STATE COLLEGE — The Williamsport Crosscutters’ offense was halted by the State College Spikes, falling by a final score of 6-2 in Happy Valley.
Williamsport only managed four hits and one RBI as a team. The RBI was driven in by Isaiah Byars, his seventh RBI of the season.
One of the few highlights of the night for the Cutters was that they kept both of their streaks alive as Brayland Skinner was 1-for-3, which pushes his hit streak to 12 games. Jose Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a double which puts his on-base streak to 20 games.
Tyler Lasch also collected the only multi-hit game for the Cutters, going 2-for-3 with a walk on the night.
Crosscutters starter John Mikolaicyk (0-4) lasted five innings where he allowed three runs, none earned, with five hits, five walks and seven strikeouts.
James Reilly struggled in his lone inning of work where he allowed three runs on four hits and a walk but did collect a strikeout. Enrico Peele went two innings where he only allowed two hits and two walks and racked up a strikeout.
Williamsport (11-14 second half) continues its series with State College at 6:35 p.m. tonight.
