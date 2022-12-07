LEWISBURG — The postseason honors continued to pour in for Lewisburg's field hockey team.
Four Green Dragons were selected to the PA High School Field Hockey Coaches Association All-State Team.
Junior forward Avery Mast was named to the first team, while senior goalkeeper Keeley Baker was a second-team honoree and sisters Whitney and Tia Berge were both honorable mention selections.
"I'm incredibly happy to have four players selected from our team for the All-State awards. It’s a huge honor and a testament to our successful season where we ended with a shared Heartland-I conference title, District 4 Class A champions, and an exceptional state playoff run making it to state quarterfinals."
Mast scored 18 goals and had 18 assists to lead Lewisburg this season.
"Avery has been a standout on our team all season. She led the team with goals and assists. She plays with poise and control, can maneuver the ball extremely well especially through high traffic areas and has been a play maker for us this year," said Lewisburg coach Tonya Berge. "She is a smart player, and her individual skill set is stellar. She’s an excellent tipper on cage and has a plethora of creative shot ability. She has 52 points on the season and 71 career points."
Baker made 91 saves this season and allowed 30 goals for a nearly 80 percent save percentage.
"Keeley is a solid shot blocker in the cage, with 91 saves on the season and a .752% save percentage. Her agility and quick reactions served her well in our state games where she rejected several amazing shots put on goal," said coach Berge. "She’s intimidating in the cage and her leadership skills made her a great captain this year. Excellent poise, calm and collected under pressure."
Sisters Whitney Berge (14G/15A), a junior, and Tia Berge (3G/6A), a freshman, rounded out the team's all-state selections.
"Whitney put up some great stats this year, particularly her assists. She delivers shots quickly in front of the cage making her a consistent scoring threat," said Lewisburg's coach. "Whitney moves the ball quickly and keeps the momentum moving at a fast pace up the field, making her hard to handle for defense. She uses fellow forwards well with smart passing and has an arsenal of different shots that she can use in front of the goal cage.
"Tia made a strong impact her freshman season filling the center midfield position well for us this year. She has natural ability to see and read the field well and is an excellent distributor from our middle," added coach Berge, the mother of Whitney and Tia. "Tia displays poise and a strong will to win. She is a smart free hit taker and an accurate passer, rarely creating turnovers for her team. She does well setting up offensive opportunities for her teammates and has a team first mindset. She added 3 goals and 6 assists in her first season."
PA High School Coaches Association 2022 All-State Team
First Team: Aubreigh Uba, Berks Catholic; Kiley Stoltzfus, Bishop McDevitt; Shae Bennett, Boiling Springs; Genna Bush, Boiling Springs; Reagan Eickhoff, Boiling Springs; Celeste Derstine, Dock Mennonite; Jordan Stroup, Greenwood; Ashlyn Taylor, Greenwood; Carolena Ryon, Lackawanna Trail; Isabella DeCesaris, Lake-Lehman; Rachel Galasso, Lake-Lehman; Faye Post (GK), Lake-Lehman; Avery Mast, Lewisburg; Sophia Cozza, New Hope-Solebury; Alexandra Lopez, Oley Valley; Morgan Snyder, Oley Valley; Taylor Vaccaro, Oley Valley; Emma Yoder, Springfield Township; Jordan Byers, West Perry; Molly Zimmerman, West Perry; Bianca Pizano, Wyoming Area; Alexys Moore, Wyoming Area; Ella Barbacci, Wyoming Seminary; Maddie Olshemski, Wyoming Seminary; Emma Watchilla, Wyoming Seminary.
Second Team: Mallory Buzydlowski, Berks Catholic; Maddi Donmoyer, Bishop McDevitt; Hailey Leisering, Bloomsburg; Olivia Zaskoda, Dock Mennonite; Kendall Felix, Eastern York; Allie Brown, Greater Nanticoke; Grace Reed, Greater Nanticoke; Callie Dieffenderfer, Lake-Lehman; Sophia Lenza, Lake-Lehman; Ellie Lefever, Lancaster Mennonite; Keeley Baker (GK), Lewisburg; Brooke Page, NW Lehigh; Brinley Rex, NW Lehigh; Molly Rothenberger, Oley Valley; Nina Angeli, Wyoming Area; Alyvia Yatsko, Wyoming Area; Laine Cabell, Wyoming Seminary; Ellie Parra, Wyoming Seminary; Izzy Pisano, Wyoming Seminary; Kaitlyn Brunner (GK), Wyomissing.
Honorable Mention: Morgan Pacheco, Bishop McDevitt; Kiania Coulter, Bloomsburg; Haley Harper, Dock Mennonite; Ainsley Moyer, Dock Mennonite; Nora Evans, Lackawanna Trail; Lauren Fahey, Lackawanna Trail; Ava Klopp, Lake-Lehman; Tia Berge, Lewisburg; Whitney Berge, Lewisburg; Caroline Berman, New Hope-Solebury; Ava Cozza, New Hope-Solebury; Hannah Gober, NW Lehigh; Autumn Albright, West Perry; Lyla Rehill, Wyoming Area.
