Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 21 19 .525 _ Atlanta 23 24 .489 1½ Philadelphia 23 24 .489 1½ Miami 22 24 .478 2 Washington 20 23 .465 2½
Central Division
W L Pct GB St. Louis 26 20 .565 _ Chicago 24 22 .522 2 Milwaukee 23 23 .500 3 Cincinnati 20 25 .444 5½ Pittsburgh 18 28 .391 8
West Division
W L Pct GB San Diego 30 17 .638 _ Los Angeles 29 18 .617 1 San Francisco 28 19 .596 2 Colorado 18 29 .383 12 Arizona 18 30 .375 12½
Saturday’s Games
Colorado 7, Arizona 6 Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1 Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 1 Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 3 Washington 12, Baltimore 9 St. Louis 2, Chicago Cubs 1 L.A. Dodgers 6, San Francisco 3 Boston 4, Philadelphia 3 San Diego 6, Seattle 4
Sunday’s Games
Miami 5, N.Y. Mets 1 Atlanta 7, Pittsburgh 1 Washington 6, Baltimore 5 Philadelphia 6, Boston 2 Milwaukee 9, Cincinnati 4 Colorado 4, Arizona 3 San Diego 9, Seattle 2 L.A. Dodgers 11, San Francisco 5 Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 1, 10 innings
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia (Eflin 2-3) at Miami (Rogers 6-2), 6:40 p.m. Colorado (Gomber 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3), 7:10 p.m. San Diego (Snell 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-2), 7:40 p.m. St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-1), 8:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 29 19 .604 _ Tampa Bay 29 19 .604 _ New York 28 19 .596 ½ Toronto 23 22 .511 4½ Baltimore 17 29 .370 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 26 19 .578 _ Cleveland 24 20 .545 1½ Kansas City 22 23 .489 4 Detroit 18 28 .391 8½ Minnesota 17 29 .370 9½
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 28 20 .583 _ Houston 26 21 .553 1½ Texas 22 27 .449 6½ Seattle 21 26 .447 6½ Los Angeles 20 27 .426 7½
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Chicago White Sox 0 Texas 8, Houston 4 Kansas City 7, Detroit 5 Cleveland 5, Minnesota 3, 10 innings Washington 12, Baltimore 9 Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 1 Boston 4, Philadelphia 3 San Diego 6, Seattle 4 Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 2
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4 Washington 6, Baltimore 5 Philadelphia 6, Boston 2 N.Y. Yankees 5, Chicago White Sox 4 Minnesota 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings Kansas City 3, Detroit 2 Texas 3, Houston 2, 10 innings San Diego 9, Seattle 2 L.A. Angels 6, Oakland 5
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 2-3) at Toronto (Stripling 0-3), 1:07 p.m. Cleveland (Hentges 1-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-2), 7:10 p.m. Baltimore (Means 4-0) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-5), 7:40 p.m. St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 4-1), 8:10 p.m. Seattle (Kikuchi 1-3) at Oakland (Montas 5-3), 9:40 p.m.
National Basketball Association
Playoffs
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7)
x-if necessary
Eastern Conference
Philadelphia 1, Washington 0
Sunday, May 23: Philadelphia 125, Washington 118 Wednesday, May 26: Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m. Monday, May 31: Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Washington at Philadelphia, TBD x-Friday, June 4: Philadelphia at Washington, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Washington at Philadelphia, TBD
Brooklyn 1, Boston 0
Saturday, May 22: Brooklyn 104, Boston 93 Tuesday, May 25: Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 28: Brooklyn at Boston, 8:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30: Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: Boston at Brooklyn, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Brooklyn at Boston, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Boston at Brooklyn, TBD
Milwaukee 1, Miami 0
Saturday, May 22: Miami 109, Milwaukee 107, OT Monday, May 24: Miami at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27: Milwaukee at Miami, 7: 30 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Milwaukee at Miami, 1:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: Miami at Milwaukee, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Milwaukee at Miami, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Miami at Milwaukee, TBD
Atlanta 1, New York 0
Sunday, May 23: Atlanta 107, New York 105 Wednesday, May 26: Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 28: New York at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 30: New York at Atlanta, 1 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Atlanta at New York, TBD x-Friday, June 4: New York at Atlanta, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Atlanta at New York, TBD
Western Conference
Memphis 1, Utah 0
Sunday, May 23: Memphis 112, Utah 109 Wednesday, May 26: Memphis at Utah, 10 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m. Monday, May 31: Utah at Memphis, 9:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Memphis at Utah, TBD x-Friday, June 4: Utah at Memphis, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Memphis at Utah, TBD
Phoenix 1, L.A. Lakers 0
Sunday, May 23: Phoenix 99, L.A. Lakers 90 Tuesday, May 25: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Thursday, May 27: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Sunday, May 30: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, 3:30 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix. TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TBD
Portland 1, Denver 0
Saturday, May 22: Portland 123, Denver 109 Monday, May 24: Portland at Denver, 10 p.m. Thursday, May 27: Denver at Portland, 10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29: Denver at Portland, 4 p.m. x-Tuesday, June 1: Portland at Denver, TBD x-Thursday, June 3: Denver at Portland, TBD x-Saturday, June 5: Portland at Denver, TBD
Dallas 1, L.A. Clippers 0
Saturday, May 22: Dallas 113, L.A. Clippers 103 Tuesday, May 25: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m. Friday, May 28: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, June 2: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD x-Friday, June 4: L.A. Clippers at Dallas, TBD x-Sunday, June 6: Dallas at L.A. Clippers, TBD
National Hockey League
Playoffs
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Carolina 2, Nashville 2
Monday, May 17: Carolina 5, Nashville 2 Wednesday, May 19: Carolina 3, Nashville 0 Friday, May 21: Nashville 5, Carolina 4, 2OT Sunday, May 23: Nashville 4, Carolina 3, 2OT Tuesday, May 25: Nashville at Carolina, TBA Thursday, May 27: Carolina at Nashville, TBA x-Saturday, May 29: Nashville at Carolina, TBA
Tampa Bay 3, Florida 1
Sunday, May 16: Tampa Bay 5, Florida 4 Tuesday, May 18: Tampa Bay 3, Florida 1 Thursday, May 20: Florida 6, Tampa Bay 5, OT Saturday, May 22: Tampa Bay 6, Florida 2 Monday, May 24: Tampa Bay at Florida, 8 p.m. x-Wednesday, May 26: Florida at Tampa Bay, TBA x-Friday, May 28: Tampa Bay at Florida, TBA
Boston 4, Washington 1
Saturday, May 15: Washington 3, Boston 2, OT Monday, May 17: Boston 4, Washington 3, OT Wednesday, May 19: Boston 3, Washington 2, 2OT Friday, May 21: Boston 4, Washington 1 Sunday, May 23: Boston 3, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Islanders 2
Sunday, May 16: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 3, OT Tuesday, May 18: Pittsburgh 2, N.Y. Islanders 1 Thursday, May 20: Pittsburgh 5, N.Y. Islanders 4 Saturday, May 22: N.Y. Islanders 4, Pittsburgh 1 Monday, May 24: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 26: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, TBA x-Friday, May 28: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, TBA
Toronto 1, Montreal 1
Thursday, May 20: Montreal 2, Toronto 1 Saturday, May 22: Toronto 5, Montreal 1 Monday, May 24: Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 25: Toronto at Montreal, TBA Thursday, May 27: Montreal at Toronto, TBA x-Saturday, May 29: Toronto at Montreal, TBA x-Monday, May 31: Montreal at Toronto, TBA
Winnipeg 3, Edmonton 0
Wednesday, May 19: Winnipeg 4, Edmonton 1 Friday, May 21: Winnipeg 1, Edmonton 0, OT Sunday, May 23: Winnipeg 5, Edmonton 4, OT Monday, May 24: Edmonton at Winnipeg, 9:45 p.m. x-Wednesday, May 26: Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBA x-Friday, May 28: Edmonton at Winnipeg, TBA x-Sunday, May 30: Winnipeg at Edmonton, TBA
Vegas 3, Minnesota 1
Sunday, May 16: Minnesota 1, Vegas 0, OT Tuesday, May 18: Vegas 3, Minnesota 1 Thursday, May 20: Vegas 5, Minnesota 2 Saturday, May 22: Vegas 4, Minnesota 0 Monday, May 24: Minnesota at Vegas, 10:30 p.m. x-Wednesday, May 26: Vegas at Minnesota, TBA x-Friday, May 28: Minnesota at Vegas, TBA
Colorado 4, St. Louis 0
Monday, May 17: Colorado 4, St. Louis 1 Wednesday, May 19: Colorado 6, St. Louis 3 Friday, May 21: Colorado 5, St. Louis 1 Sunday, May 23: Colorado 5, St. Louis 2
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Connecticut 5 0 1.000 — New York 4 1 .800 1 Chicago 2 1 .667 2 Atlanta 1 2 .333 3 Washington 1 3 .250 3½ Indiana 1 4 .200 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Seattle 3 1 .750 — Las Vegas 2 2 .500 1 Phoenix 2 2 .500 1 Dallas 1 1 .500 1 Minnesota 0 3 .000 2½ Los Angeles 0 2 .000 2
Saturday’s Games
Seattle 100, Dallas 97, OT
Sunday’s Games
Indiana 89, Washington 77 New York 93, Chicago 85 Connecticut 72, Las Vegas 65
Monday’s Games
Dallas at New York, 7 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m. Connecticut at Seattle, 10 p.m. Wednesday’s Games Las Vegas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA New England 4 1 2 14 10 7 Orlando City 3 0 3 12 7 2 Philadelphia 3 2 2 11 6 5 Nashville 2 0 4 10 7 4 Atlanta 2 1 3 9 7 5 New York City FC 2 2 2 8 11 6 CF Montréal 2 3 2 8 9 9 Columbus 2 2 2 8 5 5 Inter Miami CF 2 3 2 8 8 10 New York 2 4 0 6 8 9 D.C. United 2 5 0 6 5 11 Toronto FC 1 3 2 5 7 10 Chicago 1 4 1 4 4 10 Cincinnati 1 3 1 4 6 14
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 5 0 2 17 14 3 Sporting Kansas City 4 2 1 13 12 8 LA Galaxy 4 2 0 12 10 11 Houston 3 2 2 11 9 9 Colorado 3 2 1 10 9 8 Portland 3 3 0 9 9 8 San Jose 3 4 0 9 11 11 Real Salt Lake 2 1 2 8 8 6 Los Angeles FC 2 2 2 8 7 7 Vancouver 2 4 1 7 6 9 Austin FC 2 4 0 6 5 8 Minnesota United 2 4 0 6 5 10 FC Dallas 1 2 3 6 8 8 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Saturday, May 22
Cincinnati 2, CF Montréal 1 Portland 3, LA Galaxy 0 Chicago 1, Miami 0 Orlando City 1, Toronto FC 0 Columbus 2, New York City FC 1 New England 3, New York 1 Real Salt Lake 2, FC Dallas 2, tie Houston 2, Vancouver 1 Sporting Kansas City 3, San Jose 1 Los Angeles FC 2, Colorado 1 Sunday, May 23 Atlanta 1, Seattle 1, tie Philadelphia 1, D.C. United 0 Nashville 1, Austin FC 0 Saturday, May 29 CF Montréal at Chicago, 1 p.m. Orlando City at New York, 1 p.m. New England at Cincinnati, 3 p.m. Toronto FC at Columbus, 3 p.m. Nashville at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. New York City FC at Los Angeles FC, 5 p.m. San Jose at LA Galaxy, 7 p.m. D.C. United at Miami, 8 p.m. Houston at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Colorado, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. Sunday, May 30 Portland at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Austin FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.
Auto racing
NASCAR Cup Series EchoPark Texas Grand Prix Results
Sunday
At Circuits of the Americas
Austin, Texas.
