverside (Dist. 7), 9:20.37; 4. Thomas Smigo, Palisades, 9:20.68; 5. Kevin Sherry, Coudersport, 9:21.19; 6. Oliver Michell, Jenkintown, 9:23.14; 7. Nick Hockenbury, Lake-Lehman, 9:23.95; 8. Lance Nicholls, Winchester Thurston, 9:27.35; 14. Ryan Bickhart, Milton, 9:49.15
110 hurdles:
1. Jake Rose, Southern Columbia, 14.09; 2. Michael Carlson, Bermudian Springs, 14.67; 3. Danny Britten, Trinity, 14.68; 4. Daquan McCraw, Steelton-Highspire, 15.19; 5. Antonio Votour, Our Lady of Sacred Heart, 15.20; 6. Sam Albright, Chestnut Ridge, 15.62; 7. Dustin Hagin, Troy, 15.82; 8. Ben Robinson, Montgomery, 15.97.
300 hurdles: 1. Jake Rose, Southern Columbia, 38.91
; 2. Ryan Miller, Seneca, 39.41; 3. Daquan McCraw, Steelton-Highspire, 39.43; 4. Ian Pete, Brookville, 39.98; 5. Ty Tindal, Martin Saints Classical, 40.19; 6. Nathan Zarnowski, Mid Valley, 40.29; 7. Hunter Shawley, Bellwood-Antis, 40.32; 8. Rowan Smith, East Juniata, 40.67.
4x100 relay:
1. Bartram-Motivation, 42.62; 2. Holy Redeemer, 43.16; 3. Washington, 43.31; 4. Beaver Falls, 43.51; 5. Brookville, 43.54; 6. Wyomissing, 43.63; 7. Aliquippa, 43.65; 8. Paul Robeson, 43.99.
4x400 relay: 1. Imhotep, 3:24.04; 2. Bartram-Motivation, 3:24.86; 3. Greenville, 3:27.10; 4. Penn Cambria, 3:27.46; 5. Central Cambria, 3:28.31; 6. Deer Lakes, 3:29.11; 7. Riverside (Dist. 7), 3:29.31; 8. Brookville, 3:30.94; 12. Warrior Run (Nathan McCormack, Cody Goodspeed, Colby LeBarron, Alex Brown), 3:31.27
4x800 relay:
1. Hughesville, 8:04.31; 2. Williamson, 8:10.86; 3. Winchester Thurston, 8:12.01; 4. Grove City, 8:13.74; 5. Oley Valley, 8:15.11; 6. Riverview, 8:16.33; 7. Shenango, 8:16.87; 8. Greenville, 8:16.87.
High jump:
1. Hayden Smith, Union-AC Valley, 6-5; 2. Vincent Rupp, Seneca, 6-4; 3. Tyler Rossi, Trinity, 6-3; 4. Justice Shoats, Holy Redeemer, 6-3; 5. Noah Gunderson, Annville-Cleona, 6-2; 6. Ryan Merrick, Eden Christian, 6-0; Josh Dreves, Grove City, 6-0; 8. Dustin Mackall, South Side Beaver, 6-0.
Pole vault:
1. Logan Gossard, Richland, 14-6; 2. Andrew Layton, Waynesburg, 14-6; 3. Taylor LaBarre, 14-0; 4. Grant Miller, Punxsutawney, 14-0; 5. (tie) Richie Reed, Western Wayne; Solomon Glavach, Wilmington; and Brayden McKibben, Montoursville, 13-6; 8. Teddy McHale, Riverside (Dist. 7), 13-6.
Long jump: 1. Luca Bertolosio, Hickory, 23-11; 2. Justice Shoats, Holy Redeemer, 22-9; 3. Jake Rose, Southern Columbia, 22-3
; 4. Kashawn Cameron, Wyalusing, 22-1¾; 5. Josh Dreves, Grove City, 21-7¼; 6. Owen Irvin, Bald Eagle Area, 21-5¼; 7. Davoun Fuse, Washington, 21-4¼; 8. Carter McDermott, Penn Cambria, 21-4.
Triple jump:
1. Taylor LaBarre, 45-7½; 2. Enoch Aboussou, Johnsonburg, 45-5½; 3. Amory Thompson, Wyomissing, 45-3; 4. Dustin Hagin, Troy, 45-0; 5. Dawson Fowler, Waynesburg Central, 44-1½; 6. Lee Hoover, Seneca, 44-1½; 7. Derek Bergin, Calvary Christian, 43-11½; 8. Isiah Dyer, Millersburg, 43-7¼.
Shot put: 1. J’Ven Williams, Wyomissing, 66-7¾ (meet record: breaks mark of 64-10¾ set in 2007 by Joe Kovacs of Bethlehem Catholic); 2. Brady Mider, Berks Catholic, 56-3¼; 3. Alex Kyle, Mount Union, 54-9; 4. Colton Ferrucci, Shenango, 52-3½; 5. Gino Flori, Windber, 51-7¼; 6. Cole Goodwin, Milton, 51-1½; 7. Gian Greggo, Pen Argyl, 50-11¼; 8. Matt Kelley, Mount Carmel, 50-4½
Discus: 1. J’Ven Williams, Wyomissing, 167-0; 2. Will Patton, Shenango, 164-4; 3. Cam Wagner, Redbank Valley, 162-5; 4. Lacota Dippre, Lakeland, 160-2; 5. Matt Scicchitano, Mount Carmel, 157-10
; 6. Brady Mider, Berks Catholic, 151-11; 7. Daniel Seeley, Northeast Bradford, 151-0; 8. Brady Cooper, Laurel, 150-11.
Javelin:
1. Drew Mruk, Wyoming Area, 211-9; 2. Miles Higgins, Ligonier Valley, 200-11; 3. Joshua Lehman, West Shore Christian, 171-11; 4. Ryan Hummell, Clarion-Limestone, 166-7; 5. Joe Reed, Riverside (Dist. 7), 165-0; 6; Zach Barnes, Montoursville, 163-6; 7. Vincenzo Scott, Purchase Line, 162-8; 8. Jonah Chavez, Dock Mennonite, 158-2.
CLASS 3A100: 1. Joey Gant, Pennridge, 10.74; 2. Damon Simpson, Wilson Area, 10.74; 3. Abraham Sloboh, Milton Hershey, 10.86; 4. Damian Simpson, Wilson Area, 10.91; 5. Justin Cook, Harrisburg, 10.96; 6. Tyler Yurich, Seneca Valley, 11.05; 7. Gabe Lewis, Cedar Crest, 11.20; 21. Cam Michaels, Lewisburg, 11.29
200: 1. Joey Gant, Pennridge, 21.15; 2. Cameron Sims, Williamsport, 21.35; 3. Abraham Sloboh, Milton Hershey, 21.57; 4. Kristian Phennicie, Dallastown, 21.65; 5. Sahfi Reed, Martin Luther King, 21.87; 6. Benjamin Henry, Northampton, 21.99; 7. Donovan Jones, Central Valley, 22.01; 8. Justin Cook, Harrisburg, 22.13; 17. Cam Michaels, Lewisburg, 22.77
400: 1. Lebron Bessick, Coatesville, 46.91; 2. Luke Noss, Cumberland Valley, 47.73; 3. Darren Cammauf, Manheim Twp, 48.01; 4. Colton Lynch, Shamokin, 48.10
; 5. Preston Lubeski, West Chester Henderson, 48.19; 6. Guinness Brown, Butler, 48.53; 7. Colin Kravitz, North Pocono, 49.09; 8. Ethan Cunningham, Central Bucks South, 49.27.
800: 1. Gary Martin, Archbishop Wood, 1:51.24; 2. Carter Fitzgerald, Central Bucks West, 1:51.97; 3. Quinn Worrell, St. Joseph’s Prep, 1:52.78; 4. Jacob Puhalla, Moon, 1:53.05; 5. Jacob Smith, Warwick, 1:53.78; 6. Alex Heidemann, Bethlehem Freedom, 1:54.06; 7. Stefon Dodoo, Central Bucks South, 1:54.48; 8. Luke Simpson, Seneca Valley, 1:54.50; 14. Thomas Hess, Lewisburg, 1:55.55
1600: 1. Gary Martin, Archbishop Wood, 4:01.56 (meet record: breaks mark of 4:07.32 set in 2011 by Drew Magaha of Upper Moreland); 2. C.J. Singleton, Butler, 4:07.47; 3. Timothy Roden, Central Dauphin, 4:11.58; 4. Patrick Lawson, Haverford, 4:11.73; 5. Aidan Hodge, Hempfield (Dist. 3), 4:13.15; 6. Cole Stevens, Manheim Twp, 4:13.94; 7. Ryan Tarapchak, Neshaminy, 4:14.22; 8. Jacob Smith, Warwick, 4:14.51; 12. Jacob Hess, Lewisburg, 4:17.18
3200: 1. C.j. Singleton, Butler, 8:57.73; 2. Rory Lieberman, Danville, 9:02.88; 3. Brian DiCola, Hatboro-Horsham, 9:02.97; 4. Drew Griffith, Butler, 9:04.37; 5. Ryan Pajak, Ringgold, 9:06.35; 6. Jake Borgesi, South Fayette, 9:07.99; 7. Matthew O’Brien, Susquehannock, 9:14.13; 8. Weber Long, Greencastle-Antrim, 9:16.01; 10. Jacob Hess, Lewisburg, 9:22.12
110 hurdles:
1. Demaris Waters, Harrisburg, 13.86; 2. Dekai Averett, Souderton, 14.39; 3. Daniel Munro, Penncrest, 14.61; 4. Tyrese Washington, Pottstown, 14.63; 5. Hayden Skinner, Fort LeBoeuf, 14.84; 6. Ethan Conrad, Bishop McDevitt, 15.05; 7. Jermere Jones, Chambersburg, 15.07; 8. Bernard Bell, South Western, 15.07.
300 hurdles:
1. Devin Nugent, North Penn, 37.65; 2. Brad Cantoral, Archbishop Ryan, 38.15; 3. Demaris Waters, Harrisburg, 38.63; 4. Enrico Faccio, Ephrata, 38.69; 5. Anthony Collins, Harry S. Truman, 38.98; 6. Christopher Davis, Canon-McMillan, 39.16; 7. Bernard Bell, South Western, 39.75; 8. Matt DeMatteo, Hampton, 40.03.
4x100 relay:
1. Wilson Area, 41.49; 2. Downingtown West, 41.84; 3. Pittsburgh Central Catholic, 42.10; 4. North Penn, 42.76; 5. Pine-Richland, 42.86; 6. Spring-Ford, 43.00; 7. Cedar Crest, 43.26; 8. Cheltenham, 43.33.
4x400 relay:
1. Coatesville, 3:16.13; 2. Central Bucks West, 3:16.38; 3. North Penn, 3:17.76; 4. Cumberland Valley, 3:18.22; 5. Butler, 3:18.67; 6. Palmyra, 3:20.03; 7. Central Bucks South, 3:20.57; 8. Wilson West Lawn, 3:21.31.
4x800 relay: 1. State College, 7:45.36; 2. Haverford, 7:45.59; 3. Butler, 7:49.02; 4. Moon, 7:55.38; 5. Taylor Allderdice, 7:55.39; 6. Twin Valley, 7:57.43; 7. La Salle College, 7:57.59; 8. Lower Merion, 7:58.98; 24. Lewisburg (Jonathan Hess, Bryce Ryder, Micah Zook, Kieran Murray), 8:31.71
High jump:
1. Dakota Arana, Shippensburg, 6-10; 2. Brock Harris, St. Joseph’s Prep, 6-5; 3. Jace Walls, General McLane, 6-4; 4. Aryan Sandhu, Milton Hershey, 6-4; 5. Tyrone Chambers, North Schuylkill, 6-2; 6. Andrew Shaffer-Doan, DuBois, 6-2; 7. Dayshawn Jacobs, West Chester Rustin, 6-2; 8. Jewleus Benner, Lancaster McCaskey, 6-2.
Pole vault:
1. Justin Rogers, Hershey, 17-3 (meet record: breaks mark of 16-6 set in 2012 by Chris Williams of Strath Haven); 2. Daniel Munro, 15-6; 3. Tristan McGarrah, Butler, 15-0; 4. Aiden Hurlburt, Emmaus, 14-6; 5. Ian Dorefice, State College, 14-6; 6, (tie) Breckin Swope, East Pennsboro and Josh Saurer, 14-6; 8. Mason Bucks, Palmyra, 14-6.
Long jump:
1. Brendan Leneghan, St. Joseph’s Prep, 22-8¾; 2. Jake Adams, Altoona, 22-2¾; 3. Khalon Simmons, Meadville, 22-1½; 4. Tyler Rekich, Butler, 21-11; 5. Nasim Moody, Martin Luther King, 21-10; 6. Logan Henry, Northampton, 21-9; 7. Ryan Criste, Hempfield (Dist. 3), 21-8¾; 8. Jonathan Price, Seneca Valley, 21-5¾.
Triple jump:
1. J.J. Kelly, Chambersburg, 48-1; 2. Matthew Cusatis, Hazleton, 47-10¼; 3. Dayshawn Jacobs, West Chester Rustin, 47-2; 4. Dwayne Taylor, North Allegheny, 46-2¼; 5. Brendan Leneghan, St. Joseph’s Prep, 46-0½; 6. Caden Delattre, Hollidaysburg, 45-9¼; 7. Traevon Kater, Shippensburg, 45-7¼; 8. Jonathan Price, Seneca Valley, 45-6¼.
Shot put: 1. Wade Shomper, Cumberland Valley, 59-9¾; 2. Ronde Washington, Perkiomen Valley, 57-0; 3. Michael Powel, Haverford, 56-0¾; 4. Angelo Allen, Penn Hills, 54-3; 5. Ethan Stroup, Altoona, 53-0; 6. Danny Pham, Central York, 52-5½; 7. Jayden Miller, Boyertown, 52-2½; 8. Nicholas Krahe, Harbor Creek, 52-0½; 9. Zach Gose, Lewisburg, 51-8
Discus:
1. Wade Shomper, Cumberland Valley, 172-8; 2. Anthony Smith, Shippensburg, 165-1; 3. Peyton Murray, Hempfield (Dist. 7), 161-8; 4. Angelo Allen, Penn Hills, 159-3; 5. Max Mueller, Wilson Area, 158-10; 6. James Richie, William Tennent, 157-0; 7. Aiden Raub, Stroudsburg, 154-4; 8. Max Maurer, Selinsgrove, 154-1.
Javelin:
1. Josiah Sechler, Mifflin County, 184-9; 2. Brandon Hile, Selinsgrove, 184-3; 3. Brady Diller, Greencastle-Antrim, 180-5; 4. Ahren Stauffer, Central Dauphin, 180-2; 5. Peter Bellomo, Jersey Shore, 176-10; 6. Bobby McClosky, East Stroudsburg South, 175-3; 7. Thomas Flud Jr, Upper Perkiomen, 172-7; 8. Aaron Schmook, Norwin, 171-11.
GIRLSClass 2ATop 8 finishers and locals only100: 1. Tatum Norris, Susquehanna Community, 12.40; 2. Alexis Hardy, Wyomissing, 12.82; 3. Tangi Smith, Montrose, 12.95; 4. Ava Menzies, Fort Cherry, 12.95; 5. Anneliese Getola, Troy, 12.96; 6. Laiyla Russell, Cranberry, 13.00; 7. Eva Denis, Greensburg Central Catholic, 13.00; 8. Mary Hostetter, Conemaugh Twp., 13.02; 23. Janae Bergey, Milton, 13.22
200:
1. Tatum Norris, Susquehanna Community, 24.94; 2. Quanajia Reed, Paul Robeson, 25.62; 3. Ella Ahner, Tulpehocken, 25.74; 4. Madison Ziska, Schuylkill Valley, 25.77; 5. Tori Atkins, Laurel, 25.81; 6. Sanaa Brodie, Farrell, 25.95; 7. Cami Burkett, Portage, 26.31; 8. Tangi Smith, Montrose, 26.61.
400: 1. Mylee Harmon, Redbank Valley, 57.15; 2. Lily Saul, Montoursville, 57.31; 3. Tori Atkins, Laurel, 57.41; 4. Viola Clay, Bartram-Motivation, 58.36; 5. Tehya Dave, North Catholic, 59.09; 6. Elena Malone, Lewisburg, 59.34
; 7. Cadi Hoke, Wyomissing, 59.39; 8. Grace Gasior, Our Lady of Sacred Heart, 59.89.
800: 1. Katie Moncavage, Southern Columbia, 2:15.92
; 2. Lily Saul, Montoursville, 2:16.78; 3. Anna Chamberlin, Boiling Springs, 2:17.37; 4. Rachel Korty, Carbondale, 2:17.55; 5. Ava Whysong, Chestnut Ridge, 2:18.52; 6. Isabel Owens, Fairview, 2:19.10; 7. Claire Thomas, Lancaster Mennonite, 2:19.71; 8. Hope Haring, Eden Christian, 2:19.93.
1600:
1. Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville, 4:54.08; 2. Delaney Dumm, Forest Hills, 5:01.60; 3. Madelyn Keating, Wyoming Area, 5:02.27; 4. Karis McElhaney, Greenville, 5:06.69; 5. Willow Myers, Mercer, 5:07.69; 6. Krista Jones, Elk Lake, 5:07.89; 7. Anna Chamberlin, Boiling Springs, 5:08.09; 8. Kate Korty, Carbondale, 5:08.48.
3200:
1. Jolena Quarzo, Brownsville, 10:19.41 (meet record: breaks previous mark of 10:25.91 set in 2019 by Gionna Quarzo of Brownsville); 2. Delaney Dumm, Forest Hills, 10:46.05; 3. Madelyn Keating, Wyoming Area, 10:58.11; 4. Lacey Danilovitz, Riverside (Dist. 2), 11:01.68; 5. Willow Myers, Mercer, 11:05.41; 6. Maizy Aikey, Bloomsburg, 11:08.03; 7. Addie Cohen, Wyomissing, 11:08.77; 8. Sarah Clark, Villa Maria Academy, 11:10.17.
100 hurdles: 1. Taleea Buxton, West Catholic, 14.23; 2. Siena Brazier, Lewisburg, 15.14; 3. Clara Barr, McGuffey, 15.23; 4. Lindsey Martineau, Wilmington, 15.34; 5. Chloe Diaz, Montrose, 15.48; 6. Callie Wetzell, Riverside, 15.94; 7. Corinn Brewer, Greensburg Central Catholic, 15.96; 8. Abigail Frew, Pine Grove, 16.05; 15. Riley Murray, Milton, 16.61
300 hurdles:
1. Nora Johns, Quaker Valley, 44.78; 2. Autumn Becker, Bedford, 44.87; 3. Callie Wetzell, Riverside, 45.73; 4. Quanajia Reed, Paul Robeson, 46.21; 5. Lindsey Martineau, Wilmington, 46.93; 6. Kayla Brose, Chartiers Houston, 47.20; 7. Corinn Brewer, Greensburg Central Catholic, 47.98; 8. Clara Benner, Dock Mennonite, 49.06.
4x100 relay: 1. Central Columbia, 49.98; 2. Conemaugh Twp, 50.31; 3. Bedford, 50.40; 4. Montrose, 50.48; 5. Wyomissing, 50.54; 6. Quaker Valley, 50.75; 7. Greensburg Central Catholic, 50.83; 11. Milton (Camron Roush, Janae Bergey, Mackenzie Lopez, Riley Murray), 50.82
4x400 relay: 1. Central Columbia, 3:56.20; 2. Lewisburg (Siena Brazier, Kyra Binney, Caroline Blakeslee, Elena Malone), 3:56.85; 3. Winchester Thurston, 4:06.09; 4. Towanda, 4:06.23; 5. Trinity, 4:07.62; 6. Montrose, 4:08.09;
7. Bedford, 4:08.09; 8. Quaker Valley, 4:08.27.
4x800 relay: 1. Central Cambria, 9:30.53; 2. Greenville, 9:43.97; 3. Boiling Springs, 9:48.68; 4. Villa Maria Academy, 9:49.53; 5. Marion Center, 9:49.61; 6. Elk County Catholic, 9:50.34; 7. Trinity, 9:53.74; 8. Quaker Valley, 9:54.99; 20. Lewisburg (Jenna Binney, Kyra Binney, Caroline Blakeslee, Elena Malone), 10:21.52
High jump:
1. Porschia Bennett, Towanda, 5-6; 2. Teresa Moore, Lancaster Catholic, 5-5; 3. (tie) Reagan Irons, Tyrone and Elliot Oliphant, South Park, 5-2; 5. Maddy Hall, Loyalsock, 5-2; 6. (tie) Corinn Brewer, Greensburg Central Catholic; Ava Koski, Neshannock,; Emma Rolston, Greenwood; and Baine Snyder, Oil City, 5-0.
Pole vault: 1. Ella Dougher, Western Wayne, 11-6; 2. Tatum Norris, Susquehanna Community, 11-6; 3. Lilyana Carlson, Bermudian Springs, 11-6; 4. Corinn Brewer, Greensburg Central Catholic, 11-0; 5. Riley Murray, Milton, 11-0; 6. (tie) Adeline Woodward, Trinity and Erika McGowan, Lakeview, 10-6; 8. Lydia Worthing, Bellwood-Antis, 10-0; 15. Aurora Cieslukowski, Warrior Run, 9-6
Long jump:
1. Baylee Blauser, Union-AC Valley, 18-6¾; 2. Devin Hubler, Minersville, 18-4¾; 3. Madison Ziska, Schuylkill Valley, 18-2; 4. Taleea Buxton, West Catholic, 17-5¾; 5. Madelynn Perfilio, Riverside (Dist. 2), 17-5¼; 6, Grace Bresnan, Reynolds, 17-4¼; 7. Nataly Walters, Palmerton, 17-2¾; 8. Clara Barr, McGuffey, 17-1¼.
Triple jump:
1. Taleea Buxton, West Catholic, 37-6¾; 2. Grace Bresnan, Reynolds, 37-2¼; 3. Laiyla Russell, Cranberry, 37-2¼; 4. Alison Watts, Bermudian Springs, 37-1; 5. Jordynn Carter, Carlynton, 37-0; 6. Devin Hubler, Minersville, 36-10¾; 7. Samantha Wechsler, Susquenita, 36-9¼; 8. Madison Hillegass, Chestnut Ridge, 36-4.
Shot put: 1. Emma Callahan, Shenango, 50-10¾ (ties meet record: matches mark set in 2006 by Allyn Laughlin of Center); 2. Justley Sharp, Homer Center, 43-0½; 3. Sasha Garnett, Richland, 39-10; 4. Avery Dowkus, Mount Carmel, 39-6; 5. Alexis Jacobs, Southmoreland, 38-0¼; 6. Lizzie Dlugos, Greensburg Central Catholic, 37-3½; 7. Emily Jackson, River Valley, 37-2½; 8. Audrey Friedman, Fort LeBoeuf, 37-1½; 20. Anita Shek, Milton, 31-10
Discus:
1. Justley Sharp, Homer Center, 138-7; 2. Emma Callahan, Shenango, 137-0; 3. Sydney Hale, Riverside (Dist. 7), 129-3; 4. Isabelle Roes, Trinity, 118-9; 5. Alexis Jacobs, Southmoreland, 118-0; 6. Tiffany Zelmore, Mount Pleasant, 111-9; 7. Mackenzie Herman, Reynolds, 110-3; 8. Emma Deyarmin, Schuylkill Valley, 108-3.
Javelin: 1. Audrey Friedman, Fort LeBoeuf, 142-9; 2. Evelyn Bliss, Union-AC Valley, 140-11; 3. Belle Bosch, Chestnut Ridge, 137-8; 4. Addi Watts, Neshannock, 130-3; 5. Cali Legzdin, Beaver Falls, 129-9; 6. Morgan Reiner, Milton, 129-0; 7. Mary Grusky, Punxsutawney, 128-1; 8. Julia Balaski, Mercer, 126-2; 15. Mackenzie Lopez, Milton, 110-1
Class 3A100:
1. Laila Campbell, Spring Grove, 11.55 (meet record: breaks mark of 11.64 set in 2007 by Breehana Jacobs of Laurel Highlands); 2. Dani Prunzik, Upper St. Clair, 12.05; 3. Soleil Morrison, Hershey, 12.11; 4. Madison Trout, Southern Lehigh, 12.26; 5. Taylor Johnson, Bonner-Prendergast, 12.31; 6. Chinonye Moneme, West Chester East, 12.31; 7. Mimi Duffy, Central Bucks West, 12.35; 8. Hailey Rios, Somerset, 12.37.
200:
1. Laila Campbell, Spring Grove, 23.56; 2. Sanaa Hebron, Neshaminy, 24.11; 3. Abbie Huey, Indiana, 24.58; 4. Hailey Rios, Somerset, 24.76; 5. Dani Prunzik, Upper St. Clair, 24.79; 6. Milan Ramey, Harriton, 24.89; 7. Jillian Sydnor, Shippensburg, 24.89.
400:
1. Jillian Sydnor, Shippensburg, 55.17; 2. Jianna Long, Ephrata, 55.82; 3. Eyota Bey, Cheltenham, 56.11; 4. Riley Ebersole, Cumberland Valley, 56.23; 5. Ava Alexander, West Chester Rustin, 56.42; 6. Abbie Huey, Indiana, 56.60; 7. Mia Boardman, Cumberland Valley, 56.71; 8. Soleil Morrison, Hershey, 57.09.
800:
1. Mia Cochran, Moon, 2:11.26; 2. Ella Woehlcke, Mount St. Joseph, 2:12.97; 3. Olivia Haas, Blue Mountain, 2:13.33; 4. Olivia Cieslak, Haverford, 2:13.34; 5. Abby Steffler, Grove City, 2:14.04; 6. Gianna Sabatini, Abington Heights, 2:14.71; 7. Katie Dallas, Wilson West Lawn, 2:14.88; 8. Maddie Miller, West Chester Rustin, 2:15.23.
1600:
1. Mia Cochran, Moon, 4:46.53; 2. Claire Paci, Greencastle-Antrim, 4:54.77; 3. Olivia Haas, Blue Mountain, 4:55.39; 4. Vanessa Alder, Carlisle, 4:56.43; 5. Natalie McLean, Pine-Richland, 4:56.54; 6. Kylee Cubbison, Mifflin County, 4:57.05; 7. Caryn Rippey, Wilson West Lawn, 4:57.13; 8. Caroline Adams, Mount Lebanon, 4:57.18.
3200:
1. Mia Cochran, Moon, 10:13.62 (meet record: breaks mark of 10:16.02 set in 2019 by Emily Carter of Bethel Park); 2. Claire Paci, Greencastle-Antrim, 10:35.96; 3. Natalie McLean, Pine-Richland, 10:37.47; 4. Meredith Price, Pine-Richland, 10:38.66; 5. Kylee Cubbison, Mifflin County, 10:38.82; 6. Carolyn Tarpley, Hatboro-Horsham, 10:39.54; 7. Caryn Rippey, Wilson West Lawn, 10:46.75; 8. Brooke Preputnick, Hershey, 10:48.50.
100 hurdles:
1. Teghan Sydnor, Strath Haven, 14.71; 2. Rose Kuchera, Canon-McMillan, 14.75; 3. Aubrey Leneweaver, Haverford, 14.93; 4. Felicia Oh, Central Bucks South, 15.08; 5. Bryna Kelly, Garden Spot, 15.12; 6. Maddy Brooks, Bishop McDevitt, 15.99; 7. Macaela Walker, Oxford, 15.44.
300 hurdles: 1. Sanaa Hebron, Neshaminy, 41.85; 2. Aubrey Leneweaver, Haverford, 44.37; 3. Kena Shannon, North Allegheny, 44.38; 4. Maddy Brooks, Bishop McDevitt, 44.71; 5. Mackenzie Owens, Perkiomen Valley, 45.93; 6. Emma Winward, 45.94; 7. Maggie Scalzo, Easton, 46.61; 8. Teghan Sydnor, Strath Haven, 52.38; 21. Makayla Weber, Mifflinburg, 47.40
4x100 relay:
1. Cheltenham, 48.03; 2. North Penn, 48.76; 3. South Fayette, 48.81; 4. Cumberland Valley, 49.32; 5. Great Valley, 49.44; 6. Somerset, 49.49; 7. Canon-McMillan, 51.39.
4x400 relay:
1. Central Bucks West, 3:50.83; 2. Lancaster McCaskey, 3:51.53; 3. West Chester Rustin, 3:52.36; 4. Haverford, 3:53.32; 5. North Allegheny, 3:53.33; 6. Avon Grove, 3:58.13; 7. Norwin, 3:59.49.
4x800 relay:
1. West Chester Rustin, 9:27.13; 2. Pennridge, 9:27.44; 3. State College, 9:28.25; 4. Central Bucks South, 9:28.45; 5. Penncrest, 9:30.67; 6. Lancaster McCaskey, 9:32.40; 7. Strath Haven, 9:33.95; 8. Perkiomen Valley, 9:34.68.
High jump:
1. Nene Mokonchu, Spring-Ford, 5-10; 2. Katie Becker, Warwick, 5-9; 3. Madeline Lehker, South Western, 5-4; 4. (tie) Maria Owens, New Castle and Addison Gormley, Methacton, 5-4; 6. (tie) Faith Yost, Northwestern Lehigh and Grace Howard, South Fayette, 5-4; 8. (tie) Anna Scoblick, Abington Heights and Ashley Laukus, Norwin, 5-2.
Pole vault:
1. Veronica Vacca, Mount St. Joseph, 13-0; 2. Katie Urbine, Solanco, 13-0; 3. Maddy Kelley, Villa Maria Academy, 12-6; 4. Kirstin Hoffman, 12-6; 5. Coral Shivok, 12-0; 6. Melana Schumaker, South Fayette, 11-6; 7. (tie) Carissa Bender, Elco; Annika Flanigan, Bethlehem Liberty; and Julia McBride, Springfield (Montco), 11-0.
Long jump:
1. Maria Owens, New Castle, 18-10¼; 2. Shannon Mullin, State College, 18-9¼; 3. Leslie Manson, Obama Academy, 18-3; 4. Jazmine Bennett, Bishop McDevitt, 17-10¾; 5. Madison Gee, North Penn, 17-6½; 6. Rebecca Tirko, Northern York, 17-6; 7. Anastasia Ioppolo, Wallenpaupack, 17-3¾; 8. Alli Morrow, Butler, 17-3¾.
Triple jump:
1. Shannon Mullin, State College, 40-8; 2. Leslie Manson, Obama Academy, 39-3½; 3. Rose Kuchera, Canon-McMillan, 39-0¾; 4. Brooke Long, Altoona, 38-11¼; 5. Megan Baggetta, Butler, 38-10; 6. Rhyan Mitchell, Carlisle, 38-6½; 7. Shaniyah Weidler, Susquehanna Twp, 38-5; 8. Gabrielle Teel, Upper Moreland, 38-4.
Shot put:
1. Elizabeth Tapper, Hempfield (Dist. 7), 46-4¼; 2. Alexa Brown, Strath Haven, 40-5; 3. Peyton Bauer, Saint Marys, 39-11; 4. Annika Ermold, Governor Mifflin, 39-8½; 5. Leah Eckley, Central Bucks East, 39-5½; 6. Alex Pancoast, Unionville, 39-3; 7. Ericka Jackson, Harrisburg, 39-1; 8. Ashley Alcorn, Franklin, 38-3¾.
Discus:
1. Elizabeth Tapper, Hempfield (Dist. 7), 153-0; 2. Ella Lucas, Warwick, 141-7; 3. Ericka Jackson, Harrisburg, 136-4; 4. Mia Pierce, Laurel Highlands, 130-6; 5. Alex Pancoast, Unionville, 125-4; 6. Janae Scott, Pennsbury, 124-5; 7. Kylyn McIntire, Red Lion, 124-4; 8. Maria Clark, Mechanicsburg, 123-8.
Javelin: 1. Kelly Leszcynski, Nazareth, 141-3; 2. Kaylla Williams, Harrisburg, 133-4; 3. Brylee Tereska, Bethlehem Liberty, 133-1; 4. Allie Melchiorre, Berwick, 132-4; 5. Rosalind Gergely, Blue Mountain, 132-2; 6. Maggie Swarr, Lampeter-Strasburg, 130-8; 7. Madison Knier, Manheim Central, 130-1; 8. Ericka Jackson, Harrisburg, 129-4.
