MILTON — Without junior starting pitcher Miranda Hess inside the circle, Milton was forced to put a trio of inexperienced hurlers into Thursday’s game against Shikellamy.
Let’s just say things didn’t turn out very well for the Black Panthers.
Shikellamy would bat around in both the second and third innings to rack up 19 runs en route to a 21-0, three-inning victory over Milton.
“Shikellamy has been pretty good this year. They have really strong fielders and batters, and overall they are a well-rounded team,” said Milton coach Maggie Gola. “Our varsity pitcher (Hess) is out with an injury, so we have three other pitchers — Adrianna Allabach (freshman), Alivia Winder (freshman) and Kendall Fedder (sophomore). They are all first-year varsity pitchers, so getting them in to pitch is always going to be an experience for them to build on, get stronger and get their pitches in.
“We always take the opportunities when we can to put our (other) pitchers in so that they can get better, and so that we can have them later on in the season,” added Milton’s coach.
After Shikellamy (7-4 overall) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, Milton (0-8) was poised to get at least one run back in the bottom of the inning. Kiersten Stork singled and Maddie Nicholas doubled, but Nicholas over ran the base and was caught between second and third and was thrown out.
The miscue proved costly as the Black Panthers failed to score and answer the Braves.
Even costlier was the seven runs Shikellamy scored in the second inning to open up a 9-0 lead. A three-run home run to right by Reagan Wiest highlighted the frame.
“So, in the first inning I’m like, we had a pretty good inning, and it was definitely something we could come back from. (But) there were things we did on the bases that we should’ve definitely reconsidered, like Maddie getting thrown out at second,” said Gola.
“But there’s things that we (can) learn from. We are a young team, and these games puts us in a situations that we continue to grow from. Unfortunately we didn’t have enough good at-bats and put the ball in play (enough), but I was super hopeful after the first at-bat that we were going to be successful.”
Those hopes faded even more drastically an inning later when the Braves tallied 12 runs to essentially put the game away.
However, Milton had a chance to at least break the shutout in the third when Stork and Alysia Preito both singled, but Stork was thrown out trying to steal home and the game ended.
Although the run wouldn’t have mattered much in the grand scheme of things, it would’ve helped build up the confidence for the young Black Panthers according their coach.
“I think the run would’ve been more of a confidence boost for the team, and that’s one thing I guess we’re struggling with this year is finding that confidence of being successful and getting those hits and getting those runs,” said Gola, whose team heads to the Central Columbia Tournament this weekend.
“I think us scoring a run would’ve been a huge confidence booster for the team to say, ‘Hey, we can still do it. We can come back from 21-0 and still at least get a run or two, but sometimes the ball doesn’t always fall on our field the way we want it to.”
Shikellamy 21, Milton 0 (3 innings)at Milton
