UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State football’s Sept. 17 contest at Auburn will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET, the SEC announced on Wednesday. The game will air on CBS.
This will mark Penn State’s 26th all-time appearance on the network. Penn State last played a game on CBS on Sept. 16, 2000 at Pittsburgh, a 12-0 loss to the Panthers.
The Nittany Lions hold a 2-1 advantage over the Tigers in the all-time series. Last season, PSU celebrated the annual Penn State White Out game with a 28-20 win over Auburn. Penn State's offense compiled 391 total yards in the game and quarterback Sean Clifford completed 28-33 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns.
A total of 38 lettermen are returning for Penn State in 2022. The Nittany Lions return 12 starters – six on offense, five on defense and one on special teams. PSU will face nine teams who participated in a bowl game during the 2021 campaign.
