AMEDIA - Ethan Dominick rushed for 185 yards and two scores and Cam Michaels had 110 yards receiving, and a touchdown, as Lewisburg pulled away from Central Columbia in the second half for a 26-3 Heartland Athletic Conference-II victory at Central Columbia.
Lewisburg improved to 2-3, 2-1 HAC-II while Central Columbia fell to 2-4, 1-3.
The Green Dragons again struggled with self-inflicted wounds, namely penalties, but were able to pull away after taking a 12-3 lead into the half.
Dominick was near unstoppable, rushing 20 times and scoring on runs of 11 yards in the first half and a 47-yard second half scamper that extended the lead to 26-3.
Lewisburg struggled early to find its offense. Late in the first half, Lewisburg took advantage of good field position following a Central Columbia punt and scored early into the second half when Dominick burst off the left side for an 11-yard touchdown. The kick was blocked.
Central, which moved the ball well at times, got on the board with a eight-play scoring drive which resulted in a 26-yard Steven Brink field goal with just 2:26 left in the half.
Lewisburg took the ensuing kick and set up shop on its own 25 with 2:20 left in the half. Dominick gained chunk yardage on a couple runs, including a 12-yard run that got Lewisburg to the Jays' 25. A sack set the Dragons back, but Young found Owen Ordonez for a 12-yard pick up, and Michaels for another 12 yards. Michaels then caught a screen pass to the left, made a couple Jays miss and just scooted inside the pylon as time expired in the half. The kick failed when the snap was mishandled.
The score remained 12-3 as the game went into the fourth quarter. Lewisburg got into the red zone when freshman Jeremiah Davis broke into the secondary on a 40-yard run to the Jays' 16. It would take Lewisburg six more plays to score, but Young found Ordonez on a five-yard scoring strike. Cohen Hoovers point-after made it 19-3.
Lewisburg's final score came after the Blue Jays turned it over on downs near midfield. On first down from the Jays' 47, Dominick broke free over the right side and outran the defense for a touchdown. Hoover's PAT gave the Dragons a 26-3 lead.
Young threw for 144 yards and a TD, but was picked off twice.
Lewisburg is back in action Friday at home with Loyalsock, at Bucknell. Central Columbia hosts Southern Columbia next week.
Lewisburg 26, Central Columbia 3
at Central Columbia
Lewisburg 0 12 0 14 - 26
Central Columbia 0 3 0 0 - 3
Scoring
2nd quarter
L - Ethan Dominick 11 rush, kick failed, 11:55, 6-0
CC - Steven Brink 26 FG, 2:26, 6-3
L - Cam Michaels 24 reception from Wade Young, kick failed, :00, 12-3
4th quarter
L - Owen Ordonez 5 reception from Young, Cohen Hoover PAT, 7:55, 19-3
L - Dominick 47 rush, Hoover PAT, 2:58, 26-3
TEAM STATISTICS
Lew CC
1st downs 11 9
Rushes-yds 29-174 36-68
Passing yds 144 42
Passing 12-14-2 710-2
Fumbles-lost 2-0 1-0
Penalties 8-67 2-10
INDVIDUALS
Rushing: Lew: Ethan Dominick 20-185, 2TDs; Team 5(-49); Michael Casale 2-3; Jeremiah Davis 2-35; Central: Greyson Shaud 17-44; Nathan Smith, 4-6; Auston Rainier3-20; Team 3(-11); Eli Book 2(-3); Aiden Huntington 2-1; Ryan Hons 1-1
Passing: Lew: Wade Young 12-14-2, 144 yards, TD; Central: SHaud 7-10-2, 42 yards; Logan Welkom 0-0-0; Hons 0-0-0
Receiving: Lew: Cam Michaels 8-110, TD; Dominick 1-6; Ordonez 3-38, TD; Central: Rainier 1-9; Book 2-1; Dylan Gregory 4-22
INTs: Lew: Michaels, Dominick; Central: Matt Bierly, Welkom
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.