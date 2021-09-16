SELINSGROVE — After missing last week’s game due to COVID, Lewisburg faces a tall order when Jersey Shore travels to Selinsgrove Area High School to take on the winless Green Dragons.
Easily the team with the toughest early slate, Lewisburg has fallen at Shamokin and at Montoursville.
Last week, Jersey Shore hosted Montoursville and escaped with its unblemished mark with a 27-20 overtime win.
Shore has won five of the last nine District 4 Class 4A state titles and made it to the 4A state title game a year ago, where the Bulldogs fell 21-14 to Thomas Jefferson.
Lewisburg, on the other had, is dealing with the loss of a talented senior class and is adjusting to first-year Coach Eric Wicks. Adversity dealt yet another blow last week when the Green Dragons were forced to cancel the regularly scheduled home game with Danville.
Shore has a balanced attack with QB Brady Jordan and Cayden Hess, a two-time all-starter at wideout, and RB Elijah Jordan and will prove a tough matchup for any team which had to take a week off.
Saturday’s game is slated for a 7 p.m. start at Selinsgrove. Lewisburg is back in action next week at Midd-West.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.