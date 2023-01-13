Basketball
NBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 31 12 .721 —
Brooklyn 27 14 .659 3
Philadelphia 25 16 .610 5
New York 23 19 .548 7½
Toronto 19 23 .452 11½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 23 20 .535 —
Atlanta 19 22 .463 3
Washington 18 24 .429 4½
Orlando 16 26 .381 6½
Charlotte 11 32 .256 12
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 27 15 .643 —
Cleveland 27 16 .628 ½
Indiana 23 19 .548 4
Chicago 19 23 .452 8
Detroit 12 33 .267 16½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Memphis 28 13 .683 —
New Orleans 25 17 .595 3½
Dallas 23 19 .548 5½
San Antonio 13 29 .310 15½
Houston 10 31 .244 18
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Denver 28 13 .683 —
Utah 21 23 .477 8½
Minnesota 20 22 .476 8½
Portland 19 22 .463 9
Oklahoma City 19 23 .452 9½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 22 18 .550 —
L.A. Clippers 22 21 .512 1½
Phoenix 21 22 .488 2½
Golden State 20 21 .488 2½
L.A. Lakers 19 22 .463 3½
___
Wednesday's Games
Washington 100, Chicago 97
Detroit 135, Minnesota 118
Boston 125, New Orleans 114
Milwaukee 114, Atlanta 105
New York 119, Indiana 113
Memphis 135, San Antonio 129
Sacramento 135, Houston 115
Denver 126, Phoenix 97
Thursday's Games
Oklahoma City 133, Philadelphia 114
Miami 108, Milwaukee 102
Boston 109, Brooklyn 98
Toronto 124, Charlotte 114
Cleveland 119, Portland 113
Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New York at Washington, 7 p.m.
Golden State at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Phoenix at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Utah, 9 p.m.
Denver at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Houston at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Milwaukee at Miami, 1 p.m.
Boston at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Utah, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
New York at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Clippers, 3 p.m.
Golden State at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Brooklyn, 6 p.m.
Sacramento at San Antonio, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Denver, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Portland, 9 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Hockey
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 41 32 5 4 68 156 91
Toronto 43 26 10 7 59 144 113
Tampa Bay 40 26 13 1 53 144 119
Detroit 40 18 15 7 43 125 135
Buffalo 40 20 18 2 42 154 139
Florida 42 19 19 4 42 138 145
Ottawa 41 19 19 3 41 125 130
Montreal 42 17 22 3 37 113 159
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 42 26 9 7 59 136 115
New Jersey 41 26 12 3 55 141 109
N.Y. Rangers 43 24 12 7 55 140 117
Washington 44 23 15 6 52 143 123
Pittsburgh 40 21 13 6 48 133 121
N.Y. Islanders 43 22 18 3 47 131 119
Philadelphia 42 17 18 7 41 119 136
Columbus 41 12 27 2 26 105 164
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 43 25 11 7 57 147 113
Winnipeg 42 27 14 1 55 142 112
Minnesota 41 23 14 4 50 132 117
St. Louis 43 21 19 3 45 137 155
Nashville 41 19 16 6 44 115 121
Colorado 40 20 17 3 43 118 118
Arizona 41 13 23 5 31 113 154
Chicago 40 11 25 4 26 89 146
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 42 27 13 2 56 140 120
Los Angeles 45 25 14 6 56 152 152
Seattle 41 25 12 4 54 150 125
Calgary 43 20 14 9 49 136 129
Edmonton 43 22 18 3 47 153 146
Vancouver 41 17 21 3 37 143 166
San Jose 43 13 22 8 34 133 161
Anaheim 42 12 26 4 28 98 175
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday's Games
Philadelphia 5, Washington 3
Toronto 2, Nashville 1
Edmonton 6, Anaheim 2
Los Angeles 4, San Jose 3
Thursday's Games
Seattle 3, Boston 0
Detroit 4, Toronto 1
N.Y. Rangers 2, Dallas 1, OT
Winnipeg 4, Buffalo 2
Carolina 6, Columbus 2
Montreal 4, Nashville 3
Tampa Bay 5, Vancouver 4
Minnesota 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
Calgary 4, St. Louis 1
Chicago 3, Colorado 2
Ottawa 5, Arizona 3
Florida at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Winnipeg at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Calgary at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Columbus at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Montreal at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Colorado, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7 p.m.
Vancouver at Florida, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Buffalo at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Vegas, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.
Vancouver at Carolina, 5 p.m.
Arizona at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.