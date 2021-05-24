Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 21 19 .525 _ Atlanta 23 24 .489 1½ Philadelphia 23 24 .489 1½ Miami 22 24 .478 2 Washington 20 23 .465 2½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 26 20 .565 _ Chicago 24 22 .522 2 Milwaukee 23 23 .500 3 Cincinnati 20 25 .444 5½ Pittsburgh 18 28 .391 8

West Division

W L Pct GB San Diego 30 17 .638 _ Los Angeles 29 18 .617 1 San Francisco 28 19 .596 2 Colorado 18 29 .383 12 Arizona 18 30 .375 12½

Saturday’s Games

Colorado 7, Arizona 6 Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1 Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 1 Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3 Washington 12, Baltimore 9 St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1 L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 3 Boston 4, Philadelphia 3 San Diego 6, Seattle 4

Sunday’s Games

Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 1 Atlanta 7, Pittsburgh 1 Washington 6, Baltimore 5 Philadelphia 6, Boston 2 Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 4 Colorado 4, Arizona 3 San Diego 9, Seattle 2 L.A. Dodgers 11, San Francisco 5 Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 1, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Eflin 2-3) at Miami (Rogers 6-2), 6:40 p.m. Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3), 7:10 p.m. San Diego (Snell 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-2), 7:40 p.m. St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-1), 8:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 29 19 .604 _ Tampa Bay 29 19 .604 _ New York 28 19 .596 ½ Toronto 23 22 .511 4½ Baltimore 17 29 .370 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 26 19 .578 _ Cleveland 24 20 .545 1½ Kansas City 22 23 .489 4 Detroit 18 28 .391 8½ Minnesota 17 29 .370 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 28 20 .583 _ Houston 26 21 .553 1½ Texas 22 27 .449 6½ Seattle 21 26 .447 6½ Los Angeles 20 27 .426 7½

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 0 Texas 8, Houston 4 Kansas City 7, Detroit 5 Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings Washington 12, Baltimore 9 Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1 Boston 4, Philadelphia 3 San Diego 6, Seattle 4 Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 2

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4 Washington 6, Baltimore 5 Philadelphia 6, Boston 2 N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 4 Minnesota 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings Kansas City 3, Detroit 2 Texas 3, Houston 2, 10 innings San Diego 9, Seattle 2 L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 5

Monday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3) at Toronto (Stripling 0-3), 1:07 p.m. Cleveland (Hentges 1-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 7:10 p.m. Baltimore (Means 4-0) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-5), 7:40 p.m. St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-1), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Kikuchi 1-3) at Oakland (Montas 5-3), 9:40 p.m.

National Basketball Association

Playoffs

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7)

x-if necessary

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 1, Washington 0

Sunday, May 23: Philadelphia 125, Washington 118 Wednesday, May 26: Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m. Monday, May 31: Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Washington at Philadelphia, TBD x-Friday, June 4: Philadelphia at Washington, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Washington at Philadelphia, TBD

Brooklyn 1, Boston 0

Saturday, May 22: Brooklyn 104, Boston 93 Tuesday, May 25: Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 28: Brooklyn at Boston, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30: Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: Boston at Brooklyn, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Brooklyn at Boston, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Boston at Brooklyn, TBD

Milwaukee 1, Miami 0

Saturday, May 22: Miami 109, Milwaukee 107, OT Monday, May 24: Miami at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27: Milwaukee at Miami, 7: 30 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Milwaukee at Miami, 1:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: Miami at Milwaukee, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Milwaukee at Miami, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Miami at Milwaukee, TBD

Atlanta 1, New York 0

Sunday, May 23: Atlanta 107, New York 105 Wednesday, May 26: Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 28: New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 30: New York at Atlanta, 1 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Atlanta at New York, TBD x-Friday, June 4: New York at Atlanta, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Atlanta at New York, TBD

Western Conference

Memphis 1, Utah 0

Sunday, May 23: Memphis 112, Utah 109 Wednesday, May 26: Memphis at Utah, 10 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m. Monday, May 31: Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Memphis at Utah, TBD x-Friday, June 4: Utah at Memphis, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Memphis at Utah, TBD

Phoenix 1, L.A. Lakers 0

Sunday, May 23: Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90 Tuesday, May 25: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Thursday, May 27: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Sunday, May 30: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix. TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBD

Portland 1, Denver 0

Saturday, May 22: Portland 123, Denver 109 Monday, May 24: Portland at Denver, 10 p.m. Thursday, May 27: Denver at Portland, 10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Denver at Portland, 4 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: Portland at Denver, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Denver at Portland, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Portland at Denver, TBD

Dallas 1, L.A. Clippers 0

Saturday, May 22: Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103 Tuesday, May 25: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. Friday, May 28: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD x-Friday, June 4: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD

National Hockey League

Playoffs

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Carolina 2, Nashville 2

Monday, May 17: Carolina 5, Nashville 2 Wednesday, May 19: Carolina 3, Nashville 0 Friday, May 21: Nashville 5, Carolina 4, 2OT Sunday, May 23: Nashville 4, Carolina 3, 2OT Tuesday, May 25: Nashville at Carolina, TBA Thursday, May 27: Carolina at Nashville, TBA x-Saturday, May 29: Nashville at Carolina, TBA

Tampa Bay 3, Florida 1

Sunday, May 16: Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4 Tuesday, May 18: Tampa Bay 3, Florida 1 Thursday, May 20: Florida 6, Tampa Bay 5, OT Saturday, May 22: Tampa Bay 6, Florida 2 Monday, May 24: Tampa Bay at Florida, 8 p.m. x-Wednesday, May 26: Florida at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Friday, May 28: Tampa Bay at Florida, TBA

Boston 4, Washington 1

Saturday, May 15: Washington 3, Boston 2, OT Monday, May 17: Boston 4, Washington 3, OT Wednesday, May 19: Boston 3, Washington 2, 2OT Friday, May 21: Boston 4, Washington 1 Sunday, May 23: Boston 3, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Islanders 2

Sunday, May 16: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT Tuesday, May 18: Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Thursday, May 20: Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Islanders 4 Saturday, May 22: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 1 Monday, May 24: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBA x-Friday, May 28: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBA

Toronto 1, Montreal 1

Thursday, May 20: Montreal 2, Toronto 1 Saturday, May 22: Toronto 5, Montreal 1 Monday, May 24: Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25: Toronto at Montreal, TBA Thursday, May 27: Montreal at Toronto, TBA x-Saturday, May 29: Toronto at Montreal, TBA x-Monday, May 31: Montreal at Toronto, TBA

Winnipeg 3, Edmonton 0

Wednesday, May 19: Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 1 Friday, May 21: Winnipeg 1, Edmonton 0, OT Sunday, May 23: Winnipeg 5, Edmonton 4, OT Monday, May 24: Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9:45 p.m. x-Wednesday, May 26: Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBA x-Friday, May 28: Edmonton at Winnipeg, TBA x-Sunday, May 30: Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBA

Vegas 3, Minnesota 1

Sunday, May 16: Minnesota 1, Vegas 0, OT Tuesday, May 18: Vegas 3, Minnesota 1 Thursday, May 20: Vegas 5, Minnesota 2 Saturday, May 22: Vegas 4, Minnesota 0 Monday, May 24: Minnesota at Vegas, 10:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, May 26: Vegas at Minnesota, TBA x-Friday, May 28: Minnesota at Vegas, TBA

Colorado 4, St. Louis 0

Monday, May 17: Colorado 4, St. Louis 1 Wednesday, May 19: Colorado 6, St. Louis 3 Friday, May 21: Colorado 5, St. Louis 1 Sunday, May 23: Colorado 5, St. Louis 2

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Connecticut 5 0 1.000 — New York 4 1 .800 1 Chicago 2 1 .667 2 Atlanta 1 2 .333 3 Washington 1 3 .250 3½ Indiana 1 4 .200 4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Seattle 3 1 .750 — Las Vegas 2 2 .500 1 Phoenix 2 2 .500 1 Dallas 1 1 .500 1 Minnesota 0 3 .000 2½ Los Angeles 0 2 .000 2

Saturday’s Games

Seattle 100, Dallas 97, OT

Sunday’s Games

Indiana 89, Washington 77 New York 93, Chicago 85 Connecticut 72, Las Vegas 65

Monday’s Games

Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m. Connecticut at Seattle, 10 p.m. Wednesday’s Games Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 4 1 2 14 10 7 Orlando City 3 0 3 12 7 2 Philadelphia 3 2 2 11 6 5 Nashville 2 0 4 10 7 4 Atlanta 2 1 3 9 7 5 New York City FC 2 2 2 8 11 6 CF Montréal 2 3 2 8 9 9 Columbus 2 2 2 8 5 5 Inter Miami CF 2 3 2 8 8 10 New York 2 4 0 6 8 9 D.C. United 2 5 0 6 5 11 Toronto FC 1 3 2 5 7 10 Chicago 1 4 1 4 4 10 Cincinnati 1 3 1 4 6 14

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 5 0 2 17 14 3 Sporting Kansas City 4 2 1 13 12 8 LA Galaxy 4 2 0 12 10 11 Houston 3 2 2 11 9 9 Colorado 3 2 1 10 9 8 Portland 3 3 0 9 9 8 San Jose 3 4 0 9 11 11 Real Salt Lake 2 1 2 8 8 6 Los Angeles FC 2 2 2 8 7 7 Vancouver 2 4 1 7 6 9 Austin FC 2 4 0 6 5 8 Minnesota United 2 4 0 6 5 10 FC Dallas 1 2 3 6 8 8 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, May 22

Cincinnati 2, CF Montréal 1 Portland 3, LA Galaxy 0 Chicago 1, Miami 0 Orlando City 1, Toronto FC 0 Columbus 2, New York City FC 1 New England 3, New York 1 Real Salt Lake 2, FC Dallas 2, tie Houston 2, Vancouver 1 Sporting Kansas City 3, San Jose 1 Los Angeles FC 2, Colorado 1 Sunday, May 23 Atlanta 1, Seattle 1, tie Philadelphia 1, D.C. United 0 Nashville 1, Austin FC 0 Saturday, May 29 CF Montréal at Chicago, 1 p.m. Orlando City at New York, 1 p.m. New England at Cincinnati, 3 p.m. Toronto FC at Columbus, 3 p.m. Nashville at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. New York City FC at Los Angeles FC, 5 p.m. San Jose at LA Galaxy, 7 p.m. D.C. United at Miami, 8 p.m. Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30 Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Austin FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

Auto racing

NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Texas Grand Prix Results

Sunday

At Circuits of the Americas

Austin, Texas.

Lap length: 3.41 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (8) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 54 laps, 49 points. 2. (2) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 54, 47. 3. (6) Joey Logano, Ford, 54, 44. 4. (20) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 54, 36. 5. (7) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 54, 0. 6. (27) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 54, 37. 7. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 54, 39. 8. (12) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 54, 30. 9. (1) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 54, 36. 10. (4) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 54, 39. 11. (5) William Byron, Chevrolet, 54, 26. 12. (16) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 54, 25. 13. (28) Chris Buescher, Ford, 54, 29. 14. (19) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 54, 23. 15. (36) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 54, 26. 16. (29) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 54, 21. 17. (9) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 54, 20. 18. (37) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 54, 19. 19. (24) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 54, 18. 20. (25) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 54, 23. 21. (33) Ty Dillon, Toyota, 54, 0. 22. (22) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 54, 15. 23. (21) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 54, 15. 24. (34) Ryan Newman, Ford, 54, 13. 25. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, 54, 0. 26. (26) Aric Almirola, Ford, 54, 11. 27. (13) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 54, 18. 28. (38) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 54, 0. 29. (32) James Davison, Chevrolet, 54, 8. 30. (31) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 54, 7. 31. (39) Kyle Tilley, Ford, 54, 6. 32. (35) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 53, 0. 33. (15) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 46, 4. 34. (40) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, garage, 38, 3. 35. (17) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, accident, 24, 2. 36. (14) Cole Custer, Ford, accident, 24, 1. 37. (11) Kevin Harvick, Ford, accident, 19, 1. 38. (10) Christopher Bell, Toyota, accident, 18, 1. 39. (18) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, accident, 18, 1. 40. (30) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, garage, 12, 0. Penns Creek Raceway Park Go Karts Saturday’s results Caged sportsman: 1. Caden Hoover. Adult caged: 1. Miles Burd 2. Frank Drumm 3. Andrew Renard Beginners: 1. Ava Kline 2. Carter Petrowski 3. Tommy Thompson Junior caged: 1. Karissa Springer 2. Gage Groce 3. Dylan Klinger Animal 375: 1. Trent Kerstetter 2. Dustin Prettyleaf 3. Pat Romig Rookie 2: 1. Garrison Zook 2. Jaxtyn Thomas 3. Lathan Good Predator 410: 1. Todd Bender 2. Tyler Koppenhaver 3. Kyle Fry Junior predator: 1. Brock Hammaker 2. Jaylin Brown 3. Matt Myers Rookie 2 caged: 1. Zachary Wagner 2. Dreden Berkheimer 3. Dawson Zimmerman Clone 340: 1. Zane Snyder 2. Chase Keister 3. Junior Romig Caged clone red: 1. Elias Kennedy 2. Cash Leiby 3. Jaxson Musser Flat 350: 1. Matt Burd 2. Zach Nace 3. Brandon Nace Junior restricted: 1. Bradley Wagner 2. Chase Hendricks 3. Lathan Good Predator 375: 1. Zane Snyder 2. Robert Nace 3. Tyler Koppenhaver Winged outlaws: 1. Corbin Leiby 2. Brian Linn 3. Carter Smith Clone 375: 1. Junior Romig 2. Trevor Kerstetter 3. Dylan Starr Extra heavies: 1. Zach Snyder 2. Aaron Mitzel 3. Scott Mertz Divas: 1. Delaine Linn 2. Nicole Musser 3. Megan Landau Rookie 1 caged: 1. Hoyt Black 2. Maddyson Musser Run what ya brung: 1. Nate Kochenderfer 2. David Graybill III 3. Mike Nace Rookie 1: 1. Trevor Zook 2. Tommy Thompson

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Brandon Waddell from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Travis Lakins to Norfolk. Sent RHP Hunter Harvey to Norfolk for a rehab assignment. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Selected the contract of 2B Owen Miller from Columbus (Triple-A East) and signed him to a one-year contract. Transferred C Roberto Perez from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent LHP Blake Taylor to Sugar Land (Triple-A West) for a rehab assignment. MINNESOTA TWINS — Placed RHP Kenta Maeda on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Nick Gordon from St. Paul (Triple-A East). SEATTLE MARINERS — Claimed RHP Brady Lail of waivers from Philadelphia. Recalled RHP Wyatt Mills from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Kendall Graveman on the 10-day IL. Sent 1B Jose Marmolejos outright to Tacoma. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Brent Honeywell Jr. to Durham (Triple-A East). Activated RHP Michael Wacha from the 10-day IL. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Patrick Murphy to Dunedin (Low-A Southeast) for a rehab assignment. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Activated RHP Taylor Widener from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Josh VanMeter to Reno (Triple-A West). ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Bryse Wilson to Gwinnett (Triple A East). Recalled RHP Jay Flaa from Gwinnett. CHICAGO CUBS — Sent RHP Alec Mills to Iowa (Triple-A West) for a rehab assignment. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Sent RHP Tony Gonsolin to Oklahoma City (Triple-A East) for a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Phil Bickford from Oklahoma City. Placed RHP Jimmy Nelson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 21. MIAMI MARLINS — Placed INF Isan Diaz on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Jose Devers from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Designated RHP Ramon Rosso for assignment. Optioned RHP Brady Lail to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Miles Mikolas on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Junior Fernandez from Memphis (Triple-A East). SAN DIEGO PADRES — Activated RF Wil Myers from the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Keone Kela from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Optioned RF Brian O’Grady to El Paso (Triple-A West). SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Recalled LHP Sam Selman from Sacramento (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Matt Wisler on the bereavement list. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Kyle McGowin from Rochester (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Will Harris and OF Victor Robles (retroactive to May 20) on the 10-day IL. Minor League Baseball Frontier League EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Released RHP Anthony Amicangelo, RHP Andrew Fernandez, and LHP Cody Hacker. FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Placed OF E.P. Reese on the suspended list. Released C Mike Gulino, 1B Brennan Price, OF Brandon Pugh and INF Kevin Whatley. NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHP Brock Knoten. Released RHP Mike Murray. NEW YORK BOULDERS — Traded RHP Austin Hutchison to Équipe Québec. LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released OF John Knight, OF Robb Paller, OF Mark Traylor, RHP Tristan Widra and OF Jeremy Wolf. SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Placed RHP Dylan Stutsman on the 14-day IL. TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Jake Dexter and OF Chris Kwitzer. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Released OF Trevor McKinley, RHP Nate Pawelczyk and INF Josh Rehwaldt. HOCKEY National Hockey League NHL — Fined Montreal D Shea Weber $5,000 for cross-checking Toronto F Wayne Simmonds during a May 22 game at Toronto. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Signed F Maxim Cajkovic to a three-year, entry-level contract. Minor League Hockey East Coast Hockey League FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated D Marcus McIvor and F Jackson Leef from reserve. Placed F Anthony Nellis and D Matt Murphy on reserve. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F David Broll from IR. Placed D Gordi Myer on reserve. D Jack Sadek recalled by Ontario (AHL). INDY FUEL — Activated F Alex Rauter. Placed D Ryan Zuhlsdorf on reserve. RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated G Brad Barone and F Jake Wahlin from reserve. Placed G David Tendeck and F Gabe Chabot on reserve. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Added F Sasha Mutala to the active roster. Activated G Garrett Metcalf and D Alex Lepkowski from reserve. Placed G Parker Gahagen, D Ryan Lowney and F Jared Pike on reserve. Suspended F Riley Woods. WICHITA THUNDER — Activated D Sean Allen from reserve. Placed F Anthony Beauregard on reserve.

