Dylan Weikel

Dylan Weikel, a graduate of Mifflinburg Area High School, throws a pitch for Susquehanna earlier this season. Weikel and the River Hawks fell to Rowan in the NCAA Division III Regional Championship.

 Photo courtesy of Susquehanna Athletics

AMBLER - After a gritty run through the loser's bracket of the NCAA Regional round this weekend, Susquehanna University's baseball earned a spot in the Regional Championship and a rematch with Rowan, the team that dealt SU their first loss of the tournament. The River Hawks fought hard, pushing the first championship game all the way to the wire, but ultimately falling just short of forcing the winner-take-all game 2 as they lost 4-3 to the Profs.

As they did in the game between these two teams yesterday, Rowan jumped out to an early lead on Sunday as well, albeit a smaller advantage this time around, scoring three runs in the bottom of the 1st inning as they tallied what would ultimately be four out of their nine total hits on the day.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

