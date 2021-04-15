TOWSON, Md. – Madi Welliver, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, was selected as the Landmark Conference Women’s Soccer Senior Scholar-Athlete as announced by the conference office Wednesday.
Welliver is the first-ever Susquehanna University women’s soccer athlete to garner the award. In all, 39 Susquehanna student-athletes have combined for 40 Senior Scholar-Athlete awards.
The Landmark Conference selects 22 senior scholar-athletes each year to recognize the top student-athlete in each sport based on academics and athletics. The honorees must have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.20 and are selected by a committee of Landmark officers, athletics directors, faculty athletic representatives, senior woman administrators, and sports information directors.
“Madi has been such an important part of the women’s soccer program not only because of her ability on the field, but also because of her hard work and dedication academically. She truly sets the example for how to be a successful ‘student-athlete’,” head coach Nick Hoover ’06 said.
Welliver holds a 4.00 cumulative grade point average as an early childhood education (Pre-4K) and special education double major. She has made the Dean’s List every semester of her academic career while being named to two Landmark Fall Academic Honor Rolls (2019, 2020) as well as two Landmark Winter Academic Honor Rolls (2019, 2020) as a member of the River Hawks women’s basketball team.
An active member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, she was named to the 2019 CoSIDA Academic All-America Second Team. Welliver was the first SU student-athlete to garner Academic All-America honors since 2017 as well as the first-ever women’s soccer player to earn Academic All-America accolades.
The 6-foot goalie earned United Soccer Coaches All-Mid-Atlantic Region Third Team honors in 2019. She was also named the 2019 Landmark Defensive Player of the Year as well. Welliver ended her Landmark career as a two-time All-Landmark selection, including First Team honors as a junior. She was picked as the Landmark Defensive Athlete of the Week six times in her career.
In her freshman year at Lycoming, she was named the MAC Commonwealth Conference Defensive Player of the Week.
Susquehanna captured 41 victories, won the 2018 Landmark Conference Championship, made three consecutive trips to the Landmark championship game, and advanced to the NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Championship Tournament twice during her tenure.
