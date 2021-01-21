National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 10 5 .667 — Boston 8 5 .615 1 Brooklyn 9 7 .563 1½ New York 7 8 .467 3 Toronto 5 9 .357 4½
W L Pct GB Atlanta 7 7 .500 — Orlando 7 8 .467 ½ Miami 6 7 .462 ½ Charlotte 6 8 .429 1 Washington 3 8 .273 2½
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 9 5 .643 — Indiana 8 6 .571 1 Cleveland 7 7 .500 2 Chicago 6 8 .429 3 Detroit 3 11 .214 6
W L Pct GB Memphis 7 6 .538 — San Antonio 8 7 .533 — Dallas 7 7 .500 ½ New Orleans 5 8 .385 2 Houston 4 9 .308 3
W L Pct GB Utah 10 4 .714 — Portland 8 6 .571 2 Denver 7 7 .500 3 Oklahoma City 6 7 .462 3½ Minnesota 3 10 .231 6½
W L Pct GB L.A. Clippers 11 4 .733 — L.A. Lakers 11 4 .733 — Phoenix 8 5 .615 2 Golden State 8 6 .571 2½ Sacramento 5 10 .333 6
Dallas 124, Indiana 112 Philadelphia 117, Boston 109 Cleveland 147, Brooklyn 135, 2OT Miami 111, Toronto 102 Atlanta 123, Detroit 115, OT Orlando 97, Minnesota 96 Phoenix 109, Houston 103 L.A. Clippers 115, Sacramento 96 Golden State 121, San Antonio 99 Washington at Charlotte, ppd Memphis at Portland, ppd
L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Utah, 10 p.m. New York at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Houston at Detroit, 7 p.m. Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m. Boston at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Washington at Milwaukee, ppd Dallas at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Denver at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m. New York at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Oklahoma City at L.A. Clippers, 10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Detroit, 7 p.m. Miami at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Chicago, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Houston at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Denver at Phoenix, 9 p.m. Golden State at Utah, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Philadelphia 4 3 1 0 6 15 11 Washington 4 2 0 2 6 15 14 New Jersey 3 2 0 1 5 8 7 N.Y. Islanders 3 2 1 0 4 5 5 Pittsburgh 3 2 2 0 4 14 18 Boston 3 1 1 1 3 4 5 N.Y. Rangers 3 1 2 0 2 8 8 Buffalo 4 1 3 0 2 11 12
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 2 2 0 0 4 10 3 Florida 2 2 0 0 4 10 6 Nashville 3 2 1 0 4 10 7 Carolina 3 2 1 0 4 9 6 Detroit 4 2 2 0 4 9 10 Columbus 4 1 2 1 3 8 13 Chicago 4 0 3 1 1 9 20 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 4 4 0 0 8 16 7 Minnesota 4 3 1 0 6 11 9 St. Louis 4 2 1 1 5 10 15 Colorado 3 2 1 0 4 12 6 San Jose 4 2 2 0 4 13 14 Arizona 4 1 2 1 3 12 16 Anaheim 4 1 2 1 3 6 10 Los Angeles 3 0 1 2 2 8 11
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Montreal 4 2 0 2 6 17 13 Toronto 5 3 2 0 6 15 15 Calgary 3 2 0 1 5 11 6 Winnipeg 3 2 1 0 4 9 9 Edmonton 5 2 3 0 4 13 16 Vancouver 5 2 3 0 4 15 21 Ottawa 3 1 1 1 3 10 10 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Edmonton 3, Toronto 1 San Jose 2, St. Louis 1, SO Minnesota 3, Anaheim 2 Vegas 5, Arizona 2 Vancouver 6, Montreal 5, SO
Florida at Carolina, ppd. New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m. Colorado at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Buffalo at Washington, 7 p.m. Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Nashville at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Vegas at Arizona, 9 p.m. Colorado at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Florida at Carolina, 1 p.m. Montreal at Vancouver, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Ottawa at Winnipeg, 10 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Duquesne 71, Rhode Island 69 St. Bonaventure 70, VCU 54 SOUTH Chattanooga 70, Samford 64 Davidson 73, Fordham 58 ETSU 59, W. Carolina 48 Gardner-Webb 84, UNC-Asheville 57 George Mason 87, Saint Joseph’s 85, 2OT Georgia 63, Kentucky 62 Georgia Tech 83, Clemson 65 Longwood 67, High Point 54 Mercer 83, The Citadel 63 New Orleans 87, Texas A&M-CC 68 North Carolina 80, Wake Forest 73 Radford 67, Campbell 61 SE Louisiana 92, McNeese St. 88 VMI 74, Furman 73 Winthrop 78, Presbyterian 66 MIDWEST Chicago 75, Valparaiso 39 Illinois St. 71, Bradley 56 Providence 74, Creighton 70 Wisconsin 68, Northwestern 52 SOUTHWEST Arkansas 75, Auburn 73 Houston 86, Tulsa 59 Nicholls 92, Houston Baptist 83 Sam Houston St. 64, Abilene Christian 57 Stephen F. Austin 86, Northwestern St. 74 FAR WEST Boise St. 73, Fresno St. 51 Cal Baptist 89, San Diego Christian 37 Washington 84, Colorado 80
Women’s college basketball
EAST Seton Hall 87, St. John’s 64 West Virginia 65, Kansas St. 56 SOUTH McNeese St. 80, SE Louisiana 72 Stephen F. Austin 87, Northwestern St. 28 MIDWEST Bowling Green 66, Akron 57 E. Michigan 70, Cent. Michigan 67 Marquette 72, Georgetown 40 Memphis 61, Cincinnati 52 Ohio 84, Buffalo 81 Texas Tech 75, Kansas 65 Toledo 67, N. Illinois 62 W. Michigan 70, Miami (Ohio) 54 SOUTHWEST Baylor 77, Oklahoma St. 58 Houston 80, Temple 46 Sam Houston St. 88, Abilene Christian 72 Texas 71, TCU 54 Texas A&M-CC 57, New Orleans 49 Tulsa 68, East Carolina 54 FAR WEST Colorado St. 90, Utah St. 59 National Football League Playoff glance Conference Championships Sunday, Jan. 24 AFC Buffalo at Kansas City, 6:30 p.m. NFC Tampa Bay at Green Bay, 3 p.m. Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 7 At Tampa, Fla. TBD, 6:30 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Wade Davis on a minor league contract. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kirby Yates on a one-year contract. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LBs Jamal Carter and Donald Rutledge on reserve/futures contracts. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Designated LB James Burgess, DBs Kabion Ento and Parry Nickerson to return from injured reserve. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated RB Jordan Wilkins from the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed LB Wynton McManis to a reserve/futures contract. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated CB Nickell Robey-Coleman from the reserve/COVID-19 list. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated LB Kevin Minter from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Canadian Football League WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with LB Jesse Briggs on a one-year contract extension. HOCKEY National Hockey League DALLAS STARS — Assigned Ds Joseph Cecconi, Ben Gleason, Jerad Rosburg and Ryan Shea, C Riley Damiani, LWs Tye Felhaber, Adam Mascherin and Riley Tufte to the Texas Stars (AHL). Waived D Julius Honka. Designated D Thomas Harley, Cs Joel L’Esperance and Tanner Kero for assignment taxi squad. FLORIDA PANTHERS — Assigned G Sam Montembeault to Syracuse (AHL). MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Matt Donovan to a contract with HV71 (SHL) for the 2020-21 season and a contract with the Admirals for the 2021-2022 season. MONTREAL CANADIANS — Recalled C Jesperi Kotkaniemi from the minor league taxi squad. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Reassigned G Gilles Senn to Binghamton (AHL), designated D Kevin Bahl for assignment taxi squad and promoted G Eric Comrie to the active roster. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled C Jason Spezza from the minor league taxi squad. WINNIPEG JETS — Designated LW Kristian Vasalainen and D Ville Heinola for assignment taxi squad. Assigned C David Gustafsson to Manitoba (AHL). American Hockey League GRAND RAPIDS GRIFFINS — Signed D Donovan Sebrango. East Coast Hockey League GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Placed G John Lethemon, Ds Bryce Reddick and Ryan Zuhlsdorf and Fs Joey Haddad and Garrett Thompson on the commissioners exempt list. INDY FUEL — Signed Ds Connoer McDonald, Alec McCrea and Brandon Fehd and G Taran Kozun to the active roster. Activated F Derian Plouffe from the commissioners exempt list, Fs Patrick McGrath from injured reserve and Nick Hutchinson and Ross Olsson from the reserve list. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed D Corbin Baldwin to the active roster. Placed F Boston Leier on the reserve list. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated Fs Johno May and Scott Conway from injured reserve, J.J. Piccinich from the reserve list. Placed Fs Tristan Langan on the reserve list and Dylan Sadowy on the commissioners exempt list. TULSA OILERS — Signed F Alex Berardinelli to the active roster. Placed F Maxim Golod on the reserve list. WHEELING NAILERS — Signed F Luke Lynch on the active roster then placed him on the reserve list. WICHITA THUNDER — Assigned D Vincent Desharnais to Bakersfield (AHL). SOCCER Major League Soccer LA GALAXY — Signed D Jalen Neal. NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced D Alexander Buttner mutually agreed to terminate his contract. SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired MF Javier Eduardo Lopez for one-year from C hivas de Guadalajara (Mexico) and will occupy an international spot on the roster, pending receipt of his P1 Visa and ITC. SPORTING KC — Signed MF Grayson Barber, F Ozzie Cisneros and G Brooks Thompson. National Women’s Soccer League SKY BLUE FC — Re-signed D Caprice Dydasco to a one-year contract with a second-year club option. COLLEGE TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY — Named Cassie Born men’s volleyball assistant coach and Greg McGruder assistant football coach. UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN — Named Ross Kolodziej defensive line football coach. Chris Brady is managing editor at The Standard-Journal and can be reached at chris@standard-journal.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.