Select players from Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Milton and Warrior Run earned spots on the 2022-23 Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference All-Star Teams, which were picked recently by the league’s head coaches.
In Division I, senior guard Sophie Kilbride was named to the first team for Lewisburg. In addition, senior guard Maddie Still was named to the All-Defensive Team, plus senior center Keeley Baker was a second-team honoree for the Green Dragons.
Kilbride averaged 10.4 points per game to go along with 132 rebounds, 113 assists and 112 steals. Still registered 80 rebounds and 54 steals on the year, plus Baker averaged 6.9 points per game along with 189 rebounds and 23 blocks.
The all-star selections represent a good sendoff for Lewisburg’s three seniors, who helped lead the team to its first state playoff win in program history.
“All of the seniors received some recognition. All three of them are very deserving of this award. I believe that their work ethic is what makes them great fits for these awards,” said Lewisburg coach Brent Sample. “All of them have played major parts in key games this year that have helped our program grow from last year! Also, they have worked extremely hard the last few years and helped guide Lewisburg to one of the biggest wins in Lewisburg girls’ basketball history (a 29-26 win over Northwestern Lehigh in a Class 4A play-in game).”
The Green Dragons also had junior guard Sydney Bolinsky and freshman forward Teagan Osunde garner spots on the honorable mention team as well.
“I think that’s what made our team so successful this year, we had quite a few players step into large roles on any given night. This will only help the younger girls moving forward,” said Sample. “I’m not sure of the number, but I’d like to say 6 or 7 of my girls have been nominated for player of the week from the Standard-Journal; that in itself speaks volumes to how our girls have played team basketball this year!”
In the HAC-II, Mifflinburg senior guard/forward Ella Shuck was named to the first team and as the division’s Most Valuable Player.
Shuck was one of the leading scorers in all of District 4 this past season. According to the district’s website, Shuck was 10th in scoring with a 17.4 points per game average.
Making it upon the Division II’s second team were Milton junior guard/forward Abbey Kitchen and junior forward/center Brianna Gordner. Mifflinburg’s senior forward Emily McCahan and sophomore guard Jayda Tilghman both earned honorable mention honors.
And in the HAC-III, Warrior Run junior guard Sienna Dunkleberger was named to the All-Defensive team for the Defenders, who also had junior guard/forward Alexis Hudson get on the honorable mention team.
Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference
2022-23 All-Star Teams
DIVISION I
First Team: Peyton Dincher, Jersey Shore; Ella Dewald, Danville; Lily Fatool, Shikellamy; Paige Fausey, Shikellamy; Sophie Kilbride, Lewisburg; Kiahna Jones, Central Mountain.
Second Team: Keeley Baker, Lewisburg; Blaire Balestrini, Shikellamy; Alyssa Latsha, Selinsgrove; Jocelyn McCracken, Jersey Shore; Maddie Merrell, Danville; Cailyn Schall, Jersey Shore.
Honorable Mention: Sydney Bolinsky, Lewisburg; Taylor Doyle, Central Mtn.; Allison Minnier, Shikellamy; Haylee Nova, Selinsgrove; Murphy O’Brien, Selinsgrove; Teagan Osunde, Lewisburg; Cassie Ronk, Shikellamy; Celia Shemory, Jersey Shore; Sophia Stover, Jersey Shore.
All-Defensive Team: Dincher, Jersey Shore; Fausey, Shikellamy; Shaela Kruskie, Selinsgrove; Tara Mader, Central Mtn.; Maddie Still, Lewisburg.
Most Valuable Player: Dincher, Jersey Shore.
Coach of the Year: Darrin Bischof, Jersey Shore.
DIVISION II
First Team: Ella Shuck, Mifflinburg; Alyx Flick, Central Columbia; Des Michaels, Shamokin; Delilah Nazih, Shamokin; Alaina Marchioni, Montoursville; Emmie Rowe, Central.
Second Team: Madelyn Blake, Central; Abbey Kitchen, Milton; Brianna Gordner, Milton; Madison Labatch, Montoursville; Carly Nye, Shamokin; Caitlyn Weatherill, Central.
Honorable Mention: Haley Bull, Central; Lindsey Bull, Central; Madi Lippay, Shamokin; Emily McCahan, Mifflinburg; Chloe Sauer, Midd-West; Jayda Tilghman, Mifflinburg.
Most Valuable Player: Shuck, Mifflinburg.
Coach of the Year: Ryan Novak, Central Columbia.
DIVISION III
First Team: Madeline Evans, Bloomsburg; Alaina Dadzie, Loyalsock; Loren Gehret, Southern Columbia; Jenna Pizzoli, Mount Carmel; Alyssa Reisinger, Mount Carmel; Bryn Zentner, Bloomsburg.
Second Team: Alli Anstadt, Hughesville; Izzy Dadzie, Loyalsock; Julie Ellis, Loyalsock; Ava Novak, Southern; Katie Witkoski, Mount Carmel.
Third Team: Ava Chapman, Mount Carmel; Alli Griscavage, Southern; Alexis Hudson, Warrior Run; Alyssa Shuman, Bloomsburg; Rachel Witkoski, Mount Carmel.
All-Defensive Team: Sienna Dunkleberger, Warrior Run; Evans, Bloomsburg; Gehret, Southern; Pizzoli, Mount Carmel; Katie Ryder, Loyalsock; Ava Snyder, Hughesville.
Most Valuable Player: Evans, Bloomsburg.
Coach of the Year: Lisa Varano, Mount Carmel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.