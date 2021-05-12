LEWISBURG — Through the first five innings of Tuesday’s matchup against Warrior Run, Lewisburg shot itself in the foot several times by either leaving runners on base or by making a crucial mistake.
But in the next to last inning the Green Dragons would put it all together.
Trailing by four runs in the bottom of the sixth, Lewisburg batted around and brought nine runs home to come back and beat Warrior Run 13-9 in the Heartland Athletic Conference Division II matchup at the Pawling Sports Complex.
It was the third win in a row for Lewisburg (9-4, 6-3 HAC-II), and the second big win in as many nights after the Green Dragons pulled out a 4-2 victory over Bloomsburg on Monday.
“We were a little sluggish (to start) tonight, and I don’t know what was going on,” said Lewisburg coach Ken Wagner. “We didn’t look good. We didn’t play good defense, and usually that’s our signature.
“We had plenty of opportunities to score in various innings, but we just kept leaving people on base,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Warrior Run (6-7, 4-6) took an 8-4 lead against Green Dragons starting pitcher Lexi Walter when it scored three runs in the top of the sixth on an error and a two-run home run by Abby Evans.
An RBI single by Brynn Wagner got Lewisburg rolling in the bottom of the sixth before Walter helped her own cause with a three-run homer to center field.
“I kind of just swung, and the ball kind of just made it (over the fence). It just felt nice,” Walter said. “My mindset going up to the plate was just to be patient, because the other two hits I had weren’t very nice. I just wanted to be more patient and wait for my pitch, and drive it.”
Following Wagner’s blast, Gracie Murphy flared an RBI single to left, Olivia Hockenbrock brought a run home on a fielder’s choice, Erin Field hit an RBI single to center and the last run in the inning came home on a sacrifice fly to left by Brynn Wagner.
“Luckily, we came alive there (in the sixth). Everybody finally broke out and we had hits galore, so that was the key to the game,” said coach Wagner. “We kept hanging with it and sticking with it and we could’ve very easily folded when we got down by four runs in the sixth and we kept fighting.
“We keep doing that, it’s amazing. The girls are resilient and they keep fighting,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Warrior Run opened with three runs in the first inning by scoring on two fielder’s choices and an error.
An RBI single by Carly Wagner tied the game at 3-all in the third, but in the fifth the Defenders took the lead again on Mackenzie Watts’ two-run single to right.
Hannah Michael batted 3-for-5 and doubled, plus Evans and Mackenzie Watts had two hits apiece to lead Warrior Run, but the team couldn’t match Lewisburg’s hit output (14 to 10) to fall. Now the Defenders will try to get back on track when they host Montoursville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
“It was a good game, but it would’ve been better if we ended up on the winning side,” said Warrior Run coach Greg Watson. “It was a hard-fought game. We certainly made our share of mistakes and it cost us in the end.
“I certainly give Lewisburg credit. They are a good hitting team and when we made a mistake, they made us pay for it,” added Warrior Run’s coach. “Hat’s off to them. They hit the ball well tonight.”
Lewisburg, which was led by a 3-for-4 day by Rylee Dyroff and a 3-for-5 effort from Field, next plays at Loyalsock at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Lewisburg 13, Warrior Run 9at Lewisburg
